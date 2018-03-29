16 Of The Oldest Bars To Get Drunk Off Your Ass In

For hundreds of years, one thing has brought the world together — getting drunk off our asses at the local pub.

According to the establishment's website, renovations during the 1970s exposed the walls made from "wattle and wicker" dating back to the ninth century. Sean's Bar also holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest pub in Ireland.

St. Peter Stiftskulinarium reportedly holds the title of the oldest inn in central Europe and was first mentioned in a text by English scholar Alcuin of York. During the 1700s, the inn was frequented by nobility and quickly gained a reputation as one of the finest restaurants in the region.



The Bingley Arms in Bardsey, England — between 905 and 953 View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @niesamowiteyorkshire

In its early years, the Bingley Arms was called the Priests Inn and was frequented by monks stopping en route to York for a hot meal and a good night's sleep. Today, the Bingley Arms holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest pub in England.

Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem in Nottingham, England — since 1189 View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @garethchapman

Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem is structurally built into the same sandstone rock that Nottingham Castle is built upon and features a number of caverns below the pub (some of which you can actually drink in!).



Cave Bar in Wadi Musa, Jordan — located in a 2000-year-old Nabataean tomb View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ryanbeard1996

The Cave Bar is situated inside Petra Guest House Hotel, which is built inside a tomb carved in the first century by the Nabataeans. While the hotel is not nearly as old as the grounds it resides upon, its bar does offer the once-in-a-lifetime chance to have a drink inside a piece of ancient history.

The Brazen Head also claims to be the oldest pub in Ireland, often butting heads with other Irish pubs such as Sean's Bar for the title. Either way, this pub has been serving pints to Dublin locals since at least 1198, including such literary genius as James Joyce, Jonathan Swift, and Brendan Behan.

Ye Olde Man & Scythe in Bolton, England — first recorded mention in 1251 View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @vegahaug

The first record of Ye Olde Man & Scythe is reported to have been written in the 13th century. Since then, Ye Olde Man & Scythe has built a reputation for its cold pints and also as "Britain's most haunted pub."

Started almost 500 years ago, the Hofbräuhaus brewery has since become a household name for beer connoisseurs around the world. Today, the original brewery still stands and offers incredible Bavarian dining to accompany that classic Hofbräuhaus taste.

Al Brindisi holds the title as the oldest wine bar in the world, dating back to the Italian Renaissance. Today, this establishment offers a selection of light and savory dishes to accompany your glass.



According to the Hatchet Inn website, this pub was once frequented by the pirate Blackbeard and was once a rough-and-tumble arena for cockfighting and bare-knuckle boxing. Today the pub has toned down its reputation a bit for the title of Bristol's best mac 'n' cheese.

White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island — since 1673 View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @amyharrelsonri

The White Horse Tavern predates the United States of America by over 100 years and was once a favorite watering hole for founding fathers and Brits alike. Just don't forget that there's a dress code at this one (and they do enforce it!).



Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop in New Orleans, Louisiana — established between 1722 and 1732 View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jerseygrltravels

This quaint and cozy pub was first established during the 16th century for the servants of bishops. Today it upholds the English pub tradition with delicious bites and ice-cold brews. Don't forget to ask them about their cherry tree!



Clad in elegant art nouveau fixtures, the history of this bar dates back to the 17th century and has maintained the same address since 1622. Today they offer a selection of Swedish dishes that pair perfectly with your pint.

The Porch House in Stow-on-the-Wold, England — since 947 AD View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sbeckman7

According to its website, portions the Porch House were built in 947 as a hospice under the order of Aethelmar, Duke of Cornwall. In the 1970s, its walls were carbon-dated to confirm its history. Today you can book a room within these very walls and spend a cozy night drinking amid history.

The earliest official mention of this hotel dates back to the 15th century, although stories describe the establishment as far back as the 1100s. Since then, it's hosted the likes of several kings — from Frederick Barbarossa to Elvis Presley.



