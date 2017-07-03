Sections

Chris Christie Was Busted Enjoying A Beach He Closed Down And By God The Internet Didn't Disappoint

"Jersey Boor"? "Son of a Beach"? "Executive Overbeach"? "Beach Bum"?

Gavon Laessig
Gavon Laessig
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hi! Hello! Happy 4th of July weekend! This is Chris Christie, the historically unpopular governor of New Jersey. His hobbies include bridge scandals, standing awkwardly behind Donald Trump, and grimly punching air people right in the kisser.

BAM! POW!
J. David Ake / AP

BAM! POW!

Chris Christie, seemingly undaunted by being the most unpopular governor in these United States of America, decided it would be a good idea to get into a budget standoff with the state legislature. That would lead to a partial government shutdown. Of parks and beaches. On 4th of July weekend.

They even shut down access to the Statue of Liberty from New Jersey! On the Independence Day holiday weekend! No, for real! We promise this isn't an elaborate piece of satirical fiction about the current state of American politics!
Julio Cortez / AP

And in what most political analysts would define as "poor optics," or what most normal people would define as "ha ha ha are you serious...STFU," Christie and his gubernatorial posse were photographed on one of those beaches closed by his standoff.

Gov. Chris Christie and family soak up sun on state beach he closed to the public. @AndyMills_NJ… https://t.co/vxtTlsnoiI
Tony Dearing @TonyDearing

And of course it didn't take long for Twitter to start cranking out content for #beachgate.

Here it is: @AndyMills_NJ spills the beans and tells us how his amazing pix of the sunning gov came together. https://t.co/COLJjvwW9F
Kevin Whitmer @kevinwhitmer

Some people thought it was a pretty shrewd move.

Twitter: @ReganFP

"Dr. No to everyone else who wants to be on the beach."

Dr. No to everyone else who wants to be on the beach. #ChrisChristie
Nell Scovell @NellSco

There were references to New Jersey's favorite fictional son, Tony Soprano.

"The Christies." Coming to @HBO this January. #ChrisChristie #PrayForThatChair
Ed Kalegi @EdKalegi

From Here to Christieternity.

Chris Christie: From Here to Eternity
Nell Scovell @NellSco

But honestly, wouldn't it be amazing to have an entire beach to yourself?

Twitter: @ithinkmark

Just shut it down.

Chris Christie tropical update:
Stormchasernick @stormchasernick

Of course, speaking of "shut it down," people were reminded of Ye Olde Bridgegate.

Time for some traffic problems! #NewJersey #ChrisChristie
Jeremy Nothingberger @jeremynewberger

And couldn't get over how petty it seemed.

Twitter: @Keepit_trillaaa

Like, SUPER petty.

Twitter: @Kyle_Feldscher

There were unavoidable parallels to Jaws.

Mood #ChrisChristie
Mercedes @Duckychristine

And Planet of the Apes.

"You Maniac! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!" #ChrisChristie #ChristiesShutdown
Miles Flatt @KilometersRound

Anybody remember Spaceballs? No?

#ChrisChristie shut the NJ beaches down so he could have more room to hang with the boys.
Bill Gibson @OneArmedNinja

There were references to other Trump allies sitting inappropriately.

darth:™ @darth

But at least the beach dragging was bipartisan. (He Rangeled up some friends. Don't care. Not sorry.)

Today Chris Christie defended going to the beach saying it was a "bipartisan beach gathering".. #ChrisChristie
Reacher said nothing @Caper29b

Some folks even got jealous when they came to this sad realization.

Twitter: @Ebola6673

The memes were baked.

Chris Christie The meme world welcomes you #ChrisChristie
chicago's finest Ⓜ @teebizal23

The Costanza was quoted.

"The sea was angry that day, my friends ... like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli" #beachgate… https://t.co/PeF05gJp5a
DJ-Kim 📰📉🤦🏻‍♂️ @djjkim

And last, but not least...

Just gonna leave this here. #ChrisChristie
Josh Jordan @NumbersMuncher

Gavon Laessig is a deputy news director and front page editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Gavon Laessig at gavon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With USNews