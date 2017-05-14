Sections

34 Pictures Of Famous People And Their Moms

Happy Mother's Day from BuzzFeed News and Getty Images.

Posted on
Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

1. Rihanna accepting the Icon Award from her mother Monica Fenty at the 2013 AMAs:

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

2. Bruno Mars as a 4-year-old Elvis impersonator with his mom Bernadette in 1990:

Catherine Mcgann / Getty Images

3. Ryan Gosling walking the red carpet with his mom Donna in 2013:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

4. Leonardo DiCaprio accompanied by his mom Irmelin at the 1994 Golden Globes:

Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posing with his mother Ata at the Aussie Stadium in Sydney, Australia, in 2004:

Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

6. Princes William and Harry with their mother Diana in Gloucestershire in 1986:

Tim Graham / Getty Images

7. Beyoncé and her mom Tina at her birthday party in 2006:

Johnny Nunez / WireImage

8. Jay Z and his mom Gloria at a press event in New York City in 2004:

Shareif Ziyadat / FilmMagic

9. Drew Barrymore, fresh off the set of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, with her mom Jaid in 1982:

Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images

10. Serena and Venus Williams with their mother Oracene during the 1999 Lipton Championships:

Al Bello / Getty Images

11. Kanye West and his mom Donda at a signing for her book Raising Kanye in 2007:

M. Tran / FilmMagic

12. Britney Spears and her mom Lynne on the red carpet of the first annual Teen Choice Awards in 1999:

Barry King / WireImage

13. Lebron James celebrating with his mom Gloria after being named the No. 1 NBA draft pick for 2003:

Johnny Nunez / WireImage

14. Robin Williams accompanied by his mom Laura on the red carpet in 1997:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

15. Selena Gomez arriving with her mom Mandy to the 41st NAACP Image Awards in 2010:

Leon Bennett / WireImage

16. Scarlett Johansson and her mother Melanie at the Tony Awards Gala afterparty in 2004:

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

17. Michael Jordan sharing a tender moment with his mom Deloris after winning the 1991 NBA Championship:

Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty Images

18. Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish at the Bangerz record release in New York City in 2013:

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

19. Zayn Malik and his mom Trisha on the red carpet at the 2015 Asian Awards in London:

Karwai Tang / WireImage

20. Bella and Gigi Hadid with their mom Yolanda at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty:

Michael Stewart / FilmMagic

21. Gordon Ramsay and his mother Helen on the 2014 set of Masterchef:

Fox / Getty Images

22. Justin Bieber and his mother Pattie at the 40th American Music Awards in 2012:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

23. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas with their mother Denise at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in 2009:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

24. Alicia Keys and her mother Terri before a Madison Square Garden performance in 2004:

Johnny Nunez / WireImage

25. Katy Perry and her mom Mary at the One of the Boys record release party in 2008:

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

26. Reese Witherspoon with her mother Betty after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2006:

J. Vespa / WireImage

27. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon with their mothers Christine and Nancy at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998:

Jim Smeal / WireImage

28. A young Jennifer Love Hewitt and her mom Patricia in 1996:

Dave Allocca / Getty Images

29. Mario Lopez giving his mom Elvia a peck on the cheek during the Extra 15th-anniversary party in 2008:

David Livingston / Getty Images

30. Meryl Streep and her mom Mary at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1999:

Ron Galella / WireImage

31. Ellen DeGeneres with her mom Betty after winning two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2004:

Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

32. Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea on the red carpet of the 2007 CMT Music Awards:

Rick Diamond / WireImage

33. Jennifer Lopez and her mother Guadalupe at the 10th Annual ACE Awards in 2006:

Kmazur / WireImage

34. Justin Timberlake and his mom Lynn arriving at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011:

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

See more pictures of motherly love at Getty Images.

BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.

Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

