49 Beautiful Pictures Of Nowruz Celebrations Around The World

Nowruz is an ancient Persian festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and the start of the first day of the Persian calendar. The word itself translates literally as “new day.” The holiday begins at the precise moment of the vernal equinox and is celebrated by over 300 million people worldwide, particularly by Iranians and Turkic populations.
1. Diyarbakir, Turkey
2. Frankfurt, Germany
The Kosovo dervish community carries on centuries-old mystical practices such as self-piercing with needles and knives as a way to earn salvation and find the path to God.
4. Los Angeles
5. Astana, Kazakhstan
7. Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan
8. Erbil, Iraq
9. Qamishli, Syria
10. Istanbul
11. Aksu, China
Men carry their wives in a race during the celebration of Nowruz.
12. Vancouver, Canada
13. Lavrio, Greece
14. The hockey refugee camp Athens
15. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
17. Aqrah, Iraq
18. Kirkuk, Iraq
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Nowwroz, marking spring and the new year on March 20.
20. Baku, Azerbaijan
21. Tehran
Top: An Iranian boy dressed as Haji Firouz, which is the traditional herald of Nowruz, walks among cars to collect money. Bottom left: Iranian women buy colorful eggs as part of tradition. Bottom right: Iranians walk through Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran behind baskets of grass shoots, a Nowruz tradition.
22. Beirut, Lebanon
