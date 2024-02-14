Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Simple Clothing Items From Target That Will Make Any Outfit Look Instantly More Chic

    When your wardrobe is ready for a glow-up, call me.

    Gabrielle Moss
    by Gabrielle Moss

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.



    1. A long duster cardigan that is somehow both very Rachel Green *and* totally something a character would be wearing during a cool nightclub scene in a '90s movie? We love a totally versatile piece under $30!

    a person in a black duster sweater
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute cardigan that can go with anything. The length is perfect and not too heavy or light of material. It's just right." —BB

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)    

    2. A fine-gauge ribbed cardigan so you can give off casual "Oh, me? Just on lunch break from my art gallery job!" vibes wherever you go.

    model wearing light brown ribbed cardigan
    Target

    Promising review: "This cardigan is much better quality than I was expecting. I bought it in black and it has a slightly dressy look, quality lightweight material, and a nice deep V-neck. It is a fitted sweater and looks great dressed up or down." —JM

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    3. A long-sleeve plisse top that's comfortable and casual, but also a little more sophisticated than your standard plain cotton top.

    a person in a black long sleeve top
    Target

    What's "plisse"? Don't worry, I had to look it up, too! Plisse is a fabric with a puckered surface folded into many tiny pleats.

    Promising reviews: "Beautiful color, got many compliments!" —Escobary

    "So cute!!!! Very vibrant and a soft material." —Jocelyn

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    4. A cropped blazer, because it's time for you to finally live out all your '90s office chic fantasies. I say, go all the way with the look and put your glasses on your head! Push a pencil through your bun! Look adorable as you drop a bunch of papers! Etc!

    a person in a black cropped blazer
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute style. The sleeves are a bit wide at the wrist but I will wear it scrunched up anyway. Super lightweight feel and a more relaxed structure. Runs a bit big. I sized up one to layer with sweatshirts. It’s not ultra cropped but hits around the belly button." —Chloe

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XXS–4X and also in off-white)    

    5. A textured ruffled top that looks like you bought it at a fancy boutique (instead of a store that also sells toothpaste and corn chips).

    a person in an orange textured long sleeve top
    Target

    Promising review: "I loved this shirt, however it is definitely orange, not red as noted as one of the color options." —J2thelo

    Price: $23.80 (available in sizes XXS–4X and also in black)    

    6. A satin collared corset top, so you can finally have a work top that transitions perfectly into a going-out top. No more awkwardly changing in a bathroom stall for you, superstar!

    a person in an off-white button down top
    Target

    Promising review: "Unique style! Love the quality and sheen of the fabric!!" —Lea

    Price: $27.20 (available in sizes XXS–4X)    

    7. A pair of seamed straight-leg jeans that are a more grown-up version of the cargo pants trend. Plus, these are the ultra-rare stylish pants that actually have enough room to hold your phone, wallet, lip balm, those weird mints you're always chewing, etc.

    a person in seamed baggy medium wash jeans
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I bought these pants because they looked good on the mannequin! They fit perfectly! I will take them to the dry cleaners for ‘heavy starch’ and wear them this weekend. Love them!" —TolbertTravel Connection

    "Ordered for my daughter in size 00. Soft material, just enough stretch for the '90s look. Perfect medium denim color. Gorgeous trendy jeans. She’s happy with the purchase!" —BlueJay4

    Price: $34 (available in sizes 00–30)

    8. A chunky-knit sweater dress in rust, because this piece is a multi-tasker, just like you: it will make you look cute, and it will keep you warm and cozy as heck in these final winter months.

    a person in a rust colored long sweater dress
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing down.

