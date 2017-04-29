Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

23 Disturbing Pictures From The 1992 Los Angeles Riots

A look back at the violence that engulfed Los Angeles during the spring of 1992, presented by Getty Images.

Posted on
Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Twenty-five years ago, the arrest of a black taxi driver named Rodney King made national headlines after video emerged showing his violent arrest by a group of white Los Angeles police officers. The video, filmed by a bystander from his apartment balcony, sparked public outcry over police brutality and the treatment of minorities by law enforcement.

On April 29, 1992, four of the police officers charged in connection with the incident were acquitted by a jury that was 75% white. Following the verdict, South Central Los Angeles erupted into riots that lasted for six days, until order was restored by the US military. When the violence subsided, 55 people were dead, more than 2,000 were injured, and 11,000 had been arrested.

LA police officers beat Rodney King in this image from a video taken by George Holliday from his apartment overlooking the street.
Charles Steiner / Getty Images

LA police officers beat Rodney King in this image from a video taken by George Holliday from his apartment overlooking the street.

Demonstrators protest outside the LAPD headquarters at Parker Center in the wake of the verdict in the Rodney King case.
Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

Demonstrators protest outside the LAPD headquarters at Parker Center in the wake of the verdict in the Rodney King case.

A police officer uses his baton on a protester at the corner of 1st Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.
Kirk Mckoy / Getty Images

A police officer uses his baton on a protester at the corner of 1st Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.

A man breaks a glass door of the Criminal Courts Building in downtown Los Angeles.
Hal Garb / AFP / Getty Images

A man breaks a glass door of the Criminal Courts Building in downtown Los Angeles.

A firefighter sprays water on a burning auto parts store on April 30, 1992.
Mike Nelson / AFP / Getty Images

A firefighter sprays water on a burning auto parts store on April 30, 1992.

Left: A Los Angeles police officer watches as flames engulf a local business during the riots. Right: A building that reads 'LOOK WHAT YOU CREATED' goes up in flames.
Getty Images

Left: A Los Angeles police officer watches as flames engulf a local business during the riots. Right: A building that reads "LOOK WHAT YOU CREATED" goes up in flames.

The words 'FUCK THA POLICE' are seen tagged on a wall outside the smoldering ruins of a strip mall following an evening of riots and looting.
Peter Turnley / Getty Images

The words "FUCK THA POLICE" are seen tagged on a wall outside the smoldering ruins of a strip mall following an evening of riots and looting.

A police officer checks for looters in a Chief Auto Parts store at Washington Boulevard and Western Avenue on May 1, 1992.
Rick Meyer / Getty Images

A police officer checks for looters in a Chief Auto Parts store at Washington Boulevard and Western Avenue on May 1, 1992.

A store owner and a Los Angeles police officer inspect the damage caused by looters.
Mike Nelson / AFP / Getty Images

A store owner and a Los Angeles police officer inspect the damage caused by looters.

A group of police officers arrest a man during the riots.
Peter Turnley / Getty Images

A group of police officers arrest a man during the riots.

A police officer stands near a wounded man as smoke from arson fires clouds the air.
Peter Turnley / Getty Images

A police officer stands near a wounded man as smoke from arson fires clouds the air.

Military troops arrive in Los Angeles to restore order.
Peter Turnley / Getty Images

Military troops arrive in Los Angeles to restore order.

Store owners defend their property as gunfire breaks out in Koreatown at Western Avenue and 5th Street.
Hyungwon Kang / Getty Images

Store owners defend their property as gunfire breaks out in Koreatown at Western Avenue and 5th Street.

An LAPD officer falls while chasing a suspected looter.
Steve Dykes / Getty Images

An LAPD officer falls while chasing a suspected looter.

A police officer points a gun toward looters.
Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

A police officer points a gun toward looters.

Armed National Guard soldiers hold a line in front of a post office in South Central Los Angeles.
Ted Soqui / Getty Images

Armed National Guard soldiers hold a line in front of a post office in South Central Los Angeles.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 Paramedics cover the body of a man found dead under Interstate 10.
Kirk Mckoy / Getty Images

Paramedics cover the body of a man found dead under Interstate 10.

A young woman sits on the hood of her car across the street from a burning grocery store.
Peter Turnley / Getty Images

A young woman sits on the hood of her car across the street from a burning grocery store.

Onlookers watch buildings burn during the riots.
Peter Turnley / Getty Images

Onlookers watch buildings burn during the riots.

Playboy Playmate Suzi Simpson signs autographs for National Guard soldiers posted near the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Ted Soqui / Getty Images

Playboy Playmate Suzi Simpson signs autographs for National Guard soldiers posted near the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Presidential candidate Bill Clinton stands with singer Dionne Warwick on May 4, 1992, following the riots.

Presidential candidate Bill Clinton stands with singer Dionne Warwick on May 4, 1992, following the riots.

A group of children attend a candlelight vigil one year after the Los Angeles riots.
David Butow / Getty Images

A group of children attend a candlelight vigil one year after the Los Angeles riots.

See more harrowing pictures of the 1992 Los Angeles riots at Getty Images.


BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.

Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by