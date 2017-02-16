Get Our App!
A Somali Hijabi Model Walked For Kanye’s Yeezy…
15 Delicious Dips You Can Make In A Slow Cooker
Vegan Pancakes
Trump Says He’s Asked The Justice Department To…
People Try The Food-Juice Challenge video

30 Photos That Show Just How Insane The ’90s Club Scene Really Was

A look back at NYC’s wildest clubs of the 1990s, presented by Getty Images.

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

During the 1990s, photographer Steve Eichner documented the rowdy, over-the-top debauchery that was New York City’s club scene and nightlife. He had unique access to the era’s most exciting parties as the house photographer for Peter Gatien, the man considered to be the “king of New York clubs” and owner of the notorious Limelight, Club USA, Palladium, and Tunnel.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Dancers and partygoers celebrate at Club USA in 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / WireImage

Left: Japanese singer Nokko performs at Club USA in 1993. Right: Rhonda Shear kisses a masked partygoer at Film Studio in 1995.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

A topless woman dances onstage above other patrons during a party at New York City’s Webster Hall, 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / WireImage

Club kids pose at Club USA, 1993.

Eichner spoke with BuzzFeed News about his firsthand experiences at New York City’s hottest parties of the 1990s:

After graduating I moved into Manhattan, and through the music scene I got drawn into the nightlife scene. It was like a moth to a flame. There was so much color and excitement and energy — it was easy to just show up with my camera and document the explosion of decadence every night. Drag queens and sexy people partying with no rules. It was also great networking, and I soon got to know everyone in NYC.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

A group of club kids enjoy a bubble bath set up at the Limelight, 1995.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / WireImage

Partygoers cavort at Club USA, 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Two clubgoers show off their colorful costumes at Club USA, 1993.

It was everything you have seen and can imagine. From drug use to sex everywhere, I saw it all. Everyone was less guarded. It was truly about having fun. No one was doing selfies and pretending. New York was affordable, and all walks of life partied together in the clubs. Artists and bankers and celebs and drag queens and musicians and poets. The energy was flowing. There was always the unexpected. Like the time a woman climbed up on one of the go go dancer platforms and began lactating on the crowd of bridge and tunnel kids on the dance floor. They or I never saw anything like it.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Dennis Hopper celebrate at the Red Rock West party at Club USA, 1994.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / WireImage

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend a press stop at Planet Hollywood, 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Joan Rivers poses with a pair of shirtless men at the Gossip party at Club USA, 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / WireImage

Left: Mark Wahlberg flips off the camera at Club USA, 1993. Right: Amber Valletta and a friend dance at her birthday party at Palladium, 1995.

There was a club to go to every night of the week. The party never ended. The club kids dressed up and made the party. It was much more exciting. There were VIP rooms, but the whole bottle service thing did not hit yet. It was much more about how you dressed and if you were fun or not than the money. If you were in the circle, you never paid for admission or drinks. I don’t think that exists today.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Crowds dance at a party at Club Expo, 1995.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / WireImage

Mary J. Blige (left) and Tupac Shakur (right) celebrate at Club USA, 1994.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / WireImage

TLC performs at a launch party in New York City, 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Ice Cube glares down the camera at New York’s Wetlands, circa 1993.

I would work with the club’s publicist to get photos of celebrities and events to send those out to newspapers and magazines for promotion. I was also on call, so if a celebrity showed up at 3 a.m., they would beep me and I would grab my camera and run over there. One case was in 1992 — my beeper went off at at some ungodly hour. I threw on some clothes and ran down to Club USA to find Julia Roberts on the dance floor with her stylist. I walked up and took a few shots and her bodyguard ask me to stop. I did, but the club’s publicist said, “You got to take more, make sure you got it!”

So I went out and shot another, at which point the bodyguard got pissed off and physically pushed me off of the dance floor. The publicist was still not happy, so I went up to the balcony and put on my zoom lens. I shot a couple of more frames and the bodyguard spotted me and immediately started running up to get me. At the same time Julia saw me and was shaking he finger at me and mouthing, “Don’t take one more FUCKING picture.” I escaped through a side door and out of the club.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Partygoers attend a New Year’s party at Webster Hall, 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

A group of partygoers dance at the Palladium, 1995.

Today, everyone has a camera on their phone and can document themselves for social media, which in turn makes people more image-conscious. I don’t know if it’s better or worse; it’s just different. Back then, photography was an art and a science and it felt more special to me. I would show up with some prints from the night before and it was magical. The club kids would gather around, and I felt like I was doing something different and exciting. I got treated like a god because I had a camera and knew how to use it. Now everyone is their own photographer.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / WireImage

The band Sky Cries Mary performs at Wetlands, 1994.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Club kids Michael Alig, Richie Rich, Nina Hagen, Sophia Lamar, and Jenny Talia pose for a portrait at Tunnel Club, 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

The New Power Generation, the backup band for the singer Prince, pose for a photo in 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Uma Thurman is surprised at the Search and Destroy wrap party at Z Bar, 1994.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Peter Dinklage sings with the band Whizzy at Columbia University, 1994.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

A young man stage dives into the audience at an unidentified concert venue, 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

Rosie Perez and Yo Yo celebrate at Palladium, 1993.

View this image ›

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

François Nars and RuPaul share a moment at Laura Belle, 1995.

See more of Eichner’s pictures of NYC’s club scene in the ’90s at Getty Images and at his website here.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
  Your Reaction?
  REACT WITH GIF
 

    Contributions

    In The News Today
    Download the BuzzFeed News app
    PewDiePie Isn’t A Monster; He’s Someone You Know

    by Jacob Clifton

    Connect With Rewind
    Follow Us On Pinterest Follow Us On Apple News
    BuzzFeed rewind

    More Rewind ›
    Now Buzzing