9 Visual Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

To many, there’s nothing more intimate than a bedroom. In Benny Lam’s case, he got up close and personal, in a very literal way, with these Hong Kong residents. Without any fancy camera tricks, Lam photographed tenants’ living spaces as they were: tight, cramped, and void of all glamour that’s usually associated with the megacity. In this National Geographic piece, he shows us the realities for those who can’t keep up with the growing economy. When dual-purpose spaces exist, dinners sit dangerously close to toilets, and multiple people sleep in the same 5-square-meter space, the definition for a “rich city” needs to be reevaluated.

—Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia

Comic-Con International San Diego — a three-day event held during July 21–24 at the San Diego Convention Center — attracts over 100,000 people and a slew of pop culture icons. Participants arrive in their favorite cosplay, everything from Spider-Man to Avatar, attending film screenings, meet-and-greets, workshops, and speaker panels. Mike Blake captures both the exciting buzz around Comic-Con and the celebration of art and culture.

—Jade Cardichon, photo intern, BuzzFeed News

Jacqui Kenny’s work challenges traditional views of photography and travel. This work — a series of screengrabs from Google Street View — is aesthetically pleasing, cohesive, and piques your curiosity. And although Kenny hasn't physically visited these locales, her virtual scouring of every street and corner provides an intimacy that one would only expect from a local. So, whether you agree that what she does is actually "travel photography," Kenny has created something that will make you think. —A.M.

