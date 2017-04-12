29 Pictures That Show Just How Insane Studio 54 Really Was

Left: A man dressed in nothing but a clear plastic sheet dances with a topless woman at a Studio 54 Halloween party in 1978. Right: A pair of women get funky on the dance floor during November 1977.
Left: A dancer is swept into a spectrum of lights during 1978. Right: People wait in line outside of Studio 54 in 1978.
Left: A topless woman in a peacock feather headdress dances at Studio 54's Halloween party in 1977. Right: Clubgoers inhale nitrous oxide (also known as laughing gas) on the dance floor during the 1977 Halloween party.
Left: Outside Studio 54, someone arrives to the club on a horse for the third annual Halloween party in 1978. Right: A costumed partygoer hits the dance floor in 1981.
Left: A performer on stilts manages to bust a move in 1981. Right: A woman gets low on the dance floor in 1977.
Left: A clubgoer dressed as Jesus carries a large cross onto the dance floor in 1977. Right: During a Purple magazine party in 1978, a topless woman rides onto the dance floor on a white horse.
