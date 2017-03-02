In Pictures: The Grim And Absurd Reality Of The First Gulf War

On Aug. 2, 1990, Iraqi forces invaded neighboring Kuwait over alleged violations of the Iraq border. Within a matter of hours, the small, oil-rich nation had surrendered to the invading forces. On Jan. 16, 1991, Operation Desert Storm commenced as a US-led coalition of nearly three dozen nations — consisting of 956,600 troops, 700,000 of which were US military — launched an intensive war against the invading Iraqi army. By Feb. 28, the Iraqi military was crippled as President George H. W. Bush signed an official cease-fire and end to the first Gulf War. In total, 148 US soldiers were killed and another 457 wounded. While there is no official count of Iraqi casualties, it is believed that some 25,000 soldiers were killed and another 100,000 civilians perished.