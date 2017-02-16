30 Photos That Show Just How Insane The ’90s Club Scene Really Was

I would work with the club’s publicist to get photos of celebrities and events to send those out to newspapers and magazines for promotion. I was also on call, so if a celebrity showed up at 3 a.m., they would beep me and I would grab my camera and run over there. One case was in 1992 — my beeper went off at at some ungodly hour. I threw on some clothes and ran down to Club USA to find Julia Roberts on the dance floor with her stylist. I walked up and took a few shots and her bodyguard ask me to stop. I did, but the club’s publicist said, “You got to take more, make sure you got it!”

So I went out and shot another, at which point the bodyguard got pissed off and physically pushed me off of the dance floor. The publicist was still not happy, so I went up to the balcony and put on my zoom lens. I shot a couple of more frames and the bodyguard spotted me and immediately started running up to get me. At the same time Julia saw me and was shaking he finger at me and mouthing, “Don’t take one more FUCKING picture.” I escaped through a side door and out of the club.