24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

- Vladimir Putin ordered election hacking to discredit Hillary Clinton and elect Donald Trump, says newly released report from US intelligence agencies.
- A shooter is in custody after killing 5 people at Fort Lauderdale Airport. Here is what we know about the suspect.
- The day after Obama announced sanctions against Russia, someone tried to hack the Democratic National Committee again 👀
- Tilikum, the SeaWorld orca who killed his trainer and was involved in the deaths of two others — inspiring the documentary "Blackfish" — has died.
