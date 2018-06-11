16 Disturbing Pictures From Inside North Korea's Anti-America Museum

Today’s summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unprecedented, delivering a long-term goal of North Korea's — a historic meeting of the two countries after decades of hostile rhetoric.

In North Korea, anti-American sentiment is sowed among its citizens at a young age and is a cornerstone of its national identity. Through state-sponsored television and in schools across North Korea, children are taught to despise the United States and to anticipate conflict between the two nations, which in their belief will result in the inevitable destruction of the US.

One such vehicle for anti-American propaganda is the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities in Sinchon, North Korea. The museum chronicles in explicit detail the supposed events of the Sinchon Massacre of 1950, during which — according to the museum — South Korean and US forces are alleged to have systematically killed up to 35,000 civilians. This claim is disputed among NGOs and historians, who assert that while there were atrocities committed during the Korean War, there are no records of slaughter at this scale.

“The massacres committed by the US imperialist aggressors in Sinchon showed that they are cannibals seeking pleasure in slaughter," Kim said during a visit to the museum in 2014.

Visitors to the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities embark on a guided tour that features elaborate installations which depict acts of torture and violence being committed by the US and South Korean militaries. Paintings show graphic scenes of a mass murder, while North Koreans are often depicted as martyrs who stand brave in the face of death. The museum tour culminates at the “revenge pledging place,” where North Koreans are invited to express their hatred toward the US by shouting anti-American remarks.

These pictures capture some of the disturbing sights at the Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities in North Korea.

Warning: graphic images