21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Allison Joyce / Getty Images

Camp leader Swahila poses for a photo on Jan. 19, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Swahila, 19, arrived 3 months ago from the Buthidaung township in Myanmar. She says that one day the military attacked her village, burned all the houses, slit the throats of young boys, threw young children and babies onto fires, and took away the beautiful girls. When the brothers of the girls protested, their necks were slit. It took her 10 days to walk to Bangladesh.