Here Are The Most Intense Snowstorms To Ever Hit New York City

A look back at some of the most intense and breathtaking snowstorms in New York City history.

Posted on
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Jan. 22–24, 2016 — 27.5 inches of snow

Times Square, Jan. 23, 2016.
Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

Times Square, Jan. 23, 2016.

Feb. 11–12, 2006 — 26.9 inches of snow

Children and adults go sledding on a hill in Riverside Park on Feb. 12, 2006.
Cameron Bloch / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children and adults go sledding on a hill in Riverside Park on Feb. 12, 2006.

Dec. 26–27, 1947 — 25.8 inches of snow

This is a view looking down from 121st Street on Eighth Avenue on the day after the big snowfall of 1947.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

This is a view looking down from 121st Street on Eighth Avenue on the day after the big snowfall of 1947.

March 12–14, 1888 — 21 inches of snow

People and horse-drawn vehicles make their way through the blizzard of 1888 in downtown on Park Row, as seen from the footpath of the Brooklyn Bridge.
Wallace G. Levison / Getty Images

People and horse-drawn vehicles make their way through the blizzard of 1888 in downtown on Park Row, as seen from the footpath of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Feb. 25–26, 2010 — 20.9 inches of snow

A man walks across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan on Feb. 26, 2010, as the region is hit with a major snowfall.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

A man walks across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan on Feb. 26, 2010, as the region is hit with a major snowfall.

Jan. 7–8, 1996 — 20.2 inches of snow

A Staten Island Ferry leaves Manhattan on Jan. 9, 1996, just after a blizzard gripped much of the Northeast.
Mark Lennihan / ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Staten Island Ferry leaves Manhattan on Jan. 9, 1996, just after a blizzard gripped much of the Northeast.

Dec. 26–27, 2010 — 20 inches of snow

New Yorkers cross over a snow covered street on the Upper East Side on the evening of Dec. 26, 2010.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

New Yorkers cross over a snow covered street on the Upper East Side on the evening of Dec. 26, 2010.

Feb. 16–17, 2003 — 19.8 inches of snow

People help push a car stuck on Seventh Avenue during a snowstorm on Feb. 17, 2003.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

People help push a car stuck on Seventh Avenue during a snowstorm on Feb. 17, 2003.

Jan. 26–27, 2011 — 19 inches of snow

Madison Square Park is covered in snow on Jan. 27, 2011.
Viviane Moos / Getty Images

Madison Square Park is covered in snow on Jan. 27, 2011.

Jan. 22–24, 1935 — 18.1 inches of snow

Times Square, as seen from the roof of the Hotel Astor, on Jan. 23, 1935.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Times Square, as seen from the roof of the Hotel Astor, on Jan. 23, 1935.

March 7–8, 1941 — 18.1 inches of snow

People make their way up and down Fifth Avenue in the snow on March 8, 1941.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

People make their way up and down Fifth Avenue in the snow on March 8, 1941.

Feb. 5–7, 1978 — 17.7 inches of snow

Despite the snow, Times Square continues to bustle in February 1978.
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Despite the snow, Times Square continues to bustle in February 1978.

Feb. 11–12, 1983 — 17.6 inches of snow

A woman crosses a congested Manhattan intersection as near-blizzard conditions paralyze the metropolitan area on Feb. 11, 1983.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

A woman crosses a congested Manhattan intersection as near-blizzard conditions paralyze the metropolitan area on Feb. 11, 1983.

Feb. 4–7, 1920 — 17.5 inches of snow

A New York City market is left frozen to a standstill during a snowstorm in 1920.
Buyenlarge / Getty Images

A New York City market is left frozen to a standstill during a snowstorm in 1920.

Feb. 3–4, 1961 — 17.4 inches of snow

Lights glow in New York buildings as snow blankets Central Park in 1961.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Lights glow in New York buildings as snow blankets Central Park in 1961.

Dec. 19–20, 1948 — 16 inches of snow

People make their way around Lexington Avenue at 42nd Street during a snowstorm in 1948.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

People make their way around Lexington Avenue at 42nd Street during a snowstorm in 1948.

Feb. 12–13, 1899 — 16 inches of snow

Madison Square is covered in snow during the blizzard of 1899.
Museum Of The City Of New York / Getty Images

Madison Square is covered in snow during the blizzard of 1899.

All figures from the National Weather Service based on snow falling in Central Park (1869–present).

