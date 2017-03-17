Get Our App!
21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Here are the most moving, sorrowful, and beautiful pictures from the past week.

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

A man protests President Trump’s proposed replacement for Obamacare by covering his head in Band-Aids in Los Angeles on March 14. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

President Donald Trump holds up a note and drawing from a child in Ohio during a meeting on health care in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 13. The Trump-endorsed American Health Care Act, introduced by House Republicans and intended to replace the Affordable Care Act, has faced criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. Pool / Getty Images

Demonstrators outside the office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Chicago protest the Trump administration’s revised travel ban on March 16. The ban, which would restrict travel from six predominantly Muslim countries, was halted by a federal judge in Hawaii. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficulties, falls asleep as it gets caressed by three patients at Benito Menni health facility in Elizondo, northern Spain, on March 16. Susana Vera / Reuters

A prison that once housed convicted murderers, rapists, and drug dealers is now home to nearly 100 animals who have been rescued from the streets, abusive owners, and other cruel environments. The animals in the Maricopa Animal Safe Haven — the “prison for cats and dogs” — in downtown Phoenix are cared for by nonviolent female criminals serving sentences at a nearby facility. Solent News / REX / Shutterstock

Doctors and medical personnel scuffle with riot police during a march in front of the Finance Ministry in Athens on March 15. The Panhellenic Federation of Staff in State Hospitals (POEDHN) called for a 24-hour nationwide strike, demanding a free and universal public health care system with adequate funding, hiring of staff, and the recovery of lost wages. Vlachos / EPA / REX / Shutterstock

Ukrainian law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of a blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas and was initiated to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev on March 14. Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Mohammed Mohiedin Anis, 70, smokes a pipe and listens to music on his vinyl record player in his destroyed bedroom in Aleppo’s formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood. Joseph Eid / AFP / Getty Images

Iraqi Federal Police carry a civilian who was injured while opening a booby-trapped shop in Tayaran district, as Iraqi forces battle with ISIS fighters in western Mosul on March 12. Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

A US Marines Harrier AV-8B supporting Operation Inherent Resolve is suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during a midair refueling over Iraq and Syria airspace on March 15. Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

Syrian security forces inspect the scene of a reported suicide bombing at the historic Palace of Justice building in Damascus, one of two attacks in the city that left at least 32 dead. The war in Syria is entering its seventh year, with the regime now claiming the upper hand. Louai Beshara / AFP / Getty Images

An Iraqi girl forced to flee her home cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and ISIS militants near Badush, Iraq, on March 16. Stringer . / Reuters

Five-year-olds Julia Lu and Amy Liu walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, on March 14. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

A woman votes in the Netherlands general elections at an Amsterdam mosque on March 15. Stringer . / Reuters

A military band conductor rehearses ahead of the closing session of the annual National People’s Congress held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 15. Ng Han Guan / AP

Schoolchildren shelter under their desks during an earthquake simulation exercise in Tokyo on March 10. The elementary school evacuation drill was held on the eve of the six-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami disaster that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. Issei Kato / Reuters

Nihangs perform horse-riding stunts during the Hola Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib, India, on March 13. Hindustan Times / Getty Images

Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the holiday of Purim on March 13 in Jerusalem. The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire 2,500 years ago, as described in the Book of Esther. Ilia Yefimovich / Getty Images

A water taxi navigates the Chicago River shortly after it was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on March 11 in Chicago. Dyeing the river has been a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in the city since 1962. Scott Olson / Getty Images

An Indian man is smeared with colored powder during the Holi celebrations in Mumbai on March 13. Holi, or the festival of colors, is a riotous celebration of spring observed the day after the full moon each March. Punit Paranjpe / AFP / Getty Images

The morning sky is awash in red as the sun rises behind Huntcliff in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, England, on March 15. Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

