21 Of The Most Iconic Kisses In History

Sometimes a kiss is worth the history books.

Posted on
Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

1. This iconic kiss between two strangers celebrating the end of World War II in Times Square, 1945:

Alfred Eisenstaedt / Getty Images

2. This couple caught up in the Vancouver riots following the city's loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2011:

Rich Lam / Getty Images

3. These American heroes sharing a kiss during an LGBT rally at our nation's capitol in 1993:

Brooks Kraft / Getty Images

4. These two women responding to anti-LGBT protesters during the 47th annual LA Pride Festival in 2017:

David Mcnew / Getty Images

5. Richard Dowlin and his new husband, Cormac Gollogly, sealing the deal at the first legal same-sex wedding in Ireland, 2015:

Cathal Mcnaughton / Reuters

5. Phyllis Siegel, 76, and her wife Connie Kopelov, 84, on the first day that same-sex couples were allowed to legally marry in New York state, 2011:

Pool / Getty Images

6. Coretta Scott King giving Martin Luther King Jr. a kiss of relief following his court appearance after the Montgomery bus boycott in 1956:

Gene Herrick / AP

7. Neil Armstrong blowing a kiss to his two sons while in quarantine after being the first man to ever walk on the moon in 1969:

Anonymous / ASSOCIATED PRESS

8. This British soldier and his girlfriend who couldn't wait for his station after surviving the siege of Dunkirk in 1945:

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

9. This gas-masked couple in London who weren't going to let the threat of a Nazi air raid ruin their holiday fun in 1940:

Fox Photos / Getty Images

10. This young couple kissing before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989:

Patrick Piel / Getty Images

11. Muhammad Ali tenderly kissing newborn son Muhammad Ali Jr. while his his wife Belinda looks on in 1972:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

12. Michael Jordan receiving some adorable mommy-love during breakfast in 1986:

Buck Miller / Getty Images

12. Nirvana drummer David Grohl going all in with bassist Krist Novoselic during the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards:

Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

13. This iconic kiss between two queens of pop — Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards:

Kevin Kane / WireImage

14. Nancy Reagan making sure Mr. T gives her everything she wants for Christmas in 1983:

Diana Walker / Getty Images

15. This sweet kiss at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981:

Keystone / Getty Images

16. And this kiss, 30 years later, in 2011 at the wedding of their son Prince William and his wife Catherine:

George Pimentel / WireImage

17. This precious moment between President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during the inaugural ball in 2009:

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

18. And this kiss between first lady Melania Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in 2016:

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

19. There's this joyous reunion between Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler and his wife Cynthia and baby boy Kolin, following his return home from Iraq in 2011:

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

20. And Carlos, who lived undocumented in Los Angeles for 28 years before being deported to Mexico, kissing his wife through the meshed US–Mexico border in 2016:

John Moore / Getty Images

22. This couple following the lead of this iconic graffiti depicting a lip-locked Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in 2016:

Mindaugas Kulbis / AP

21. And this touching moment when a refugee offered a kiss of comfort to a little girl after arriving on the shores of Lesbos Island, Greece, in 2016:

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.

Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

