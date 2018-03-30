21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Joel Angel Juarez / AP

Hector Barajas-Varela, a deported US Army veteran, celebrates with Norma Chavez-Peterson, executive director of the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial counties, after Barajas-Varela was delivered an announcement granting his American citizenship in Tijuana, Mexico, on March 29. Barajas came to the United States from Mexico when he was 7 years old and, after graduating high school, served in the US Army from 1995 to 2001, when he was honorably discharged, according to a federal lawsuit filed in December seeking citizenship. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and received several military accolades.