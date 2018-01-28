 back to top
This Is What The Grammys Looked Like In The 2000s

We didn't deserve a decade this good!

Posted on
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Jennifer Lopez — 2000

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Britney Spears — 2000

Britney Spears (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
S. Granitz / WireImage

Britney Spears (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Sisqó — 2000

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Whitney Houston — 2000

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage
Fred Durst — 2000

Sgranitz / WireImage

NSYNC — 2001

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

Destiny's Child — 2001

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Macy Gray — 2001

Lucy Nicholson / AFP / Getty Images

Kid Rock and his mom Susan — 2001

Lucy Nicholson / AFP / Getty Images
Toni Braxton — 2001

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Moby and Blue Man Group — 2001

Sgranitz / WireImage

Lil' Kim — 2002

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Pink, Christina Aguilera, and Mya — 2002

Kmazur / WireImage

Missy Elliott — 2002

Sgranitz / WireImage
Erykah Badu — 2003

Scott Gries / Getty Images

The Flaming Lips — 2003

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Justin Timberlake — 2004

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

OutKast — 2004

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

The White Stripes — 2004

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Gwen Stefani and the Harajuku girls — 2005

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Kanye West — 2006

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Jennifer Hudson — 2007

Jesse Grant / WireImage

Imogen Heap — 2007

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Rihanna — 2007

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Miley Cirus — 2008

John Shearer / WireImage

Taylor Swift — 2008

Steve Granitz / WireImage

M.I.A. — 2009

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Adele — 2009

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.

Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

