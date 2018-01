23 Pictures That Capture The Horrors Of The Holocaust

Horacio Villalobos / Getty Images

A hook projects its shadow on the wall in the "Strangling Room," called Leichenkeller (corpse cellar) by the Nazis, in the basement of the crematorium in Buchenwald concentration camp near Weimar, Germany, where 1,100 prisoners were garroted and hanged by the SS. The camp, established by the Nazis in 1937, was one of the first and the largest on German soil, housing some 250,000 prisoners between 1937 and 1945. 65,000 prisoners were killed or died during this period.