21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Here are the most moving, sorrowful, and beautiful pictures from the past week.

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, on Feb. 28. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Carryn Owens (left), widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, reacts after Owens was mentioned by President Trump. To her right is Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo as President Trump and leaders of HBCUs pose for a group photo in the Oval Office on Feb. 27. Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

After accidentally being announced as the winner for Best Picture, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the actual winning card for Moonlight, alongside actor Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel at the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26, in Hollywood. Image Group La / Getty Images

A float featuring President Donald Trump and the Statue of Liberty drives in the annual Rose Monday parade in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 27. Political satire is a traditional cornerstone of the annual parades, and the ascension of Trump to the US presidency, the rise of the populist far-right across Europe, and the upcoming national elections in Germany provided rich fodder for float designers this year. Lukas Schulze / Getty Images

South Korean activists dressed as colonial-era Japanese soldiers re-enact a crackdown of the independence movement during celebrations of the 98th Independence Movement Day in Seoul on March 1. South Korea marked the anniversary of the country’s 1919 uprising against the 1910–1945 Japanese colonial rule. Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images

A mortar fired by ISIS group fighters lands near a vehicle belonging to Iraq’s elite Rapid Response Division during the assault to retake the northern city of Mosul on Feb. 25. The west bank of Mosul is where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance as ISIS leader in July 2014 and proclaimed a “caliphate,” which at its greatest extent controlled a third of Iraq, but after more than two years of a government fightback it has become the last major jihadist bastion in the country. Aris Messinis / AFP / Getty Images

A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with ISIS militants in western Mosul on March 2. Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

Damaged movie theater seats are pictured amid the rubble of buildings in al-Bab, Syria, on Feb. 28. Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

An injured member of Iraq’s elite Rapid Response Division reacts in pain as he is aided in Mosul on Feb. 25. Aris Messinis / AFP / Getty Images

Israeli police forces evacuate Israeli supporters of settlements on Feb. 28, in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank. Israeli police began removing residents and protesters from nine West Bank settler homes set to be demolished under a Supreme Court ruling. The homes in the Ofra settlement — a symbol of Jewish settler defiance to international concerns — were found to have been built on private Palestinian land and ordered razed by March 5. Menahem Kahana / AFP / Getty Images

A man photographs Jewish tombstones vandalized at Mount Carmel Cemetery on Feb. 27, in Philadelphia. Police are investigating 75 to 100 gravestones that were damaged by vandals. Mark Makela / Getty Images

A woman takes part in a march on Feb. 26 to mark the 29th-month anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Mexico City. Carlos Jasso / Reuters

Revelers with wooden masks and carnival garb pose during the traditional Celtic carnival Caretos, in Lamego, Portugal, on Feb. 27. During the festivities, people in the town of Lazarim wear special wooden masks made from alder trees by local carpenters. The most popular masks are of queens, kings, evil spirits, hunters, and satirical versions of public figures. Octavio Passos / Getty Images

Italy’s Mount Etna, Europe’s tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the island of Sicily, Italy, on Feb. 28. Antonio Parrinello / Reuters

An annular solar eclipse is seen in the sky from the Estancia El Muster, Argentina, on Feb. 26. Stargazers applauded as they were plunged into darkness on Sunday when the moon passed in front of the sun in a spectacular “ring of fire” eclipse. Alejandro Pagni / AFP / Getty Images

A performer strikes a pose during a Carnival parade in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Feb. 27. Haiti’s Carnival is a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish, and native cultures found throughout the Americas and the Caribbean. Dieu Nalio Chery / AP

A child gets a haircut at the Longtaitou Festival on Feb. 27, in Hefei, China. As a traditional custom, many Chinese people don’t have their hair cut until this festival, which falls on the second day of the second lunar month every Chinese year. Vcg / Getty Images

A reveler parades for the Tom Maior samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Feb. 24. Paulo Whitaker / Reuters

Competitors take part in the annual Inter-Livery Pancake Race at The Guildhall in London on Feb. 28. The race sees 24 teams from London’s traditional companies of craftspeople take part in a pancake-tossing race, while dressed in either their ceremonial robes or novelty costumes. Leon Neal / Getty Images

Rep. Brian Mast salutes as he arrives for a town hall meeting at the Havert L. Fenn Center on Feb. 24, in Fort Pierce, Florida. Rep. Mast held the veteran’s town hall meeting that ranged from topics on veterans to school choice to health care, as well as issues surrounding President Donald Trump and his administration. Joe Raedle / Getty Images


