34 Pictures Of Famous People And Their Moms

1. Rihanna accepting the Icon Award from her mother Monica Fenty at the 2013 AMAs:
2. Bruno Mars as a 4-year-old Elvis impersonator with his mom Bernadette in 1990:
3. Ryan Gosling walking the red carpet with his mom Donna in 2013:
4. Leonardo DiCaprio accompanied by his mom Irmelin at the 1994 Golden Globes:
5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posing with his mother Ata at the Aussie Stadium in Sydney, Australia, in 2004:
6. Princes William and Harry with their mother Diana in Gloucestershire in 1986:
7. Beyoncé and her mom Tina at her birthday party in 2006:
8. Jay Z and his mom Gloria at a press event in New York City in 2004:
9. Drew Barrymore, fresh off the set of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, with her mom Jaid in 1982:
10. Serena and Venus Williams with their mother Oracene during the 1999 Lipton Championships:
11. Kanye West and his mom Donda at a signing for her book Raising Kanye in 2007:
12. Britney Spears and her mom Lynne on the red carpet of the first annual Teen Choice Awards in 1999:
13. Lebron James celebrating with his mom Gloria after being named the No. 1 NBA draft pick for 2003:
14. Robin Williams accompanied by his mom Laura on the red carpet in 1997:
15. Selena Gomez arriving with her mom Mandy to the 41st NAACP Image Awards in 2010:
16. Scarlett Johansson and her mother Melanie at the Tony Awards Gala afterparty in 2004:
17. Michael Jordan sharing a tender moment with his mom Deloris after winning the 1991 NBA Championship:
18. Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish at the Bangerz record release in New York City in 2013:
19. Zayn Malik and his mom Trisha on the red carpet at the 2015 Asian Awards in London:
20. Bella and Gigi Hadid with their mom Yolanda at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty:
21. Gordon Ramsay and his mother Helen on the 2014 set of Masterchef:
22. Justin Bieber and his mother Pattie at the 40th American Music Awards in 2012:
23. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas with their mother Denise at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in 2009:
24. Alicia Keys and her mother Terri before a Madison Square Garden performance in 2004:
25. Katy Perry and her mom Mary at the One of the Boys record release party in 2008:
26. Reese Witherspoon with her mother Betty after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2006:
27. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon with their mothers Christine and Nancy at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998:
28. A young Jennifer Love Hewitt and her mom Patricia in 1996:
29. Mario Lopez giving his mom Elvia a peck on the cheek during the Extra 15th-anniversary party in 2008:
30. Meryl Streep and her mom Mary at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1999:
31. Ellen DeGeneres with her mom Betty after winning two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2004:
32. Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea on the red carpet of the 2007 CMT Music Awards:
33. Jennifer Lopez and her mother Guadalupe at the 10th Annual ACE Awards in 2006:
34. Justin Timberlake and his mom Lynn arriving at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011:
