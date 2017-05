23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of The Week

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Conservator and restorer Valerie Kaufmann poses with an 18th-century waxwork head of British naval hero Horatio Nelson in a CT scanner before it is examined in the radiology department at St. Thomas' Hospital in London on May 1. Nelson's and William Pitt the Elder's heads, part of Westminster Abbey's collection of historic funeral effigies currently undergoing conservation, are being studied by radiographers, conservation experts, and medical data analysts to discover more about their structure and composition. They will be back on display in a new museum and gallery opening in 2018.