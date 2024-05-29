BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Target Travel Products For People Who Are Dead-Set On Only Bringing A Carry-On

    Vacation truly begins when you breeze past the other people from your flight waiting at baggage claim.

    by Gabrielle Moss

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A five-piece set of compression packing bags because the secret to living the Carry-On Lifestyle isn't trying to shove all your toiletries into that weird cup holder on top of your roller bag — it's using these. They don't require a vacuum; just use your hands to squeeze out excess air and ~voilà~ — suddenly you can fit way more into your bag.

    five compression bags used to store shirts
    Target

    Plus! You can use the bags to separate dirty clothes from clean as your trip goes on.

    Promising reviews: "Did you know you can pack more clothes when you use these! 😂 Not only that, if you carefully press the air out, they'll be practically wrinkle-free! My first time using the largest bag, I had trouble getting it to release the air, but I pressed on, and eventually it worked." —GrannyM

    "This set is very good, as it provides different sizes of compression bags, and they do not require the use of a pump or vacuum to compress them. The bags are easy to use once you start the compression and are very durable. The large size provides a good capacity for clothes for a five-day trip." —Traveler GB

    Price: $19.99

    2. A packable floppy straw hat that looks so cute, no one will ever guess it was recently crushed under some granola bars at the bottom of your bag.

    Mannequin head displaying a wide-brimmed black straw hat
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this floppy hat. Perfect size and can easily fold into your suitcase. I have a medium to large head with thick hair, and it fits nicely. The brim is not too wide, but it’s good enough. Also, for $10 you can’t beat that!" —Lady B

    Price: $10 (available in three colors)

    3. A tech accessory organizer because you know how all your plugs and cords get tangled at the bottom of your bag, and Packing You sticks your iPad in a place where Plane You can't seem to find it? Yeah, it doesn't have to be that way. This organizer has zip compartments, slip compartments, and spots to hold your headphones and various wires.

    Open tech accessory organizer with pockets holding cables and earphones
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this tech organizer! I can fit so many power cords and portable chargers, and I also use it for jewelry, a sleep mask, and other items I need on the plane. It fits flat in my handbag side pocket or outside suitcase bag. I highly recommend!" —MB

    Price: $14.99

    4. A foldable Conair hair dryer, so you don't have to just trust that the hotel will have a decent hair dryer (or any hair dryer at all). Plus, it has dual voltage, so you can have great hair even when you travel overseas.

    Target

    Promising review: "Lots of power and great for travel!" —Jannie

    Price: $19.99

    5. A clip-on bag strap because using a duffel or weekender bag as your carry-on is cute, but after a few hours, those straps can really cut into your hands. Hook this on and sling it over your shoulder whenever your mitts need a break.

    Tribal-patterned yellow and teal bag strap attached to a green bag
    Target

    Promising review: "Pretty, chic, and a good addition to my bag. Perfect accessories." —CHW

    Price: $19.99

    6. A clip-on wallet so you can know exactly where your ID, credit cards, and gum are at all times. This is especially useful if you're wearing a skirt, yoga pants or other clothes with no pockets — it'll keep you from digging through your entire bag to find your ID while you're in the TSA line.

    the pink zip-up mini wallet shown open and unzipped
    Target

    Promising review: "Super convenient when I don’t feel like carrying my bag around, just clip this to my keys and carry the minimal I need and super light and convenient." —Ihearttarget

    Price: $10 (available in four colors)

    7. A mini E.l.f. multi-stick because you don't have room to pack a blush, eyeshadow, and lip tint — and now, you don't have to. These multi-sticks are so tiny that you could even pack two shades and still only take up the same amount of space as one traditional cheek stick.

    an elf mini multi stick in a dark berry shade
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these little mono sticks. A little pop of color on the cheeks, on the lids and lips and you're ready to go. So convenient and easy!" —kellyk

    Price: $6 (available in seven colors)

    8. Or a three-piece set of mini Fenty products for folks who never take a vacation from looking glam (but do definitely take actual vacations).

    Target

    The set includes mini Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer, mini Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, and a full-size Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara.

    Promising review: "LOVE the lip gloss; the highlighter has a cute shimmer." —Dahlia

    Price: $38

    9. A power bank that's very small (3.75 x 1.78 inches — literally teensy) but will still keep all your gadgets powered up through all three of your connecting flights.

