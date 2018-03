23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

Military personnel wearing protective suits remove a police car and other vehicles from a public parking lot as they continue investigating the poisoning of Sergei Skripal on March 11, in Salisbury, England. Skripal, who was granted refuge in the UK following a spy swap between the US and Russia in 2010, and his daughter remain critically ill after being attacked with a nerve agent. A police officer was also hospitalized after responding to the scene.