21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Orla Dean, 5, holds a placard during the Time's Up rally in London, on Jan. 21. The Time's Up Women's March marked the one-year anniversary of the first Women's March. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Evan Vucci / AP Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced to deliver a speech to the World Economic Forum on Jan. 26, in Davos, Switzerland. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, on Jan. 24. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Drew Angerer / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer leaves a meeting with Senate Democrats on Jan. 22, in Washington, DC. Lawmakers were in the process of negotiating a deal to end the government shutdown. Advertisement Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A seagull flies along Hudson River with the Statue of Liberty in the background on Jan. 21. The iconic landmark was closed as part of the US government shutdown, which came into effect at midnight on Jan. 19 after senators failed to pass a new federal spending bill. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Jordan Strauss / AP Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Sterling K. Brown, winner of two SAG awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for This Is Us plays with his trophies in the press room at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21, in Los Angeles. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Elaine Thompson / AP Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A customer scans his Amazon Go smartphone app as he heads into an Amazon Go store on Jan. 22 in Seattle. The store, which opened to the public on Monday, allows shoppers to scan their smartphone at a turnstile, pick out the items they want, and leave. The online retail giant can tell what people have purchased and automatically charges their Amazon account. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Spencer Platt / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A heroin user is reflected in a mirror under a bridge where she lives on Jan. 24, in Philadelphia. Over 900 people died in 2016 in Philadelphia from opioid overdoses, a 30% increase from 2015. City officials recently announced that they will welcome private organizations to set up medically supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Lior Mizrahi / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Vice President Mike Pence touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Jan. 23. Pence said on Monday that the US Embassy would move to Jerusalem by the end of the year. Advertisement Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Tofik Babayev / AFP / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A woman cries at the Alley of Martyrs, a cemetery and memorial dedicated to those killed by Soviet troops during the 1990 Black January crackdown, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Jan. 20. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Rahmat Gul / AP Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Men try to escape from a balcony of the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Jan. 21. Gunmen stormed the hotel and set off a 12-hour gun battle with security forces that continued into Sunday morning, as frantic guests tried to escape from fourth- and fifth-floor windows. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Shah Marai / AFP / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Kam Air employees stand over their colleagues' coffins, Ukrainian employees of the Afghan airline, at a ceremony at the Kabul International Airport on Jan. 24, following their deaths in a Taliban attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Leo Correa / AP Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A man carries his injured dog ,Thales, hit by a stray bullet during a heavy exchange between police and alleged drug traffickers at the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 25. According to the local news, at least nine people were injured during the shootout, including several police officers. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Robert Ray / AP Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin People attend a vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at Marshall County High School on Jan. 25, at Mike Miller County Park in Benton, Kentucky. The 15-year-old shooting suspect, which left two dead and over a dozen injured, is being held on preliminary charges of murder and assault. Advertisement Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Pope Francis greets an elderly woman at Plaza de Armas square in the Peruvian city of Trujillo, on Jan. 20. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A woman joins hundreds of mostly female activists marching to protest repeated failures to apply laws that women must hold at least a third of government seats, in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan, 22. Of the National Assembly's 349 MPs, only 76 are women. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Miguel Schincariol / AFP / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A woman cries during a demonstration in support of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in São Paulo on Jan. 24. A Brazilian appeals court Wednesday upheld Lula da Silva's conviction for corruption, effectively ending his hopes of reelection this year. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Nurphoto / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A woman covers the face of a child as Mount Mayon spews a huge column of ash over the eastern Philippines town of Camalig, on Jan. 24. The country's most active volcano has been spewing fresh lava and ash for almost two weeks. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Allison Joyce / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Camp leader Swahila poses for a photo on Jan. 19, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Swahila, 19, arrived 3 months ago from the Buthidaung township in Myanmar. She says that one day the military attacked her village, burned all the houses, slit the throats of young boys, threw young children and babies onto fires, and took away the beautiful girls. When the brothers of the girls protested, their necks were slit. It took her 10 days to walk to Bangladesh. Advertisement Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Anadolu Agency / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A Van cat, under the protection of Van Yuzuncu Yil University's Research and Application Center, is camouflaged by snow-covered tree branches in Van, Turkey, on Jan. 20. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Jack Taylor / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin An employee poses in front of "Charles I in the Hunting Field," 1636, by Anthony van Dyck during a press preview at the Royal Academy of Arts on Jan. 23, in London. Bringing together artworks on loan from the Louvre and the Museo Nacional del Prado for the first time since the seventeenth century, the Charles I: King and Collector exhibition will run at the Royal Academy of Arts from Jan. 27 to April 15. BuzzFeed's resident photo geek. Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments