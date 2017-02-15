Read This Excerpt From George Saunders’ New Novel
Lincoln in the Bardo, the first novel from renowned short story writer George Saunders, follows Abraham Lincoln’s deceased son Willie as he navigates a purgatory realm filled with spirits. In this exclusive excerpt, a grief-stricken Abraham Lincoln visits Willie’s body in the mausoleum, as Willie and the other spirits watch.
XVIII.
XIX.
XX.
XXI.
XXII.
From the book LINCOLN IN THE BARDO by George Saunders, published this month by Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2017 by George Saunders. All Rights Reserved.
George Saunders is the author of nine books, including the New York Times bestsellers Congratulations, by the way and Tenth of December, an essay collection, The Braindead Megaphone, and the critically acclaimed collections CivilWarLand in Bad Decline, Pastoralia, and In Persuasion Nation. In 2006, he was awarded a MacArthur fellowship. He teaches in the Creative Writing Program at Syracuse University.
