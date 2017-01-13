Get Our App!
22 Kind Of Fascinating Pictures Of Fruit And…
We Trained Like Superheroes For 30 Days video
Chipotle Popcorn Chicken
Which Female Pop Star Is Your Soulmate?
jpg

22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Here are the most moving, sorrowful, and beautiful pictures from the past week.

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

View this image ›

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump Tower on Jan. 11, in New York City. This is Trump’s first official news conference since the November elections. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

View this image ›

President Barack Obama presents Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 12. Susan Walsh / AP

View this image ›

President Barack Obama wipes his tears as he speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago on Jan. 10, giving his presidential farewell address. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

View this image ›

Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney General-nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 10. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

View this image ›

First responders secure the area outside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on Jan. 6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Five people were killed and eight wounded in an attack by a single gunman. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

View this image ›

Members of the military wait for an Army carry team to move a transfer case containing the remains of Spc. Isiah L. Booker at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, on Jan. 11. According to a statement from the Department of Defense, Booker of Cibolo died on Jan. 7, in a non-combat related incident while in Jordan supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Matt Rourke / AP

View this image ›

Migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, on Jan. 11. Hundreds of migrants are sleeping rough in parks and make-shift shelters in the Serbian capital in freezing temperatures waiting for a chance to move forward toward the European Union. Darko Vojinovic / AP

View this image ›

A man urges fellow demonstrators to calm down as they vandalize the Government Palace during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico, on Jan. 5. Daniel Becerril / Reuters

View this image ›

A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk and villagers clash with police officers during a protest outside the inauguration ceremony of an industrial zone in Ambalantota, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 7. Sri Lankan police used water cannons to try to break up violent clashes Saturday between government supporters and villagers marching against what they say is a plan to take over private land for an industrial zone in which China will have a major stake. Eranga Jayawardena / AP

View this image ›

Passengers walk in the smog at Zhengzhou East Railway Station on Jan. 9, in Zhengzhou, China. The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow alert of smog in Zhengzhou on Sunday night. The visibility downs to below 50 meters at parts of Zhengzhou city on Monday morning. Vcg / Getty Images

View this image ›

A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 5. Reuters

View this image ›

Bulgarians sing and dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river in Kalofer, Bulgaria, on Jan. 6. Traditionally, an Eastern Orthodox priest throws a cross in the river and it is believed that the one who retrieves it will be healthy through the year. In the central Bulgarian town of Kalofer, hundreds of Christians marked Epiphany by donning national costumes and wading into the frigid waters of the Tundzha river. Valentina Petrova / AP

View this image ›

A child tries to kiss Civa Sumac, a White Bengal Tiger, winner of the ‘La Garra de Oro’ (The Golden Claw) contest at the Huachipa Zoo in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 6. Guadalupe Pardo / Reuters

View this image ›

Young drummers stick out their heads among drums while preparing for the performance of “A Flourish of Hundreds Drums” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 8. In the event, a total of 388 drummers performed the 24 Festive Drums, a popular performance in Malaysia in which groups of drummers beat 24 drums that represent 24 solar terms in the lunar calendar. Lim Huey Teng / AP

View this image ›

A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea, on Jan. 10. This dog, along with 10 others, were rescued from the legal South Korean farm. Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

View this image ›

Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China’s Lunar New Year in a research base in Ya’an, China, on Jan. 11. China Daily China Daily Infor / Reuters

View this image ›

California State Parks Supervising Ranger Tony Tealdi walks to the fallen Pioneer Cabin Tree at Calaveras Big Trees State Park on Jan. 9, in Arnold, California. Famous for a “drive-thru” hole carved into its trunk, the giant sequoia was toppled over by a massive storm Sunday. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

View this image ›

Neighbors greet the 18 month old twin daughters, who are attached by the head, Mai and Menna, as they leave their home in Damashli village, Egypt, on Jan. 7. In a press statement posted on Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz gave instructions to transfer the twins to King Abdul-Aziz Medical City, in Riyadh, to undergo medical check-ups prior to the separation operation. Amr Nabil / AP

View this image ›

Pilgrims stand in queue to receive a free evening meal at a transit camp on the way to Gangasagar, in Kolkata, India, on Jan. 12. Thousands of Hindu pilgrims are expected to take the annual holy dip at Gangasagar, where the Ganges River reaches the Bay of Bengal, on the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival day that falls on Jan. 14. Bikas Das / AP

View this image ›

Filipino Roman Catholic devotees inn Manila, Philippines, climb a carriage to kiss the image of the Black Nazarene, to celebrate its feast day on Jan. 9. The raucous celebration drew tens of thousands of devotees in a barefoot procession that lasted for several hours and left several people injured. Bullit Marquez / AP

View this image ›

A man climbs up an artificial ice wall in Liberec, Czech Republic, on Jan. 12. Central Europe has been hit by unusually freezing weather in recent days. Petr David Josek / AP

View this image ›

A child lights a candle during the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas Eve in the Prechistensky, the Cathedral Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Jan. 6. Mindaugas Kulbis / AP

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
  Your Reaction?
  REACT WITH GIF
 

    Contributions

    In The News Today
    Download the BuzzFeed News app
    Here's The Guy Who Trump Said Just Offered Him A $2 Billion Deal

    by Chris Hamby

    Hot Buzz

    Sorry, But Maisie Williams Was Actually The Best-Dressed Person At The Golden Globes

    fab

    The Best Beauty And Fashion Trends Of 2016

    fab
    Now Buzzing