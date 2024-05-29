25 Target Travel Products For People Who Are Dead-Set On Only Bringing A Carry-On

1. A five-piece set of compression packing bags because the secret to living the Carry-On Lifestyle isn't trying to shove all your toiletries into that weird cup holder on top of your roller bag — it's using these. They don't require a vacuum; just use your hands to squeeze out excess air and ~voilà~ — suddenly you can fit way more into your bag.
2. A packable floppy straw hat that looks so cute, no one will ever guess it was recently crushed under some granola bars at the bottom of your bag.
3. A tech accessory organizer because you know how all your plugs and cords get tangled at the bottom of your bag, and Packing You sticks your iPad in a place where Plane You can't seem to find it? Yeah, it doesn't have to be that way. This organizer has zip compartments, slip compartments, and spots to hold your headphones and various wires.
4. A foldable Conair hair dryer, so you don't have to just trust that the hotel will have a decent hair dryer (or any hair dryer at all). Plus, it has dual voltage, so you can have great hair even when you travel overseas.
5. A clip-on bag strap because using a duffel or weekender bag as your carry-on is cute, but after a few hours, those straps can really cut into your hands. Hook this on and sling it over your shoulder whenever your mitts need a break.
6. A clip-on wallet so you can know exactly where your ID, credit cards, and gum are at all times. This is especially useful if you're wearing a skirt, yoga pants or other clothes with no pockets — it'll keep you from digging through your entire bag to find your ID while you're in the TSA line.
7. A mini E.l.f. multi-stick because you don't have room to pack a blush, eyeshadow, and lip tint — and now, you don't have to. These multi-sticks are so tiny that you could even pack two shades and still only take up the same amount of space as one traditional cheek stick.
8. Or a three-piece set of mini Fenty products for folks who never take a vacation from looking glam (but do definitely take actual vacations).
9. A power bank that's very small (3.75 x 1.78 inches — literally teensy) but will still keep all your gadgets powered up through all three of your connecting flights.
10. A fold-up tote because no matter how dedicated you are to luggage minimalism, you do probably want a separate bag to take around with you during the day on your trip. This tote is made with water-repellent fabric, has a zip closure, and folds down into a small zippered pouch whenever you're not, you know...toting it around.
11. A small zip-up jewelry organizer with room for rings, earrings, and necklaces so they don't end up tangled in the bottom of your toiletries bag.
12. A three-piece mini shampoo and conditioner kit from Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern line, because taking care of your curls doesn't have to take up a ton of room in your bag.
13. A hanging toiletry organizer that folds down flat with two zip compartments and magnetic snaps. It will take up less precious space than some of the wider, bulkier models.
14. A set of two Stasher reusable silicone travel bags to hold your eye drops, small snacks, lip balm, or anything else that would otherwise end up floating around your bag, getting all linty. Plus, when sealed, the bags are leakproof, so they will prevent that most dreaded of travel scenarios: Everything In My Bag Is Covered In Goo.
15. A collapsible silicone water bottle so you can still have your 3 liters a day, even if there isn't room to pack your usual stainless-steel Thermos.
16. A Byoma clarifying skincare starter kit because you don't have to settle for generic brands or simplified routines when it comes to travel-sized skincare. This three-piece kit will help your skin stay hydrated and bright, while targeting redness and blemishes, all without weighing down your bag.
17. A silicone AirPods case that clips onto your key chain, so you don't end up in a situation where you're in Seattle, but your AirPods are on the bench in front of the airport Burger King in Chicago.
18. A mini Native aluminum-free deodorant in coconut and vanilla because it can be hard to find natural personal care items in travel sizes.
19. A compact umbrella that folds down to just 7 inches — perfect if you're traveling to someplace romantically rainy (but find actually getting rained on 24/7 to be pretty unromantic).
20. An open-front cardigan because if you're serious about packing light, the name of the game has to be "layering." A light cardigan keeps you from having to pack thicker, warmer tops and can also typically be worn on the plane, freeing up luggage space.
21. A set of three silicone travel bottles that have a streamlined design so they're more efficient to pack than bulkier rigid plastic travel bottles.
22. A pack of 16 macaron-shaped mini pill cases because who said packing light means you don't get to pack anything cute? These mini containers hold small amounts of pills, jewelry, or anything else you want to store separately (and adorably).
23. An all-in-one travel adapter that's essential for anyone doing multi-country travel. I have a travel adapter that I just keep in my carry-on at all times, so I never forget it — because sometimes you can get so frazzled planning an international trip, you forget the essentials. This adapter combines four adapter plugs, which are used in more than 150 countries.
24. A fanny pack because you may be committed to just using One Bag To Rule Them All, but did you know that you also get to bring a personal item on board your flight? So why not make it this two-compartment fanny pack with its waterproof, RFID-blocking, and slash-proof design?
25. A mini bottle of paraben-free hand sanitizer spray that should be a travel essential for anyone, no matter how they've packed. But it's especially useful for those traveling light, who might find themselves having to unpack some items from their bag in places that are...a bit icky. Had to put your phone on the ground? Rest your wallet on a bathroom counter? Drop your sunglasses in a weird puddle? No worries — hit them with the ol' sanitizer spray.
