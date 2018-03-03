26 Beautiful Retro Photos From The Oscars Of Yesteryear

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Elizabeth Taylor sits with her Oscar for Best Actress in Butterfield 8 at the 33rd Academy Awards on April 17, 1961. A crowd of fans watch as celebrities arrive for the 26th annual Academy Awards on March 25, 1954.
Famed jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong arrives at the Academy Awards on April 10, 1968. Actor Sandra White laughs with embarrassment as she arrives late to the Academy Awards on March 19, 1953.
MGM studio head Louis B. Mayer (bottom, center) sits surrounded by 65 MGM stars in 1943. Entertainer Nat "King" Cole chats with his date to the 35th Academy Awards on April 8, 1963.
Mary Pickford (left) stands on stage with Cecil B. DeMille (center) and Bob Hope after presenting an award during the first televised Academy Awards show on March 1, 1953. Left: Actor Ava Gardner takes a seat in the audience during the Academy Awards on April 4, 1960. Right: Actors Edmond O'Brien and Grace Kelly celebrate their win on March 30, 1955. O'Brien won Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Barefoot Contessa, while Kelly won Best Actress for her role in the 1954 film The Country Girl. Miyoshi Umeki poses with her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Sayonara on March 26, 1958.
Left: Elizabeth Taylor is assisted down the aisle by her husband Eddie Fisher to accept her award in April 1961. Right: Large replicas of Oscars used for decoration at Academy Awards show are staged before the ceremony.
An Academy Awards staff writes the names of the winners on a chalkboard on March 20, 1952.
Journalists type up their reports in the press room on April 11, 1962. Singer Bobby Darin (left), actor Sandra Dee (center), and composer Harry Sukman (right) pose for a photo at the 33rd Academy Awards on April 17, 1961. Actor Audrey Hepburn is surrounded by reporters as she shows off her Best Actress Oscar she won for her role in Roman Holiday, at the Academy Awards ceremony on March 25, 1954. A man in a tuxedo presents the Best Actress Academy Award to Joan Crawford for her performance in Mildred Pierce as she lies in bed due to illness in 1946. José Ferrer (center) is hugged by Judy Holliday (left) upon hearing the news that Ferrer's portrayal of Cyrano de Bergerac had earned him the Academy Award as 1950's Best Actor. Holliday was named as the year's Best Actress. Gloria Swanson (right), who was in contention for the Best Actress award, jumps with joy over Ferrer's success. Actor Annette Funicello (right) and former child film star Shirley Temple (left) hold a miniature Oscar statuette at the annual Academy Awards in April 1961. Oscar winners (left to right) Peggy Ann Garner, James Dunn, Ann Revere, and Ray Milland pose for the press at the 18th Academy Awards on March 7, 1946.
Husband and wife actors Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood attend an Oscar dinner in 1959. Actor Gregory Peck and his wife Veronique are photographed at the Oscars ceremony on April 11, 1962.
Actor Patty Duke holds her Oscar statuette and her pet chihuahua, Bambi, while seated next to Andy Prine during the Academy Awards afterparty on April 1963. Left: Walt Disney repairs one of four Oscars he won at the Academy Awards on April 1, 1954. Right: Award presenters Audrey Hepburn (left) and Grace Kelly (right) wait backstage at the 28th Academy Awards on March 21, 1956. Host Fredric March (left) and actress Shirley Booth (right) present awards at the 25th Academy Awards on March 19, 1953.
BuzzFeed's resident photo geek. 