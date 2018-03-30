21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Josh Edelson / Josh Edelson / AP/REX/Shutterstock Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Rosa Plume lies on the street as crowds of people participate in the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, in San Francisco on March 24. People fill Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, on March 24, in Washington, DC. Tears roll down the face of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma González as she observes 6 minutes and 20 seconds of silence while addressing the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, in Washington, DC. Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, disrupts a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall on March 27. Hundreds packed the meeting to address concerns over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. Stevante Clark addresses fellow protesters in response to the police shooting of Stephon Clark in Sacramento on March 28.

A voter's finger is marked with ink at a polling station during the second day of the presidential election in Alexandria, Egypt, on March 27. Released Nigerian girls who were kidnapped from their school in Dapchi wait to meet the Nigerian president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on March 23. The Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center in Kemerovo, Russia, is engulfed in flames after a fire broke out on March 25, killing at least 64 people.

A man in tears at the scene of a fire at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, on March 25. Balloons fly after being released by people who gathered in Minsk, Belarus, on March 28 to commemorate the victims of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia. A day of national mourning was held by Russia on March 28. An Indian onlooker watches as the Indian Space Research Organization's GSAT-6A communications satellite launches from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on March 29.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants march during a military drill in the southern Gaza Strip on March 27. Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers who died in the Korean War in the 1950s, during a handing-over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on March 28. Eileen Davidson, wife of the late New York City firefighter Lt. Michael Davidson, holds her daughter Emily, 3, as firefighters carry her husband's casket out of St. Patrick's Cathedral following Davidson's funeral service on March 27, in New York City. Davidson, a 15-year FDNY veteran and father of four young children, was killed battling a fire in Harlem last week.

Penitents from El Huerto"brotherhood take part in a procession at Cordoba's Mosque-Cathedral during Palm Sunday on March 25, in Cordoba, Spain. Spain celebrates Holy Week before Easter with processions in most Spanish towns and villages. Syrian civilians gather for their evacuation from the town of Arbin, Syria, following a deal with the regime, on March 25. The deal is expected to see some 7,000 people bussed from the towns of Arbin and Zamalka to a rebel-dominated part of northern Syria. Syrian children evacuated from eastern Ghouta run with balloons after arriving in the village of Qalaat al-Madiq on March 27, as evacuations continued following a deal with the regime that was announced earlier in the week. Hector Barajas-Varela, a deported US Army veteran, celebrates with Norma Chavez-Peterson, executive director of the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial counties, after Barajas-Varela was delivered an announcement granting his American citizenship in Tijuana, Mexico, on March 29. Barajas came to the United States from Mexico when he was 7 years old and, after graduating high school, served in the US Army from 1995 to 2001, when he was honorably discharged, according to a federal lawsuit filed in December seeking citizenship. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and received several military accolades. KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer as they are protected from polar bears by armed guards in the arctic sea around Greenland on March 22. Competitors take part in day three of the World Irish Dancing Championships on March 26, in Glasgow, Scotland. The World Irish Dancing Championships are taking place in Glasgow this week at the Royal Concert Hall, with more than 14,500 dancers and supporters expected to travel to the championships, which has run for more than 40 years. Royal Collection Trust staff pose with the cloak of Napoleon Bonaparte to promote an exhibition to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday and the summer opening of Buckingham Palace, at Buckingham Palace on March 28, in London.

BuzzFeed's resident photo geek. Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here. 