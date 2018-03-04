24 Of The Most Iconic Pictures From Oscars History

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

José Ferrer (center) is hugged by Judy Holliday (left) upon hearing the news that Ferrer's portrayal of Cyrano de Bergerac had earned him the Academy Award as 1950's Best Actor. Holliday was named as the year's Best Actress. Gloria Swanson (right), who was in contention for the Best Actress award, jumps with joy over Ferrer's success.