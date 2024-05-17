BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Father's Day Gifts From Target You Basically Can't Go Wrong With

    When your dad says, you don't have to get me anything, what he is actually saying is to get him something from this post.

    by Gabrielle Moss

    1. A Monopoly Secret Vault game for the board game–loving dad who has been fighting you for control of Park Place since you were 5. This update of the classic game incorporates a new "secret vault" that players can unlock for extra money, property, and prizes.

    Monopoly Secret Vault board game displayed with game pieces, cards, and play money alongside packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "My family absolutely loves this game! It is a little different because the money is very small but it’s supposed to go inside the vault." —Sandy

    Price: $27.99

    2. A Wi-Fi-enabled digital photo frame, so you can instantly share photos without any cords or memory cards — ideal if your dad texts you every day demanding new pics of you and the grandkids/granddogs/grandcats/grandlizards.

    the digital picture frame in gray
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This frame is just the right size to display all of my pictures. It was very easy to set up as well!" —Jackie

    "Got this for my grandma for Christmas, and it was the perfect gift. Easy to set up and use, and fun for the whole family!" —ashuuulieee

    Price: $149.99

    3. A 4-in-1 coffee maker for the caffeine-loving dad who is on a first-name basis with everyone at the local Starbucks. This machine whips up lattes, cappuccinos, and hot and cold coffee — all from fresh grounds, not K-cups — so your dad can brew all their favorites at home. Remind them to visit their fave barista sometimes, though — they'll miss him.

    A coffee maker with ground coffee, two cups, and a milk frother on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: "I purchased this after my Keurig of many years started to fail. I chose this particular Mr. Coffee because of the price point compared to other brands and the capabilities to do more than just a hot brew cup/K-cup like my Keurig did. I am so pleased with the versatility of this machine in being able to have a hot coffee, iced latte, hot latte or cappuccino. This coffee system is quite easy to use, and I find it doesn’t take much more time to make your choice of coffee with this. The brewed grounds give the coffee much more flavor compared to using K-cups with the other system. I am having fun trying different combos of flavors, and I look forward to making my coffee in the mornings again!" —CourtneyLT

    Price: $149.99

    4. Or a Dunder-Mufflin coffee maker with two matching mugs, because your dad's favorite drink is coffee served in a mug that reminds them of their favorite show. (That's what she said??)

    A black Dunder Mifflin coffee drip with a matching mug in black, and a white mug that reads &quot;World&#x27;s Best Boss&quot;
    Target

    Price: $54.99

    5. An easy-to-pack, machine-washable nylon travel hammock, so your dad can kick back in any outdoor spot that has two trees and some absolutely ~pristine~ vibes.

    Person in hammock among trees, looking relaxed, with surrounding natural landscape
    Target

    Promising review: "This hammock is perfect! The color is so pretty! The straps are great! And it’s super easy to set up! Planning on using this at a summer camp." —Layla

    Price: $27.99+ (available in single or double-sized, and seven colors)

    6. A water-resistant, Timex stainless-steel watch with a light-up dial for dads who prefer things a little old school. How can you tell if your dad is old school? Well, do they complain about how the fridge has Wi-Fi? Then this might be the gift for them.

    Analog Timex wristwatch with a date display and stainless steel band
    Target

    Promising reviews: "My dad has been looking for a Timex watch forever, and I am so glad we found this one! It’s perfect and he loves it so much." —Er1994

    "Excellent time piece. I have always used Timex watches for everyday use. This is a gift for my brother. I love the blue face and clear sized numbers. It also has the day and day indicator. It is very elegant and can be used on special occasions. I chose the 'Indiglo' option as I have always found it useful. This was bought as a Christmas gift. Highly recommended." —EdNYC

    Price: $54.99

    7. A Bluetooth-enabled Crosley turntable with speakers that will thrill any dad who still has their vinyl records from the '80s (but hasn't had anything to play them on since the Clinton administration).

