jpg

24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Here are the most moving, sorrowful, and beautiful pictures from the past week.

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

View this image ›

Fireworks illuminate the Hong Kong skyline during the city’s New Year countdown celebrations on Jan. 1. Lam Yik Fei / Getty Images

View this image ›

Kaitlin Olivi of Yonkers, New York, and Lucas Pereira, of Sayreville, New Jersey, kiss as confetti falls during a celebration of the New Year in New York’s Times Square. Craig Ruttle / AP

View this image ›

Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late Dec. 31. Jacky Naegelen / Reuters

View this image ›

Chinese children celebrate the New Year during the New Year’s Eve at Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

View this image ›

The iconic Hollywood sign is changed to read “Hollyweed” by a street artist in Hollywood, California. Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

View this image ›

Addy Longlois, age 7, dressed as Princess Leia, walks in a New Orleans parade honoring actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movie series. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. The parade was held by the Krewe of Chewbacchus, a “Star Wars” themed Mardi Gras Krewe. Gerald Herbert / AP

View this image ›

A participant wearing Kokoshnik, the Russian traditional headwear, walks out of the water during a winter swimming festival in the town of Podolsk, Russia. Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

View this image ›

A swimmer kisses a wooden cross after retrieving it from the sea during the blessing of the water ceremony marking the orthodox Epiphany Day in a southern suburb of Athens. Aris Messinis / AFP / Getty Images

View this image ›

Residents, activists, and friends and family members of victims of gun violence march down Chicago’s Michigan Avenue carrying nearly 800 wooden crosses bearing the names of people murdered in the city during 2016. Scott Olson / Getty Images

View this image ›

A Houthi militant displays his skills during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen, held by newly recruited Houthi fighters before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces. Khaled Abdullah / Reuters

View this image ›

Dancers wearing costumes made of bearskins dance in the village of Asau, Romania. People from this region follow a pre-Christian rural tradition where they sing and dance to ward off evil. Stoyan Nenov / Reuters

View this image ›

School children play with weapons on the occasion of Police Raising Day, organized by the Mumbai Police at the Kapurbawadi Police Station in Mumbai, India. Hindustan Times / Getty Images

View this image ›

People seek cover on the tarmac of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and eight wounded in an attack from a single gunman. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

View this image ›

First aid officers carry an injured woman at the site of an armed attack on Jan. 1 in Istanbul. At least 39 people were killed in an armed attack on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year. Ihlas News Agency / AFP / Getty Images

View this image ›

People and relatives of slain Yunus Gormek, killed during the Reina nightclub attack in Istanbul, Turkey, carry his coffin during a funeral. IBL / REX / Shutterstock

View this image ›

Miners sit during a protest in the Santa Ana mine, some 2,100 feet underground, in Curanilahue, Chile. More than 60 coal miners have occupied the mine and stayed underground since Dec. 7, 2016, demanding government intervention to prevent the closure of the failing mine. The mine’s owners declared bankruptcy in 2015. Mauricio Medel / AP

View this image ›

Thousands of protesters march during a protest in the Kosovo capital Pristina, calling on French authorities to release former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj who has been detained facing possible extradition to Serbia to face war crimes charges. A French court ruled that Ramush Haradinaj, detained a day earlier, should stay in custody during extradition proceedings where the court will decide whether to turn him over to Serbian officials. Visar Kryeziu / AP

View this image ›

Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq. Ammar Awad / Reuters

View this image ›

A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire in Valparaiso, Chile. Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters

View this image ›

President Barack Obama attends a military full honor review farewell ceremony given in his honor, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Washington. Carlos Barria / Reuters

View this image ›

Refugee Moustafa Abdulrahman, age 2, from Kobani, Syria, peeks out while standing outside his family’s shelter at the refugee camp of Ritsona, about 53 miles north of Athens. Over 62,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in Greece after a series of Balkan border closures and a European Union deal with Turkey to stop migrant flows. Muhammed Muheisen / AP

View this image ›

A Pakistani horse handler tries to control his horse during sunset on a beach in Karachi. Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images

View this image ›

Emirati men walk with their camels across the Liwa desert, some 250 kilometers west of the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the Liwa 2017 Moreeb Dune Festival. The festival, which attracts participants from around the Gulf region, includes a variety of races — cars, bikes, falcons, camels and horses — and other activities aimed at promoting the country’s folklore. Karim Sahib / AFP / Getty Images

View this image ›

An Emirati from the Qubaisi tribe trains falcons in the Liwa desert during the Liwa 2017 Moreeb Dune Festival. Karim Sahib / AFP / Getty Images

