Get Our App!
People Are Freaking Out After Figuring Out What…
Is Your Stomach Strong Enough For These Fucked-Up…
You May Soon Be Able To Pay For An "Enhanced"…
Only People With Perfect Colour Vision Can Read…
In Defence Of "Back-Answering"
People Try A "Unicorn" Face Mask video
Every Moment In Drake and Kanye’s History That…
Women Are Flying Interstate For Surgical Abortions…
The Hawaii Judge Who Stopped Trump’s Travel Ban Has…

49 Beautiful Pictures Of Nowruz Celebrations Around The World

Nowruz Mubarak!

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Nowruz is an ancient Persian festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and the start of the first day of the Persian calendar. The word itself translates literally as “new day.” The holiday begins at the precise moment of the vernal equinox and is celebrated by over 300 million people worldwide, particularly by Iranians and Turkic populations.

1. Diyarbakir, Turkey

Diyarbakir, Turkey

View this image ›

Ilyas Akengin / AFP / Getty Images

Ilyas Akengin / AFP / Getty Images

AFP / Getty Images

 

2. Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany

View this image ›

Michael Probst / AP

3. Duzhnje, Kosovo

Armend Nimani / AFP / Getty Images

 

View this image ›

Armend Nimani / AFP / Getty Images

The Kosovo dervish community carries on centuries-old mystical practices such as self-piercing with needles and knives as a way to earn salvation and find the path to God.

4. Los Angeles

Los Angeles

View this image ›

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

 

Iranian-American volunteers serve food to homeless people on LA’s Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz.

5. Astana, Kazakhstan

Astana, Kazakhstan

View this image ›

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

6. The La Linière refugee camp in Grande-Synthe, France

Philippe Huguen / AFP / Getty Images

 

7. Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan

Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan

View this image ›

Farshad Usyan / AFP / Getty Images

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

 

In the bottom right image, an Afghan woman kisses a religious flag as she celebrates at the shrine of Saint Sakhi Saib in Kabul.

8. Erbil, Iraq

Erbil, Iraq

View this image ›

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Yunus Keles / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

 

In the bottom left image, people light sky lanterns to commemorate the civilians and peshmergas who lost their lives during clashes with ISIS terrorists.

9. Qamishli, Syria

Qamishli, Syria

View this image ›

Delil Souleiman / AFP / Getty Images

Delil Souleiman / AFP / Getty Images

 

10. Istanbul

Istanbul

View this image ›

Chris Mcgrath / Getty Images

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

 

11. Aksu, China

Aksu, China

View this image ›

China Stringer Network / Reuters

Men carry their wives in a race during the celebration of Nowruz.

12. Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

View this image ›

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

13. Lavrio, Greece

Lavrio, Greece

View this image ›

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Eleftherios Elis / AFP / Getty Images

 

14. The hockey refugee camp Athens

The hockey refugee camp Athens

View this image ›

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP / Getty Images

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP / Getty Images

 

15. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

View this image ›

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

16. Tbilisi, Georgia

Vano Shlamov / AFP / Getty Images

 

17. Aqrah, Iraq

Aqrah, Iraq

View this image ›

Safin Hamed / AFP / Getty Images

Safin Hamed / AFP / Getty Images

Safin Hamed / AFP / Getty Images

 

Iraqi Kurds climb a mountain decorated with a huge Kurdish flag as they celebrate Nowroz.

18. Kirkuk, Iraq

Kirkuk, Iraq

View this image ›

Ako Rasheed / Reuters

Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Nowwroz, marking spring and the new year on March 20.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

 

Left: Seven types of gifts, including fruits or dried fruits, are served on a special tray. Right: A man dressed up as the Green Kosa, who is believed to prevent famine and unhappiness and bring plentifulness and happiness for the whole year, performs near a fire during Nowruz.

20. Baku, Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan

View this image ›

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

 

21. Tehran

Tehran

View this image ›

Epa / EPA/REX/Shutterstock

REX / Shutterstock

REX / Shutterstock

 

Top: An Iranian boy dressed as Haji Firouz, which is the traditional herald of Nowruz, walks among cars to collect money. Bottom left: Iranian women buy colorful eggs as part of tradition. Bottom right: Iranians walk through Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran behind baskets of grass shoots, a Nowruz tradition.

22. Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon

View this image ›

Bilal Hussein / AP

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
A Former Student Says UC Berkeley’s Star Philosophy Professor Groped Her And Watched Porn At Work

by Katie J.M. Baker

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing