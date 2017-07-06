21 Of The Most Iconic Kisses In History

1. This iconic kiss between two strangers celebrating the end of World War II in Times Square, 1945:
2. This couple caught up in the Vancouver riots following the city's loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2011:
3. These American heroes sharing a kiss during an LGBT rally at our nation's capitol in 1993:
4. These two women responding to anti-LGBT protesters during the 47th annual LA Pride Festival in 2017:
5. Richard Dowlin and his new husband, Cormac Gollogly, sealing the deal at the first legal same-sex wedding in Ireland, 2015:
5. Phyllis Siegel, 76, and her wife Connie Kopelov, 84, on the first day that same-sex couples were allowed to legally marry in New York state, 2011:
6. Coretta Scott King giving Martin Luther King Jr. a kiss of relief following his court appearance after the Montgomery bus boycott in 1956:
7. Neil Armstrong blowing a kiss to his two sons while in quarantine after being the first man to ever walk on the moon in 1969:
8. This British soldier and his girlfriend who couldn't wait for his station after surviving the siege of Dunkirk in 1945:
9. This gas-masked couple in London who weren't going to let the threat of a Nazi air raid ruin their holiday fun in 1940:
10. This young couple kissing before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989:
11. Muhammad Ali tenderly kissing newborn son Muhammad Ali Jr. while his his wife Belinda looks on in 1972:
12. Michael Jordan receiving some adorable mommy-love during breakfast in 1986:
12. Nirvana drummer David Grohl going all in with bassist Krist Novoselic during the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards:
13. This iconic kiss between two queens of pop — Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards:
14. Nancy Reagan making sure Mr. T gives her everything she wants for Christmas in 1983:
15. This sweet kiss at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981:
16. And this kiss, 30 years later, in 2011 at the wedding of their son Prince William and his wife Catherine:
17. This precious moment between President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during the inaugural ball in 2009:
18. And this kiss between first lady Melania Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in 2016:
19. There's this joyous reunion between Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler and his wife Cynthia and baby boy Kolin, following his return home from Iraq in 2011:
20. And Carlos, who lived undocumented in Los Angeles for 28 years before being deported to Mexico, kissing his wife through the meshed US–Mexico border in 2016:
22. This couple following the lead of this iconic graffiti depicting a lip-locked Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in 2016:
21. And this touching moment when a refugee offered a kiss of comfort to a little girl after arriving on the shores of Lesbos Island, Greece, in 2016:
BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.