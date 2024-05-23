25 Target Pieces That Will Make Guests Smile When They Walk Into Your Home

1. A woven fabric shower curtain with a rainbow sun print, because who knew you could actually improve on the sun? And yet...here we are! ☀️🌈
2. A round faux-fur throw pillow that's so fuzzy and cute, it's practically your new pet (but please do not take this pillow to the dog park unless you're ready for some very weird looks).
3. A "Wash Your Hands" hand towel, because it's funny, but also it will hopefully remind your guests that they really should be washing their hands.
4. A coir-blend "So Happy You're Here" doormat for some subtle welcoming energy the moment your guests show up at your front door.
6. An arched, tri-level wood and rattan shelf that is just whimsical enough to perk up any room, and just practical enough to hold your toothbrush, face wash, and that mouth guard you never use.
7. A three-piece set of metal mid-century-style wall art, so you can add some antique charm to your place, without paying actual antique prices.
8. A set of battery-operated vine LED curtain lights, because the only thing cuter than classic fairy lights are these faux plant fairy lights. It's kind of giving "A Midsummer Night's Dream" vibes??
9. A brightly colored melamine dinner plate so as soon as your guests sit down, they know it's gonna be a fun dinner party.
10. A cotton canvas throw pillow with an idyllic camping scene that will charm anyone (even guests who think going to an outdoor food court counts as "camping").
11. A square velvet woven pouf, because it's unique and eye-catching, but also warm and fun — a rarity in the world of home design, where a lot of unique pieces are more of the "how exactly am I supposed to sit on that??" variety.
12. A colorful woven hanging accent basket that is boho yet also totally practical — a rare and thrilling combo!
13. A 100% cotton flower print shower curtain because the watercolor-style florals are cute without being cutesy — a difficult line to walk. 🌸
14. A small yellow flower wall shelf that's *technically* from the kid's section, but why should kids have all the fun? You work hard at your grown-up job all day; you deserve to see this little cutie when you come back home.
15. A machine-washable striped throw blanket, because who decided all throw blankets have to be neutral and monotone? Add a little pop of color and joy into your Couch Time (TM).
16. An "Introvert" painted glass scented candle that your friends will find hilarious (you know, on that one day a year you allow them into your house).
17. A dimmable ceramic lamp with a rattan shade, because it's boho, it's cottagecore it's slightly Golden Girls (but in a good way).
18. A wood letter board so your guests can instantly see your joke of the day, welcoming message, or extremely dire warning about what the consequences will be if they don't take off their shoes.
19. A toadstool-shaped foot rest, because maybe *you* know how to look at this thing without squealing, "Awwww, lil' mushroom!" but I don't, and I hope I never learn how.
20. A small round cotton "cuddler" dog bed in a celestial print, so all your guests can tell that yes, you know your dog's birth chart (he's a Cancer sun, Leo moon, and Chew Toy rising).
22. A small off-white fringed table lamp for a tiny hint of fun, campy, retro glam wherever you need it. I'm not saying Dolly would have this lamp...but I *am* saying she probably already has 10.
23. A framed photograph of a sleepy bear, because 1. same, and 2. it's a truly adorable way to mix things up on your gallery wall (make sure to come up with a good backstory about how you and the bear know each other! I suggest you say you were college roommates).
24. A retro-look portable Bluetooth speaker that also has AM/FM functions, for folks who have always wanted to live inside a "Vintage: '60s" Pinterest board. Plus, it will absolutely be a conversation starter at your next party (especially once Chappell Roan starts playing out of it).
25. A wall-mounted dinosaur hook rack, because we only live once on this great blue planet, and I think if we have the opportunity to hang our jackets, sweatshirts, hats and dog leashes from dinosaur heads, we should probably take it.
