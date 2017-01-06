10 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Poulomi Basu / Magnum Emergency Fund

Any woman knows having your period is not fun, but most don’t have to be shut away in dark rooms, small huts, or where animals sleep. After a young woman recently died in a chhaupadi hut in Nepal, this photo series expands on the fear and dread that many Nepali women experience during what should normally be a natural, healthy occurrence. This quote from a 16-year-old really hits the nail on the head: “It is my first time in a chau. I feel very uncomfortable, I don’t sleep at all at night and cried the first three nights. I am really scared of boys, snakes, and when I hear voices of drunk men. I am scared of the darkness. I don’t think men understand menstruation. Women would not be suffering so much if they did.”

—Sarah Kobos, photo editor, BuzzFeed