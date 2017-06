26 Heartbreaking Pictures Of Refugees Around The World

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf (left) and her daughter are greeted by her brother and mother after arriving on a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, at O'Hare Airport on Feb. 7, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois. Khalaf had spent the last five years in a refugee camp in Turkey. Her trip to the United States, with her husband and young daughter, was recently suspended after President Donald Trump signed an executive order stopping Syrian refugees from entering the U.S.