    Promising reviews: "Love, love, love this dress. It’s soft and comfy but also stylish. Throw it on with some cute knee boots and you’re good to go! It does fit big. I typically get a large or XL and the medium was loose so definitely size down. Also if you’re one to get hot you might pass on this one because it is WARM." —mom2kleen

    "It's very warm, very cute, and very soft. Got lots of compliments on it! I went down a size after reading the reviews." —KC

    Price: $38.25 (available in sizes 1X–3X)

    9. A high-rise maxi skirt that will make you feel so utterly Y2K, you'll want to immediately run to the mall and buy an Avril Lavigne album. (PS: Do malls still exist?)

    a person in a pink shiny maxi skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Skirt is perf. Stretchy, high waisted, sleek and comfortable." —Lauren

    Price: $20 (originally $25; available in sizes XXS–4X and also in black)

    10. A short-sleeve pointelle mock turtleneck, because putting on a turtleneck instead of a T-shirt always instantly makes an outfit 80% fancier. (Don't argue with me, it's science.)

    a person in a black short sleeved mock turtleneck
    Target

    Price: $22 (available in XXS–4X and four colors)    

    11. A puff-shoulder crop that's especially great for anyone who's curious about the puff-sleeve trend, but afraid of looking like they're wearing a Halloween costume. This puff is subtle, giving your look a touch of fun without straying into "Samantha the American Girl doll" territory.

    a person in a yellow short sleeve puff shoulder crop top
    Target

    Promising review: "Very cute crop top! I have a shorter torso, and sometimes I get lucky with crop tops where they almost work as regular-length tops. This does just that. The material is slightly stiff to hold that puff-shape, however, the sleeves and mid-section area are not too puffy, which I really appreciate. I was worried that this top might make my shoulders look large, but it doesn't at all — it's exactly how it looks on the models. Great neck-line, and I feel like all ages can enjoy this classic top. It's fun without being over-the-top, or too revealing. Looks great with high-waisted jeans, dressy trousers, and skirts. I purchased two colors – black and floral print. Great find and for a great price!" —Kemo

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    12. A midi slip dress, because who said mid-winter layering has to revolve around jeans? Pair this baby with some wool tights, a long-sleeve crop top, your favorite chunky cardigan, some big boots, and you might feel so stylish, you'll forget that you have to run the car for five minutes to warm it up before you leave the house.

    a person in a light pink slip dress
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Much prettier in person, you can dress up or dress down." —Cris

    "I love everything about this dress. It's cute and comfortable. You can dress up or down. It's the perfect length (I am 5'10"). Not knocking down Target, but I really can't believe it's from Target! I got a similar one from All Saints, and I love the Target one so much more! Don't think about it, just buy it!" —KFree

    Price: $20 (originally $25; available in sizes XS–XXL, 4X and four colors)

    13. A pair of super high-rise curvy tapered jeans that are made with denim and spandex — so you get the look of classic denim mom jeans in a stylish black wash, without that, you know, crushing feeling you can get from ones made of pure denim.

    a person in black wash high waisted jeans
    Target

    Price: $25 (available in sizes 00–30)    

    14. A pleather racing jacket, for style situations where your old jacket simply won't do. The racing-style neckline and tailoring set it apart from the moto jacket pack.

    a person in a black pleather racing jacket
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing up.

    Promising review: "This jacket is literally perfection. It’s dark brown almost black in some light and it already comes with slight distressing. It’s such a good quality jacket the zippers, pockets, structure, and material of the jacket is amazing. My new favorite jacket and it elevates any outfit. I’m 5’4",120 lbs, and I don’t have a big chest, and a small fits perfectly. If you’re bigger-chested you might want to size up because the jacket is a snug fit, especially around the arms. The only thing that would make it perfect is if the length of the jacket was a little shorter so it’s perfectly at the top of my pants/skirts." —Tessa

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XXS–4X and two colors)

    15. A boatneck bodysuit, because wearing a boatneck neckline is basically like holding a sign over your head that says "Hello I Am Polished & Sophisticated" (but with less arm strain).

    a person in a red scoopneck bodysui
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute!! This bodysuit fits true to size, and the pink color is so cute." —Michelle

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–4X and five colors)    

    16. A notched collar corduroy blazer, to tie pretty much any outfit together. And if you're feeling matchy-matchy, there's a pair of matching shorts that would look so cute over tights.

    model wearing rust corduroy blazer
    Target

    Promising review: "This blazer is beautiful. The color and texture of the corduroy are really striking. It is oversized." —RoRo

    Price: $40.80 (originally $48; available in sizes 1X–4X)    

    17. A lace corset tank top, because it's exactly what you need to take your usual weekday "tank and jeans" look up a notch. You can also pop open a few of the corset's clasps if you want to convert it into a sexier, going-out top.

