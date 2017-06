23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

David McNew / Getty Images

John Wider carries a "welcome" sign near arriving Sikh travelers at Los Angeles International Airport on the first day of the partial reinstatement of President Trump's travel ban, which has temporarily barred travelers from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. Under a Supreme Court order, affected travelers who do not have a "bona fide relationship" with a person or entity in the US can be turned away. The ban affects travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.