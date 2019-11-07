The Names Of All 39 Victims Found In The Back Of A Truck In Essex Have Been Released

Police have released the names of the 39 victims found in the back of a truck in Essex last month.
Vietnamese police have also confirmed that all of the victims discovered in the vehicle were from Vietnam.
Essex police have been working with Vietnamese authorities to complete the identification process of the 31 men and 8 women found at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, on Oct. 23.
HM senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families.”
The senior officer in charge of the enquiry, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, said: “This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.
"Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims' friends and families.
"It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual's next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one's identity.
"We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families."
Two victims previously named in the press were among those identified.
Pham Thi Tra My, 26, had sent her family a message the night before the bodies were found saying she could not breathe and her "trip to a foreign land has failed."
The father of 30-year-old Le Van Ha had also previously told the BBC that he feared his son was among the dead.
The driver of the lorry, Maurice Robinson of Northern Ireland, appeared in court last month charged with a number of offences, including 39 counts of manslaughter.
British police have also begun extradition proceedings against 22-year-old Eamon Harrison after he appeared before Dublin High Court on a European Arrest Warrant.
Two brothers from Northern Ireland, Ronan and Christopher Hughes, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and people trafficking.
Eight suspects are also being held in Vietnam in relation to the deaths.
Here are the names of all 39 victims:
Pham Thi Tra My, 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh
Nguyen Dinh Lurong, 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Nguyen Huy Phong, 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Vo Nhan Du, 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Tran Manh Hung, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Tran Khanh Tho, 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Vo Van Linh, 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Nguyen Van Nhan, 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Bui Phan Thang, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Nguyen Huy Hung, 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh
Tran Thi Tho, 21-year-old woman from Nghe An
Bui Thi Nhung, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
Vo Ngoc Nam, 28-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
Le Van Ha, 30-year-old man from Nghe An
Tran Thi Ngoc, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
Nguyen Van Hung, 33-year-old man from Nghe An
Hoang Van Tiep, 18-year-old man from Nghe An
Cao Tien Dung, 37-year-old man from Nghe An
Cao Huy Thanh, 33-year-old man from Nghe An
Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18-year-old woman from Nghe An
Nguyen Minh Quang, 20-year-old man from Nghe An
Le Trong Thanh, 44-year-old man from Dien Chau
Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28-year-old woman from Nghe An
Hoang Van Hoi, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25-year-old man from Nghe An
Dang Huu Tuyen, 22-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Trong Thai, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Van Hiep, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Thi Van, 35-year-old woman from Nghe An
Tran Hai Loc, 35-year-old man from Nghe An
Duong Minh Tuan, 27-year-old man from Quang Binh
Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32-year-old man from Quang Binh
Nguyen Tien Dung, 33-year-old man from Quang, Binh
Phan Thi Thanh, 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong
Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue
Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, 18-year-old man from Hai Phong
Tran Ngoc Hieu, 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong
Dinh Dinh Binh, 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong