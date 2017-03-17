21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Preview Your Response
- A federal appeals court has rejected a last-minute request to block the Dakota Access Pipeline a few days before it nears completion.
- A man was shot and killed after taking a soldier's gun at Orly airport in France. The same man had earlier shot a police officer during a traffic stop.
- The rise of technology in Myanmar has impacted its most vulnerable — the Rohingya, a Muslim minority under near constant persecution.
- Celebrities, including Colin Kaepernick, helped raise money to fill a plane with food aid to help victims of the Somalia famine.