    Purple portable power bank with a USB cable on a white background
    Target

    Promising review: "My favorite battery bank! Charges so fast and perfect for traveling. Had to buy this one because of the color." —Rcecily

    Price: $9.99

    10. A fold-up tote because no matter how dedicated you are to luggage minimalism, you do probably want a separate bag to take around with you during the day on your trip. This tote is made with water-repellent fabric, has a zip closure, and folds down into a small zippered pouch whenever you're not, you know...toting it around.

    Target

    Promising review: "Awesome water-resistant bag! It’s hard to find a tote with a zipper, let alone a water-resistant one! Helped me get through a tropical rainstorm without my items getting wet." —Kelly

    "Super convenient and sturdy. I also love that it has a zipper. Perfect for travel." —Pixie

    Price: $13.99 (originally $19.99)

    11. A small zip-up jewelry organizer with room for rings, earrings, and necklaces so they don't end up tangled in the bottom of your toiletries bag.

    A portable jewelry case with compartments for accessories, displayed on a vanity
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the perfect way to travel with jewelry. It fits perfectly in a purse or carry-on. (Note: This isn't an overly huge case, so this won't fit the Crown Jewels or jewelry for a lengthy vacation/cruise, but it worked well for us.) This worked well for jewelry for Disney-bound outfits. (This is not large enough to fit Mickey ears, tiaras, or belts, of course.) We were very happy with this product, and it seems sturdy enough to keep everything safe. We recommend it." —CS

    Price: $15

    12. A three-piece mini shampoo and conditioner kit from Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern line, because taking care of your curls doesn't have to take up a ton of room in your bag.

    Hands holding a Pattern Beauty hair product and a clear cosmetic bag with the brand&#x27;s logo
    Target

    The kit contains mini bottles of Hydration Shampoo, Heavy Conditioner, and Leave-In Conditioner.

    Promising review: "I love this product! I love the smell and how it makes my curls pop! Even my twists are bouncy and full." —Target customer

    Price: $30

    13. A hanging toiletry organizer that folds down flat with two zip compartments and magnetic snaps. It will take up less precious space than some of the wider, bulkier models.

    Target

    Promising review: "I got this as a gift for my husband and he loves it! It was a great gift and it fits a lot of stuff. It hangs up, so it was easy to grab everything while on vacation." —Cmor1952

    Price: $15.19

    14. A set of two Stasher reusable silicone travel bags to hold your eye drops, small snacks, lip balm, or anything else that would otherwise end up floating around your bag, getting all linty. Plus, when sealed, the bags are leakproof, so they will prevent that most dreaded of travel scenarios: Everything In My Bag Is Covered In Goo.

    the mini Stasher bag in white, holding some makeup
    Target

    Promising review: "I recently used these to store small hair accessories and toiletries on a vacation, and they worked out great. I plan to also use them for small snacks, but the possibilities of what you can use them for are really endless. They are very durable, and I believe they will be long-lasting. Great alternative to plastic bags. I highly recommend these and all of the other sizes they offer!" —Morgan

    Price: $17.69 for two

    15. A collapsible silicone water bottle so you can still have your 3 liters a day, even if there isn't room to pack your usual stainless-steel Thermos.

    Collapsible silicone water bottle shown expanded and folded next to its lid
    Target

    Price: $10.99 (originally $14.29)

    16. A Byoma clarifying skincare starter kit because you don't have to settle for generic brands or simplified routines when it comes to travel-sized skincare. This three-piece kit will help your skin stay hydrated and bright, while targeting redness and blemishes, all without weighing down your bag.

    the BYOMA moisturizer, serum and cleaners, which come in a yellow molded plastic kit
    Target

    The kit includes mini versions of Byoma's Creamy Jelly Cleanser, Clarifying Serum, and Moisturizing Gel Cream.

    Promising review: "I saw this kit in the store and was on the fence about buying it. I went back and picked it up just to see if it was really worth my money. It was! It was worth every penny, and I cannot complain. It makes my skin glow and clears it up. I’m super happy with this purchase and it really did work on my skin. Target, please restock this!" —NYX

    Price: $19.99

    17. A silicone AirPods case that clips onto your key chain, so you don't end up in a situation where you're in Seattle, but your AirPods are on the bench in front of the airport Burger King in Chicago.

    AirPods in a green charging case with keyring attached, plugged into a charging cable
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this case, have had it for over a year, and it hasn’t broken down on me. I keep my AirPods on my keys, and I’m hard on them!" —malahw

    Price: $9.99 (available in six colors)

    18. A mini Native aluminum-free deodorant in coconut and vanilla because it can be hard to find natural personal care items in travel sizes.

