22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Here are the most moving, sorrowful, and beautiful pictures from the past week.

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

With the White House in the foreground, Greenpeace protesters unfurl a banner atop a crane at the construction site of the former Washington Post office building on Jan. 25 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Emma Humphries, 16, holds a Trump towel over the Women’s March on Washington, DC, on Jan. 21. Brian Snyder / Reuters

From left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro, senior adviser Jared Kushner, policy adviser Stephen Miller, and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon watch as President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 23. Evan Vucci / AP

White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing on Jan. 24. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

A ferry carrying people who fled Gambia arrives in Banjul a day after authoritarian ex-president Yahya Jemmeh left the country on Jan. 22 in Banjul. Jammeh was defeated by the current president, Adama Barrow, ending his 22-year rule. Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images

A girl is pictured at a refugee camp for the Gambians fleeing the political crisis, at Senegal’s border with Gambia in Karang on Jan. 20. Thierry Gouegnon / Reuters

Constanza Vega searches the charred remains of her home for coins she had saved up after a fire in Santa Olga, Chile, on Jan. 26. Officials say the town was consumed by the country’s worst wildfires, engulfing the post office, a kindergarten, and hundreds of homes. Esteban Felix / AP

Firefighters take a break after attempting to extinguish the fire at oil wells set by ISIS as they fled Mosul, Iraq, on Jan. 25. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

European Milk Board representatives spray and burn milk powder in front of the EU Council headquarters during an EU Agriculture Ministers Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 23. The EMB complains that the milk market is stuck in a crisis as the sale of milk powder from the EU intervention stocks puts the market under pressure. Lecocq / REX / Shutterstock

South Korean and US soldiers throw snow on themselves as they perform a demonstration for the media during a joint annual winter exercise in Pyeongchang, about 180 kilometers east of Seoul, on Jan. 24. Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

A diver performs an underwater dragon dance performance at the S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Jan. 25. On Jan. 28, people around the world will welcome the Year of the Rooster, one of the most anticipated holidays on the Chinese calendar. Also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, the celebrations last about 15 days. Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images

Ravi Nath poses for a photograph with a cobra in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India, on Jan. 25. Adnan Abidi / Reuters

Men soar through the air on a wooden sledge during a traditional Bavarian horn sledge race, known as Schnablerrennen, in Gaissach, Germany, on Jan. 22. Michael Dalder / Reuters

H-IIA rocket carrying Japan’s first military communications satellite lifts off from Tanegashima space port on Tanegashima island, Japan, on Jan. 24. Kyodo Kyodo / Reuters

Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area in Albany, Georgia, on Jan. 23. Tami Chappell / Reuters

A rainbow appears as a firefighter removes debris of the Plasco building, which was engulfed by a fire and collapsed in central Tehran, Iran. Ebrahim Noroozi / AP

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance traveling within the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Jan. 24. Baz Ratner / Reuters

Sentimina Bananga weeps next to the body of her partner, Jimmy Said, who she said was shot dead by an unidentified gunman on a motorcycle while they were begging in the street in Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan / Reuters

People look at floral tributes at Bourke Street Mall for victims of an attack there on Jan. 25 in Melbourne, Australia. Five people, including an infant, were killed and more than 30 are injured after a man deliberately drove his car into pedestrians last Friday. Scott Barbour / Getty Images

A woman stands with her hands clasped before a cordon of Bolivarian National Police officers blocking opposition marchers from reaching the National Electoral Council building in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 23. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro are marching to demand authorities set a date for overdue regional elections. Ariana Cubillos / AP

A woman yells at a man dressed as Adolf Hitler during a protest of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump at a women’s march in Las Vegas on Jan. 21. John Locher / John Locher / AP/REX/Shutterstock

People gather in front of the US Embassy in Berlin in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington and many other marches in several countries. Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters


    Now Buzzing