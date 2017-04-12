Sections

29 Pictures That Show Just How Insane Studio 54 Really Was

A look back at the epicenter of NYC nightlife, presented by Getty Images.

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor
In this 1978 picture, crowds line up for entry into Manhattan's renowned disco and nightclub Studio 54, located at 254 West 54th Street.
Antoinette Norcia / Getty Images

Clubgoers dance amid light towers on the dance floor at Studio 54 on May 15, 1978.
Allan Tannenbaum / Getty Images

Waring Abbott / Getty Images
Waring Abbott / Getty Images

Left: A man dressed in nothing but a clear plastic sheet dances with a topless woman at a Studio 54 Halloween party in 1978. Right: A pair of women get funky on the dance floor during November 1977.

A pair of topless women parade across the dance floor during Folies Bergère night, circa 1977.
Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

A playful, intimate moment between a pair of partygoers, circa 1978.
Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

Allan Tannenbaum / Getty Images
Waring Abbott / Getty Images

Left: A dancer is swept into a spectrum of lights during 1978. Right: People wait in line outside of Studio 54 in 1978.

Diana Ross dances at Studio 54 in 1979.
Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

A woman dances near the Studio 54 light towers in 1977.
Waring Abbott / Getty Images

Allan Tannenbaum / Getty Images
Allan Tannenbaum / Getty Images

Left: A topless woman in a peacock feather headdress dances at Studio 54's Halloween party in 1977. Right: Clubgoers inhale nitrous oxide (also known as laughing gas) on the dance floor during the 1977 Halloween party.

Bartenders pose at Studio 54 in 1982.
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan

Allan Tannenbaum / Getty Images
Rose Hartman / Getty Images

Left: Outside Studio 54, someone arrives to the club on a horse for the third annual Halloween party in 1978. Right: A costumed partygoer hits the dance floor in 1981.

Debbie Harry of Blondie arrives with her friends to the nightclub in 1981.
Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

Images Press / Getty Images
Waring Abbott / Getty Images

Left: A performer on stilts manages to bust a move in 1981. Right: A woman gets low on the dance floor in 1977.

A pile of people forms on the dance floor of the 1978 'Purple Party.'
Images Press / Getty Images

Fashion designer Clovis Ruffin waits for a drink at the bar in 1980.
Rose Hartman / Getty Images

Allan Tannenbaum / Getty Images

Left: A clubgoer dressed as Jesus carries a large cross onto the dance floor in 1977. Right: During a Purple magazine party in 1978, a topless woman rides onto the dance floor on a white horse.

Robin Williams dancing with his then-wife Valerie in 1979.
Images Press / Getty Images

Off the dance floor, people mingle over drinks in the lounge area during 1977.
Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

A woman holds a makeshift pipe for a man as he attempts to smoke an unidentified substance in 1981.
Rose Hartman / Getty Images

Studio 54 co-owner Steve Rubell stands in his office, which he claimed was ransacked by federal agents looking for drugs, in 1978. The agents entered the office seeking links to organized crime and arrested his partner Ian Schrager after reportedly finding cocaine among some papers he was carrying. Schrager was released on $50,000 bond and the disco was open the next night.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Model Bianca Jagger holds doves at a party thrown by fashion designer Halston in 1977.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

At the Purple magazine party, a naked couple in a clear bathtub perform for an audience in 1977.
Allan Tannenbaum / Getty Images

People at Studio 54 dance the night away during the 1978.
Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

See more pictures from Studio 54 at Getty Images.

