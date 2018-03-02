21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Workers remove a billboard poster for the Battlefield Vegas shooting range after it was vandalized on March 1, in Las Vegas. An activist art collective took responsibility for putting the words "SCHOOL KID" over the words ".50 CALIBER" on the sign. The collective released a statement saying that the protest piece is a response to America's obsession with gun culture and the government's ties with the NRA, and called on politicians to work on reforming gun laws.