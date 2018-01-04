 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Here Are The Places Where "Star Wars" Was Actually Filmed

Turns out "a galaxy far, far away" may be a lot closer than you think.

Posted on
Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Skellig Michael, Ireland — First Jedi Temple on the planet Ahch-To (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi)

Brian Kelly / Getty Images

Buttercup Valley, California — Great Pit of Carkoon on the planet Tatooine (Return of the Jedi)

David McNew / Getty Images

Finse, Norway — the planet Hoth (The Empire Strikes Back)

F. Verhelst, Papafrezzo Photogra / Getty Images

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia — the planet Crait (The Last Jedi)

Juergen Schonnop / Getty Images
Advertisement

Guilin, China — the planet Kashyyyk (Revenge of the Sith)

Louis Quail / Getty Images

Villa del Balbianello in Lenno, Italy — lake retreat on the planet Naboo (Attack of the Clones)

Dea / Getty Images

Medenine, Tunisia — Slave Quarters Row at Mos Espa on the planet Tatooine (The Phantom Menace)

Alison Lyons Photography / Getty Images

Mount Etna, Italy — the planet Mustafar (Revenge of the Sith)

Art Wolfe / Getty Images

Krafla, Iceland — the planet Eadu (Rogue One)

Westend61 / Getty Images
Advertisement

Wadi Rum, Jordan — the moon Jedha (Rogue One)

Creativedream / Getty Images

Dubrovnik, Croatia — Canto Bight on the planet Cantonica (The Last Jedi)

Vulture Labs / Getty Images

Former RAF Greenham Common military base in Berkshire, UK — Resistance base on the planet D'Qar (The Force Awakens)

Richard Baker / Getty Images

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — the planet Jakku (The Force Awakens)

Buena Vista Images / Getty Images

Death Valley National Park, California — the planet Tatooine (A New Hope)

Joson / Getty Images
Advertisement

Chott el Djerid in Nefta, Tunisia — Lars homestead on Tatooine (A New Hope)

Hans Georg Roth / Getty Images

Hotel Sidi Driss in Matmata, Tunisia — Interior of Lars homestead on Tatooine (A New Hope)

Westend61 / Getty Images

Plaza de España in Seville, Spain — Theed Royal Palace on the planet Naboo (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones)

Westend61 / Getty Images


Tikal National Park, Guatemala — Massassi outpost on the moon Yavin 4 (A New Hope)

Dsmpics / Getty Images
Advertisement

Redwood National and State Parks, California — the moon Endor (Return of the Jedi)

Education Images / Getty Images

Canary Wharf Station, London — Imperial base on the planet Scarif (Rogue One)

Philippe Brysse / Getty Images

Laamu Atoll, Maldives — the planet Scarif (Rogue One)

Wolfgang Poelzer / Getty Images


BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.

Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by