    Target

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    18. A puff-sleeve empire waist dress that looks like a seriously high-end dress, but its price is closer to what you'd pay for a seriously high-end brunch. How egg-sellent (sorry).

    a person in a floral empire waist dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Great fit, nice and fluffy, not too long and very feminine." —Elaine

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and four prints)

    19. A long sleeve dress with a cut-out neckline, because I don't like to throw around words like "elegant," "breath-taking," and "so utterly stylish, they'll let you cut the line at the bagel store," but you will be all of these things in this dress.

    a person in an orange long sleeve dress with a neckline cut out
    Target

    Promising review: "This dress has stretch, but it is true to size. It hugs my curves beautifully. I can't wait to wear this on date night!" —lwise2014

    Price: $28.90 (originally $34; available in sizes XXS–4X and two colors)

    20. A rib knit midi dress that makes it look like you put a ton of effort into getting dressed — even though it feels like you're just wearing an enormous T-shirt.

    a person in a white ribbed sleeveless maxi dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this dress in several colors, I LOVE it! Can style it so many ways. Highly recommend!" —Brittany

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–XXL and also in black)    

    21. A long-sleeve skater dress, because yes, you already have five skater dresses, but this one has a unique twist-front neckline, which instantly makes your whole outfit look more pulled-together.

    a person in a blue skater dress
    Target

    Promising review: "So comfy and cute, and fits great! I’m between a size L and an XL, so I went with the size up. I’m desperately trying to find another excuse to wear it again so soon." —Taylor

    Price: $18.70 (originally $22; available in sizes XXS–S, 1X–4X, and three colors)    

    22. An oversized white button-down that might seem kind of basic, but actually, this shirt is the secret to looking sophisticated and vaguely French, with almost no effort.

    a person in an oversized white oxford
    Target

    Promising review: "Yes, way oversized! I'm usually a medium, XS fit perfectly. I wanted a loose top, and this is loose but stylish, not boxy, and long enough to cover my butt. The cotton has a tinge of Lycra, so it comes out of the dryer ready to wear, and any wrinkles hang out, as well as after a day's wear. I bought seven in different colors, wearing no others this summer." —Carolina

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X)    

    23. A sleeveless denim jumpsuit, because the retro-inspired collared top and zip-front + ultra-current wide legs = a totally timeless look.

    a person in a sleeveless denim jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m loving this casual cute jumpsuit. It can be thrown on for brunch with your girls or date night with bae. I think it runs just a tad large but is fitted in all the right places. Run don’t walk to pick this up." —calicandy

    Price: $44 (available in sizes 00–30)    

    24. A slim-fit off-shoulder blouse that's made with easy-to-wear stretch fabric, so it's comfy, but the asymmetrical neckline creates some serious "Who IS she??" energy.

    a person in an asymmetrical black long sleeve top
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this top!! True to size looks great with jeans for a date night! Buy it! 💕" —jlove281984

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    25. A zip-front denim cargo jacket because yes, I know you already have a denim jacket, but this one has such unique style! That zip front alone makes this one worth a second look.

    a person in a denim zip-front jacket
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Obsessed. Did I need another jean jacket? No. But this one was so unique I had to get it. The fabric is between a jean jacket and denim chambray shirt. I love that it has pockets. It’s so unique I couldn’t leave it there!" —Target reviewer

    "Obsessed. Wear as jacket or a top. Great quality." —HouseofMagpye

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–4X)    

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.