25 Father's Day Gifts From Target You Basically Can't Go Wrong With

1. A Monopoly Secret Vault game for the board game–loving dad who has been fighting you for control of Park Place since you were 5. This update of the classic game incorporates a new "secret vault" that players can unlock for extra money, property, and prizes.
2. A Wi-Fi-enabled digital photo frame, so you can instantly share photos without any cords or memory cards — ideal if your dad texts you every day demanding new pics of you and the grandkids/granddogs/grandcats/grandlizards.
3. A 4-in-1 coffee maker for the caffeine-loving dad who is on a first-name basis with everyone at the local Starbucks. This machine whips up lattes, cappuccinos, and hot and cold coffee — all from fresh grounds, not K-cups — so your dad can brew all their favorites at home. Remind them to visit their fave barista sometimes, though — they'll miss him.
4. Or a Dunder-Mufflin coffee maker with two matching mugs, because your dad's favorite drink is coffee served in a mug that reminds them of their favorite show. (That's what she said??)
5. An easy-to-pack, machine-washable nylon travel hammock, so your dad can kick back in any outdoor spot that has two trees and some absolutely ~pristine~ vibes.
6. A water-resistant, Timex stainless-steel watch with a light-up dial for dads who prefer things a little old school. How can you tell if your dad is old school? Well, do they complain about how the fridge has Wi-Fi? Then this might be the gift for them.
7. A Bluetooth-enabled Crosley turntable with speakers that will thrill any dad who still has their vinyl records from the '80s (but hasn't had anything to play them on since the Clinton administration).
9. A 6-quart cast-iron Dutch oven and trivet, because if your dad is literally never not bookmarking new recipes, they deserve to try them out with this classic cooking tool.
10. A home brew beer kit, for the dad whose #1 retirement fantasy is opening their own microbrewery. This kit is designed specifically for first-time brewers — it only takes 30 minutes to brew up a mini-keg of IPA.
11. Or an eight-piece mixology kit that's sure to please any dad who likes to kick back at the end of the day with a Don Draper-style classic cocktail.
12. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game for the dad who loves family game night — they'll probably want to play it repeatedly when you're over for dinner.
13. A fleece robe that literally sets the standard for coziness, with a hood, extra large pockets, and to-the-ankles coverage — everything your dad needs to decompress after a long day (well, this and some of that homebrew IPA).
14. A 15-pound weighted blanket with a removable faux fur cover, so your dad can finally fall asleep in bed (instead of on the couch while watching a British mystery series on Netflix).
15. A Hamilton Beach double breakfast sandwich maker, because your dad's greatest love is their family...but their second greatest love is a well-cooked piece of Canadian bacon.
16. A self-watering hydroponic indoor herb garden that's especially perfect for dads who downsized from a house to a condo or apartment after you and all your sibs left home, and still miss that backyard garden.
17. A wireless Bluetooth speaker, so your dad can jam out anywhere they go (even if their favorite thing to jam out to is episodes of "This American Life").
18. A Nintendo Switch Lite that's perfect both for dads who want to dip a toe into gaming, and dads who are already seasoned riders of the Rainbow Road. Small and light, it's the perfect way for your pop to unwind in bed or kill some time on public transit.
19. A bidet attachment, for the dad whose favorite room in the house is the bathroom (if this is not your dad, you have no idea what I'm talking about, but if this is your dad, you are already vigorously nodding). This attachment features side knobs for water pressure control, which means Dad can set it however they like it.
20. A sunrise alarm clock that's not just an alarm clock — it's also got functions to play white noise, nature sounds, and soothing sleep meditations. Give your dad the one gift that everyone loves — sleeping like a frickin' rock.
21. A Theragun Relief massage device, so Dad'll stop doing that thing where they ask you to give them a back rub and then complains that you're not doing it hard enough. The device includes different attachments, including one especially designed for the lower back.
22. A hanging toiletry bag that has two zip pockets and two slip pockets to securely hold all of Dad's shaving apparatus, shampoo, toothbrush, and other random Dad stuff when they're on the road (random Dad stuff = weird mints, toothpicks, inexplicable quantities of loose change).
23. A "Best Dad in Springfield" T-shirt to show them that, yes, you were paying attention during all those childhood hours spent watching The Simpsons together.
24. An Instax hybrid mini camera that's the best of both worlds. The built-in digital effects and option to upload photos directly to a phone will satisfy your dad's modern side, but their retro side will love that they can print out photos directly from the camera, like a classic Polaroid.
25. A five-piece grilling accessory set for the dad who is almost as proud of their burgers as they are of their children. The kit includes tongs, a fork, a brush, a spatula, and a pair of heat-resistant gloves, meaning there is now no sausage or steak they can't conquer. So maybe this is also a gift for you? Shhh, don't worry, we won't tell.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.