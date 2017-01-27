22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Preview Your Response
In The News Today
- President Trump today signed an executive action calling for a temporary ban of refugees and the suspension of visas to travelers from Muslim-majority nations.
- President Trump said Brexit was a "wonderful thing" at his joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May and announced he will travel to the UK later this year to meet the Queen.
- First lady Melania Trump can sue a blogger for defamation after he claimed she was a high-end escort, a Maryland judge ruled on Friday.
- Parks & Revolution: Mutinous tweets from the National Park Service have given rise to a pro-science movement in the Trump era that will manifest in marches around the country ✊🌲
