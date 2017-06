23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Jes Aznar / Getty Images

Residents view the unidentified bodies of eight men believed to have been executed by armed militants and dumped in a ditch on May 28 in Marawi City in the southern Philippines. The murdered men were hogtied and killed on the side of the road between police checkpoints, cardboard signs reading "monafik," which loosely translates to "traitors," tied to their bodies. Filipino authorities announced on Sunday that the official death toll during gun battles between ISIS-linked militants and security troops had risen to at least 85, including executed civilians and foreign Islamist militants among the killed in Marawi city. President Rodrigo Duterte declared 60 days of martial law in Mindanao on Tuesday after local terrorist groups Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf rampaged through the southern city and said that martial law could be extended across the Philippines while thousands of residents continue to flee from Marawi.