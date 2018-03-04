24 Of The Most Iconic Pictures From Oscars History

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Handout / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Host Ellen DeGeneres poses for a selfie taken by Bradley Cooper with (clockwise from L-R) Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Angelina Jolie, Peter Nyong'o Jr. and Bradley Cooper during the 86th annual Academy Awards on March 2, 2014. José Ferrer (center) is hugged by Judy Holliday (left) upon hearing the news that Ferrer's portrayal of Cyrano de Bergerac had earned him the Academy Award as 1950's Best Actor. Holliday was named as the year's Best Actress. Gloria Swanson (right), who was in contention for the Best Actress award, jumps with joy over Ferrer's success. Actress Hattie McDaniel shows off her Academy Award from the film Gone With the Wind in 1940.

At the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather refuses the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando who won for his role in The Godfather. She carries a letter from Brando in which he explains he refused the award in protest of American treatment of the Native Americans. Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 88th annual Academy Awards on Feb. 28. Former Oscar winners (from left) Joel Grey, Kevin Kline, Alan Arkin, Christopher Walken, and Cuba Gooding Jr., present the award for Best Supporting Actor, won by the late Heath Ledger, during the 81st Academy Awards on Feb. 22, 2009.

Actor Sidney Poitier holds his Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Lilies Of The Field, at the 36th Academy Awards on April 13, 1964. A man in a tuxedo presents the Best Actress Academy Award to Joan Crawford for her performance in Mildred Pierce as she lies in bed due to illness in 1946.

Charlie Chaplin shows off his honorary Oscar during the 44th annual Academy Awards on April 10, 1972. Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie The Revenant at the 88th Academy Awards on Feb. 28, 2016.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence accidentally trips after winning the Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook on Feb. 24, 2013. La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card reading actual Best Picture winner Moonlight, during a mixup at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017. Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role award for the film 12 Years a Slave on March 2, 2014. Oscar winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck hold the awards they won for Best Original Screenplay for the film Good Will Hunting during the 70th annual Academy Awards on March 23, 1998. Moments after the Best Actor award presentation at the 46th Academy Awards ceremonies on April 2, 1974, a male streaker runs nude before a TV audience of 76 million people.

Actors Edmond O'Brien and Grace Kelly celebrate their win on March 30, 1955. O'Brien won Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Barefoot Contessa, while Kelly won Best Actress for her role in the 1954 film The Country Girl.

Halle Berry cries as she accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in the film Monster's Ball at the 74th annual Academy Awards on March 24, 2002. Berry became the first African-American woman to win a Best Actress Oscar. Robin Williams holds out his Oscar after winning in the category Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Good Will Hunting on March 23, 1998.

Actors Whoopi Goldberg and Denzel Washington pose for the press at Academy Awards on March 25, 1991. Madonna and Michael Jackson arrive to agent Irving Swifty Lazar's Oscar party on March 25, 1991.

Host Ellen DeGeneres (C) with actors Brad Pitt (L) and Meryl Streep enjoy slices of pizza at the Oscars on March 2, 2014. South Park creators Trey Parker (L) and Matt Stone (R) arrive with Marc Shaiman (C), writer of the Oscar-nominated song Blame Canada at the 72nd annual Academy Awards on March 26, 2000.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Kate Winslet attend the 88th annual Academy Awards on Feb. 28, 2016. Actresses Charlize Theron (L) and Emily Blunt walk onstage at the 88th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 28, 2016. 