    Two Native deodorants, one full size and one mini
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these tiny deodorants. I keep one in my purse in case of a stinky emergency. It’s come in handy more than I thought it would!" —Shelby

    Price: $3.79

    19. A compact umbrella that folds down to just 7 inches — perfect if you're traveling to someplace romantically rainy (but find actually getting rained on 24/7 to be pretty unromantic).

    Target

    Promising review: "Recently I purchased this 'Compact Umbrella' for a friend of mine as we were traveling in wet weather conditions. She was so impressed! Small and compact, it fits into small pocketbooks and looks great with any outfit. I also loved the way it looked, so I ordered one for myself. It is sturdy and withstood high winds and torrential rains. Stylish and sturdy. Go get this umbrella. —The Best Printer Paper

    Price: $15.99 (available in four colors/ patterns)

    20. An open-front cardigan because if you're serious about packing light, the name of the game has to be "layering." A light cardigan keeps you from having to pack thicker, warmer tops and can also typically be worn on the plane, freeing up luggage space.

    a model in the beige oversized open front cardigan
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing down if you want a more fitted look.

    Promising review: "This sweater is so cozy and stretchy. It is the perfect color and can be worn in all seasons." —OnTrend

    Price: $18 (originally $30; available in sizes XS–4X and six colors/patterns)

    21. A set of three silicone travel bottles that have a streamlined design so they're more efficient to pack than bulkier rigid plastic travel bottles.

    Three silicone travel bottles in white, neon green, and light blue
    Target

    Promising review: "Took these on an international trip. My luggage clearly got jostled around but these didn’t open or leak. All three stayed airtight, and none of my soaps got out." —Nikki

    Price: $19.75

    22. A pack of 16 macaron-shaped mini pill cases because who said packing light means you don't get to pack anything cute? These mini containers hold small amounts of pills, jewelry, or anything else you want to store separately (and adorably).

    Colorful macaron-shaped pill organizers on a table, two closed and two open with pills inside
    Target

    Promising review: "You can fit about 4–5 different pills per container or a small pair of earrings/necklace. I kept a few for myself and gifted a couple to friends as stocking stuffers. Very adorable and easy to open/close." —Kennicki

    Price: $12.99 (originally $22.99)

    23. An all-in-one travel adapter that's essential for anyone doing multi-country travel. I have a travel adapter that I just keep in my carry-on at all times, so I never forget it — because sometimes you can get so frazzled planning an international trip, you forget the essentials. This adapter combines four adapter plugs, which are used in more than 150 countries.

    An adapter plugged into a wall outlet with a cord connected to it
    Target

    Promising review: "I realized just before we were about to leave for the UK and Europe that our son, who no longer lives with us, has the one multi-country adapter we had, and we did not have an adapter for the UK. Our local Target had one in stock, so I was able to pick it up that evening. We were able to use it in both London and Budapest. The adapter worked fine." —Judy

    Price: $12.99

    24. A fanny pack because you may be committed to just using One Bag To Rule Them All, but did you know that you also get to bring a personal item on board your flight? So why not make it this two-compartment fanny pack with its waterproof, RFID-blocking, and slash-proof design?

    Green fanny pack with items sticking out including a camera, book, sunglasses, and keys
    Target

    Promising review: "I use this when we travel with our kids. It has been really great for secure and quick access to my credit card and driver's license. It holds a surprising amount of items inside. I walked all over Harry Potter World and Legoland with this fanny pack. It even fits easily under a coat. I would highly recommend this and use it now for every airline trip we take. The color is a really pretty medium green. The fabric is thick and would be hard to cut through for a thief." —Adventure Mama

    "I got this fanny pack for traveling with my toddlers. The pocket has more room than what you’d expect, love the locking feature on the buckle for security purposes, and you can also link the zipper to a little loop so it can’t be unzipped unless unhooked. Perfect for when you need to access your phone or wallet with your arms full of luggage or other things." —Ameliabedelia

    Price: $24.99

    25. A mini bottle of paraben-free hand sanitizer spray that should be a travel essential for anyone, no matter how they've packed. But it's especially useful for those traveling light, who might find themselves having to unpack some items from their bag in places that are...a bit icky. Had to put your phone on the ground? Rest your wallet on a bathroom counter? Drop your sunglasses in a weird puddle? No worries — hit them with the ol' sanitizer spray.

    Honest hand sanitizer bottle
    Target

    Promising review: "The smell is AWESOME! I love the scent; it's not overwhelming, my kiddo loves it, and the spray makes it easy to take on the go and keep in our bags. We will be bringing these everywhere to keep hands clean when we can't wash them!" —Sam

    Price: $4.89

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.