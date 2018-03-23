9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

These pictures, expertly made by photographer Zack Wittman for BuzzFeed News, are brimming with the residual horror and guilt of a shooting that left Anthony Schwartz, 21, fighting for his life after being mistaken by his roommate as an intruder. As a good photograph can do best, these images will permanently seer into your mind the devastating power of a weapon designed to kill indiscriminately. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News

Are you a fan of the '80s? And Madonna? Madonna in the '80s? If so, feast your eyes on this stack of newly rediscovered Polaroids of Madonna taken by Richard Corman just before the release of her 1983 self-titled album which went platinum five times in the US and would ignite her celebrity status. Corman, a former assistant of Richard Avedon, was tasked with creating portraits of the singer for a film treatment for Cinde Rella — A Rock Fable. The 66 Polaroids, to be auctioned by Phillips on April 9 for an estimate of $60,000 to 80,000, capture the effortless "cool" of an East Village party girl still enjoying a modicum of anonymity.

—Laura Geiser, photo editor, BuzzFeed News

It's so close to spring, but before we get there, this last magical look at Siberia is worth it. Straight out of a fairy tale, photographer Elena Anosova captures a side of modern Russia rarely seen.

—Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News



In contrast to the common theme of write-ups about the pristine nature of Antartica, Alexandre Meneghini makes the argument that it is, in fact, not untouched. He starts off his photo essay by pointing out that the southern continent is full of life — seals, whales, and PENGUINS(!!!) abound — and are friendly to humans. And then he shifts focus toward a more grim reality, in which artificial structures abandoned over time are also present on the island. While Antarctica's geographic remoteness has kept most people away, it's not as completely spared from human intervention as conservationists want it to be.

—Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia

Time magazine's cover story on the Parkland survivors fueling the #NeverAgain movement offers private views of the high school students pushing the most promising attempt at nationwide gun-violence legislation in decades. Photographer Gabriella Demczuk's intimate portraits of these teenage trailblazers together at their neighborhood hangout, at work in their campaign office, and alone in reflection at their homes lend consequence to an already consequential group. Capping off the photo essay is a quietly poignant image of an empty classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

—L.G.

After a workout is literally the last moment I want captured by a camera, so kudos to B.A. Van Sise for getting access to so many athletes willing to have their sweaty portraits taken. The before and after shots are as endearing as they are interesting. The power, sweat, and exhaustion are evident but so is the dedication, passion, and playfulness.

—K.B.

China's wildly excessive surplus of bicycles following a gross miscalculation of bike-share demand has been dutifully covered as of late, but what struck me about many of these images is how organic the forms look when viewed aerially. They almost take on the appearance of the gardens, bushes, and crops that cannot be grown under the weight of these crushing heaps of unwanted aluminum and rubber.

—L.G.

Alice Mabin gives us a panoramic view of big farming in Australia and it's a reminder of how much the small continent has to offer. She made worthwhile visits to 400 properties across the country, and by doing so, her selection of photos show just how diverse, interesting, and mesmerizing the land is. If there was ever a time where aerial photography is appropriate, it's for this project. There's no other way to do justice to the enormity of the operation without seeing from it above.

—A.M.

Here are the most moving and breathtaking pictures from the past week.



—G.H.S.



