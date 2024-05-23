BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Target Pieces That Will Make Guests Smile When They Walk Into Your Home

    Happiest places on earth, in order: #1 Disneyland, #2 your house.

    Gabrielle Moss
    by Gabrielle Moss

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A woven fabric shower curtain with a rainbow sun print, because who knew you could actually improve on the sun? And yet...here we are! ☀️🌈

    Shower curtain with a sunshine design featuring broad, multicolored stripes
    Target

    Promising review: "I ordered this shower curtain to be the main focal point of the bathroom at the end of my hallway. It's the first thing people see when they walk down the hall toward the bathroom and it is absolutely perfect! The colors are so pretty without being overly bright, and the quality of the fabric was better than expected. Perfect unisex shower curtain for my kids' shared bathroom!" —brittfaced

    Price: $16

    2. A round faux-fur throw pillow that's so fuzzy and cute, it's practically your new pet (but please do not take this pillow to the dog park unless you're ready for some very weird looks).

    the faux fur round pillow, which is fluffy and sits on a couch
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this to use as a decor prop in my reading chair. It is super soft but firm, very fluffy, seems to be of excellent quality, nice material, cool decor for any usage. The size is just right. I did put it in the dryer on air dry for 30 mins to fluff it up, give it some character. I also added a bunch of dryer sheets to make it smell nicely. Highly recommend doing that prior to usage. It really helped the pillow. I really like this pillow and highly recommend it!!!!" —Hrsechickax3

    Price: $20 (available in three colors)

    3. A "Wash Your Hands" hand towel, because it's funny, but also it will hopefully remind your guests that they really should be washing their hands.

    White hand towel with &quot;WASH YOUR HANDS&quot; in block letters
    Target

    Promising review: "This little towel is very cute and very good quality. The price is also a steal." —Strange

    Price: $4

    4. A coir-blend "So Happy You're Here" doormat for some subtle welcoming energy the moment your guests show up at your front door.

    Brown doormat with text &quot;so happy you&#x27;re here&quot;
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This is my favorite door mat! It’s so aesthetic and cute. It does fade with constant exposure to sun/elements, but that’s expected." —samantha

    "Such a cute design and a great update to our front porch." —Josie

    Price: $13

    5. Or a "Sun's Out, Buns Out" doormat, because hey, maybe subtle isn't your thing.

    Illustrative door mat featuring a cartoon corgi in sunglasses lounging on a beach towel, with text &quot;SUN&#x27;S OUT BUNS OUT&quot;.
    Target

    Promising review: "It is as cute as it looks! Our dog considered it a toy so we had to move it, so it’s got pride of place in the front instead of the back. 😅 Makes me smile every time." —FiOliv

    Price: $13

    6. An arched, tri-level wood and rattan shelf that is just whimsical enough to perk up any room, and just practical enough to hold your toothbrush, face wash, and that mouth guard you never use.

    Arched wooden wall shelf with 3 shelves and open weave edges
    Target

    Promising review: "This is an adorable little shelf. Perfect for knickknacks or bathroom products. Love the boho vibe; planning on getting another one." —Sarah

    Price: $40

    7. A three-piece set of metal mid-century-style wall art, so you can add some antique charm to your place, without paying actual antique prices.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Highly recommend for those who want to infuse a bit of glam into their home decor!" —Gilly

    "These perfectly add a statement style to my dining room. I used them in combination on one wall and they added a touch of sparkle to my interiors!" —Gabby

    Price: $20

    8. A set of battery-operated vine LED curtain lights, because the only thing cuter than classic fairy lights are these faux plant fairy lights. It's kind of giving "A Midsummer Night's Dream" vibes??

