The Names Of All 39 Victims Found In The Back Of A Truck In Essex Have Been Released

A police forensic team searches the site in Essex where 39 bodies were discovered in the back of a truck.

Police have released the names of the 39 victims found in the back of a truck in Essex last month.

Vietnamese police have also confirmed that all of the victims discovered in the vehicle were from Vietnam.

Essex police have been working with Vietnamese authorities to complete the identification process of the 31 men and 8 women found at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, on Oct. 23.

HM senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families.”

The senior officer in charge of the enquiry, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, said: “This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.



"Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims' friends and families.

"It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual's next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one's identity.

"We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families."

Two victims previously named in the press were among those identified.

Pham Thi Tra My, 26, had sent her family a message the night before the bodies were found saying she could not breathe and her "trip to a foreign land has failed."

The father of 30-year-old Le Van Ha had also previously told the BBC that he feared his son was among the dead.