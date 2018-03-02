 back to top
21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Here are the most incredible and breathtaking pictures from the past week.

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Former White House communications director and presidential adviser Hope Hicks arrives at the US Capitol Visitor Center on Feb. 27, in Washington, DC. Hicks testified behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee in its ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. On Wednesday, Hick resigned from the Trump administration.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

A woman holds an AR-15 rifle during a ceremony at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary on Feb. 28, in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. The controversial church, which is led by the son of the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, believes the AR-15 symbolizes the "rod of iron" in the biblical book of Revelation.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Workers remove a billboard poster for the Battlefield Vegas shooting range after it was vandalized on March 1, in Las Vegas. An activist art collective took responsibility for putting the words "SCHOOL KID" over the words ".50 CALIBER" on the sign. The collective released a statement saying that the protest piece is a response to America's obsession with gun culture and the government's ties with the NRA, and called on politicians to work on reforming gun laws.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on Feb. 23, in National Harbor, Maryland.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Ariana Gonzalez on Feb. 23, as she visits a cross set up for her friend, football coach Aaron Feis, at the memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as teachers and staff are allowed to return to the school for the first time since the mass shooting on campus in Parkland, Florida.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People try the HTC Vive virtual reality glasses at the Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile fair, on Feb. 26 in Barcelona.
Pau Barrena / AFP / Getty Images

A trader is comforted by a coworker on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 1, in New York City. Major stock indexes plunged Thursday afternoon following President Trump's announcement that he was imposing a 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on aluminum.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

Members of the public view Christian evangelist and Southern Baptist minister Billy Graham's casket as he lies in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda on Feb. 28, in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Preparations for this year's 90th Oscars on March 1, in Hollywood, California.
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

A small dog sits next to a golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein on the sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard, in Los Angeles on March 1. The piece is titled "Casting Couch," and is described by the artist as meant to shine a light on the entertainment industry's sexual misconduct crisis and the disgraced movie mogul's prominent role in it.
Damian Dovarganes / AP

Police Special Operations members pray during their sendoff ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 22. Seven crews of 150 Special Operations police were sent off to Syria's Afrin to join the ongoing "Operation Olive Branch."
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Philippine drug enforcement agents and police arrest an alleged drug dealer during a drug raid in Maharlika Village, Taguig, south of Manila on Feb. 28.
Noel Celis / AFP / Getty Images

Special forces of the Belarus Ministry of Defence pose for a photo as they mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the "Stalin Line" memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus, on Feb. 24.
Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

A child and a man in hospital in the besieged city of Damascus, Syria, on Feb. 25.
Bassam Khabieh / Reuters

Shoes with flowers in front of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, during a demonstration on Feb. 27 against the speech of Seyyed Alireza Avaei, minister of justice of Iran.
Denis Balibouse / Reuters

Ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn during the funeral of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, 86, a radical Israeli rabbi who led opposition to attempts to force ultra-Orthodox religious students to serve in the military, in Jerusalem on Feb. 25.
Gil Cohen-magen / AFP / Getty Images

Indian students smear colored powder during an event to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi in Kolkata on Feb. 26.
Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

Drones carry handbags down the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, in Milan, Italy.
Venturelli / WireImage

A participant prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss Jumbo 2018 at a department store in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on Feb. 24.
Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Warren Orlandi and Pauly Phillips display their rings after they became the first same-sex couple to marry atop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, on March 1.
David Gray / Reuters

A woman makes her way through the snow on March 1, in Balloch, Scotland. Freezing weather conditions dubbed the "Beast from the East" have combined with Storm Emma coming in from the southwest of Britain to bring further snow and sub-zero temperatures to the region.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