    String lights intertwined with artificial ivy cascading down a wall, beside stacked books and a lit bulb
    Target

    Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful. I put really strong batteries in them and wow they have lasted and so bright! Great nightlight or reading light, which is what I use it for! Absolutely great edition to my prayer room!! Will buy another soon!" —MicroDino

    Price: $17

    9. A brightly colored melamine dinner plate so as soon as your guests sit down, they know it's gonna be a fun dinner party.

    the melamine plate in blue
    Target

    Psst! Melamine is not microwave or dishwasher-safe, so make sure to only use this plate for eating, serving and displaying.

    Promising review: "Got the full set of these plates and I LOVE them! The mixed gloss/matte finish makes them feel really high quality. The colors are really vibrant and fun, and each plate has a slightly organic shape that almost mimics a ceramic plate, while being more casual/functional for large groups/parties or for kids since they're more durable. They're a nice large size and go beautifully with the matching salad plates." —Millie

    Price: $3 (available in three colors)

    10. A cotton canvas throw pillow with an idyllic camping scene that will charm anyone (even guests who think going to an outdoor food court counts as "camping").

    Decorative pillow featuring an embroidered camping scene with tent and trees
    Target

    Price: $12

    11. A square velvet woven pouf, because it's unique and eye-catching, but also warm and fun — a rarity in the world of home design, where a lot of unique pieces are more of the "how exactly am I supposed to sit on that??" variety.

    Target

    Promising review: "I spotted this little thing in store last week and had to bring it home. I absolutely love this pouf! The color gold is nice organic neutral and the velvet material is super soft. I like that it's not like some poufs which are full of the polystyrene beads. This one is constructed very well and I love that it's only 17 inches in height so when sitting your feet aren't propped too high." —Mommyof2boys

    Price: $80

    12. A colorful woven hanging accent basket that is boho yet also totally practical — a rare and thrilling combo!

    Woven half-circle wall basket with a natural and rainbow pattern, suitable for stylish storage or decor
    Target

    Promising review: "Really cute wall basket. I used it as a plant holder in my family room. Made well and looks great." —Yellie

    Price: $25

    13. A 100% cotton flower print shower curtain because the watercolor-style florals are cute without being cutesy — a difficult line to walk. 🌸

    cream-colored shower curtain with a soft floral pattern in a bathroom
    Target

    Promising reviews: "It’s so pretty. It changes the entire look of my bathroom." —JennieLovesTarget

    "This shower curtain is stunning. It matches my vanity perfectly and just made my bathroom turn out gorgeous." —Allye031

    Price: $23

    14. A small yellow flower wall shelf that's *technically* from the kid's section, but why should kids have all the fun? You work hard at your grown-up job all day; you deserve to see this little cutie when you come back home.

    Target

    Promising review: "I really like the design. I bought it for my new studio apartment in Tampa, FL and am excited to hang it on my wall. I know it’s designed for a child’s space but I like it for me. I smile every time I look at it." —Dawn in Alpharetta

    Price: $25

    15. A machine-washable striped throw blanket, because who decided all throw blankets have to be neutral and monotone? Add a little pop of color and joy into your Couch Time (TM).

    Throw blanket with horizontal stripes in warm autumnal tones
    Tagret

    Promising review: "Very soft and pretty blanket! The colors aren’t very vibrant but I’m still happy with it! I change out blankets on our yellow chair and this one would be good for Fall! Overall, recommend!" —Lynn1813

    Price: $12

    16. An "Introvert" painted glass scented candle that your friends will find hilarious (you know, on that one day a year you allow them into your house).

    Scented candle labeled &quot;Introvert&quot; on a table next to a cozy chair, ideal for a peaceful shopping article
    Target

    Promising review: "The scent is amazing and it’s so cute!!" —b

    Price: $10

    17. A dimmable ceramic lamp with a rattan shade, because it's boho, it's cottagecore it's slightly Golden Girls (but in a good way).

    Woven rattan lampshade on a ceramic base, beside stacked books on a wood table,
    Target

    Psst! Reviwers say to remember to purchase a dimmable lightbulb.

