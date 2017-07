22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

World War II veteran Fred Glover, who was a paratrooper on D-Day, adjusts his regimental beret as he arrives at Worthing Pier in England on July 4. Around 90 London taxis transported about 200 veterans to Worthing for a day at the seaside. Following an annual tradition that began in 1948, taxi drivers turned off their meters on behalf of the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans.