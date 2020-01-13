Prince Harry And Prince William Have Hit Back At The UK Media For Publishing Claims Of Bullying

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, pictured in 2018.

Prince William and Prince Harry have released a joint statement condemning an “offensive and harmful” newspaper report about their relationship.

Several UK newspaper outlets have published articles based on a story in The Times hinting at claims of bullying between the two brothers following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family.

Spokespeople for the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge said: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and harmful.”

Media speculation about a rift between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge has been rife ever since Prince Harry admitted in a TV interview that he and his brother have “good days” and “bad days.”

When asked about their relationship, Prince Harry said: “inevitably, stuff happens” and as a result of “this family being under the pressure that it’s under.”