22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

In The News Today
- In a major reversal, a key Republican says the Senate will investigate Russia's possible ties to presidential campaigns.
- The Justice Department released a report today saying the Chicago Police Department has engaged in a pattern of excessive force.
- 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith are among the artists performing at Donald Trump's inauguration concert, called the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration.
- A man paid his DMV with 300,000 pennies for a tax bill he owed and it took workers over 12 hours to count them 💰