    Promising reviews: "Love this map! It’s dimmable which I didn't realize when purchasing and I love that! This feels like a high-quality lamp and looks amazing! I bought two for my guest room." —Lololo

    "I love it, it’s adorable and perfect size for the piano, has a cute cottage cozy style to it. Works great!" —Jackie C

    Price: $60+ (available with or without light bulb)

    18. A wood letter board so your guests can instantly see your joke of the day, welcoming message, or extremely dire warning about what the consequences will be if they don't take off their shoes.

    the wooden board with white letters on it hanging from a living room wall
    Target

    Promising review: "I love my letter board and use it to put jokes up for the kids. It’s a great size for my entry table and it always gives people a nice chuckle when they come inside." —Jo

    Price: $20

    19. A toadstool-shaped foot rest, because maybe *you* know how to look at this thing without squealing, "Awwww, lil' mushroom!" but I don't, and I hope I never learn how.

    The footstool, which is rust colored and looks like a toad stool
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect addition to my home office / cozy room. I love that it’s lightweight and easy to move but still sturdy and strong. It’s cute and adds a great touch of character." —Kcd

    Price: $100

    20. A small round cotton "cuddler" dog bed in a celestial print, so all your guests can tell that yes, you know your dog's birth chart (he's a Cancer sun, Leo moon, and Chew Toy rising).

    French Bulldog sitting in a star-patterned dog bed
    Target

    Promising review: "I got this cause IT'S ADORABLE! Two of my dogs LOVE it, and the tiny one uses it every night. It's tough enough that my little guy can dig in it to get comfy and it's holding up REALLY well. I'm very pleased!" —Red

    Price: $58.99 (available in sizes S—M)

    21. A duck-shaped throw pillow because honestly? You have enough rectangular throw pillows.

    Plush toy duck with detailed stitching and textured brightly colored fabrics, sitting on a plain surface
    Target

    Promising review: "Can’t get enough of this little dude. Soft and small. The perfect addition to add some fun to my couch. His little wings aren’t fully attached so they can flap a bit. Love this thing with my life. 🦆" —julie

    Price: $12

    22. A small off-white fringed table lamp for a tiny hint of fun, campy, retro glam wherever you need it. I'm not saying Dolly would have this lamp...but I *am* saying she probably already has 10.

    the fringed lamp with its light turned on
    Target

    Promising review: "I purchased this small accent lamp for my bar corner, and it really finishes off the area. It arrived perfectly packed and in good condition. It would be great for any place that needs a small design element." —Steph

    Price: $50

    23. A framed photograph of a sleepy bear, because 1. same, and 2. it's a truly adorable way to mix things up on your gallery wall (make sure to come up with a good backstory about how you and the bear know each other! I suggest you say you were college roommates).

    Framed photo of a bear resting on a wooden sideboard next to a vase and candle
    Target

    Promising review: "It's cute whimsy, you know. 🐻 Add to a wall. It's now a cute wall." —Carpe Diem

    Price: $21 (originally $28)

    24. A retro-look portable Bluetooth speaker that also has AM/FM functions, for folks who have always wanted to live inside a "Vintage: '60s" Pinterest board. Plus, it will absolutely be a conversation starter at your next party (especially once Chappell Roan starts playing out of it).

    Vintage-style radio with wood casing and retro dials on a plain surface
    Target

    Promising review: "I own one and liked it so much, I purchased one as a Christmas present. It’s aesthetically pleasing but also functional. It has a great sound and is portable. I use it in my kitchen and on my deck. Very happy with this vintage looking item." —L2West

    Price: $39.99

    25. A wall-mounted dinosaur hook rack, because we only live once on this great blue planet, and I think if we have the opportunity to hang our jackets, sweatshirts, hats and dog leashes from dinosaur heads, we should probably take it.

    A wooden rack with three dinosaur head-shaped hooks in green, blue, and red for organizing items
    Target

    Promising review: "This is so cute if you have a dinosaur lover — and the price can’t be beaten. It is just the perfect touch." —sclaire

    Price: $15

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.