21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

In The News Today
- Arnold Schwarzenegger announced he won't return to "Celebrity Apprentice," saying recently Donald Trump made the show too "divisive."
- A suspect in Missouri was arrested for bomb threats against Jewish centers — a disgraced journalist allegedly trying to frame an ex-girlfriend with the threats.
- Vice President Pence, as governor of Indiana, used a private email account for official business — the same thing he attacked Clinton for. Plus, he got hacked.
- Attorney General Sessions recused himself from probes into Russia and Trump amid news he had undisclosed meetings with a Russian envoy.