    Turntable with two speakers on a white background
    Target

    Promising review: "Got this for my boyfriend who loves the retro look of this record player. Was a little concerned that the speakers wouldn’t really be that great, but to both our surprise they sound really great for the price. Overall probably the most decent record player you can find for the price, not to mention how sturdy it is." —Retro Record Player

    Price: $129.99

    8. A dash cam for the dad who always loves to try out new car gadgets. Dash cams aren't just for driving safety — if your dad has a particularly scenic drive in their future, they can record it and send it to the family chat (you already know if you have a dad who would LOVE to do this).

    Target

    Promising review: "The video quality is top-notch! 📷🌟 The dash cam captures clear and crisp footage, making it easy to see all the important details on the road. It's like having an extra set of eyes to document your journeys. I highly recommend it! The answer is 5 stars! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐" —Target customer

    Price: $49.99 (originally $69.99)

    9. A 6-quart cast-iron Dutch oven and trivet, because if your dad is literally never not bookmarking new recipes, they deserve to try them out with this classic cooking tool.

    Red enameled cast-iron Dutch oven with lid on wooden countertop next to a red trivet
    Target

    Promising review: "Purchased this and it's the best kitchen purchase ever! Makes the best soups, stews, chili, and spaghetti sauces. Braising meat is beautiful! Highly recommend!" —rmanaka

    Price: $79.99

    10. A home brew beer kit, for the dad whose #1 retirement fantasy is opening their own microbrewery. This kit is designed specifically for first-time brewers — it only takes 30 minutes to brew up a mini-keg of IPA.

    Mr. Beer Craft Beer Kit with Diablo IPA packaging, fermenter, brewing extract, yeast, and hops
    Target

    It comes with Diablo IPA packaging, a fermenter, a brewing extract, yeast, and hops.

    Price: $33.99

    11. Or an eight-piece mixology kit that's sure to please any dad who likes to kick back at the end of the day with a Don Draper-style classic cocktail.

    Person&#x27;s hand pouring a drink from a black cocktail shaker into a martini glass
    Target

    Includes a 16.9-ounce bar shaker, one muddler, one mixing spoon with a fork, one ice strainer, one cocktail strainer, one jigger, two wine pourers, and one wooden stand.

    Promising review: "Great quality and good-looking. This bar kit is really handy and aesthetically pleasing. It has all the essentials needed to make your basic cocktails. I got this as a present to give my parents, and they love it." —Rene

    Price: $34.95

    12. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game for the dad who loves family game night — they'll probably want to play it repeatedly when you're over for dinner.

    A hand holds a stack of illustrated cards with words &quot;Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza&quot; and related images for a game
    Target

    Promising review: "This game is great for the whole family and it will have everyone laughing. It's pretty simple to play and can be a quick game or a short one, depending on how many people play." —Target Reviewer

    Price: $9.99

    13. A fleece robe that literally sets the standard for coziness, with a hood, extra large pockets, and to-the-ankles coverage — everything your dad needs to decompress after a long day (well, this and some of that homebrew IPA).

    Target

    Promising review: "Very heavy and comfortable. Bought this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend because his favorite colors are black and red. Now he wears it every day to lounge around the house!!! It’s very long and cozy. Highly recommend!" —honestreviews

    Price: $49.99 (available in sizes S–6XL and eight colors)

    14. A 15-pound weighted blanket with a removable faux fur cover, so your dad can finally fall asleep in bed (instead of on the couch while watching a British mystery series on Netflix).

    Woman lying in bed with a gray blanket, eyes closed, appearing to be asleep
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This thing has transformed my life! I love the weight on me at night and it helps relax me!" —Rieglerina

    "Absolutely love it! It’s soft, a great weight, and loved by all in our family. The fact that the cover comes off for easy washing is awesome. Highly recommend!" —CarlaCac

    Price: $69

    15. A Hamilton Beach double breakfast sandwich maker, because your dad's greatest love is their family...but their second greatest love is a well-cooked piece of Canadian bacon.

    Dual breakfast sandwich maker with open compartments showing eggs, cheese, meats, and bread
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This machine is super easy and makes great breakfast sandwiches in five minutes or less. Love it." —Egg Sandwich Maker

    "Bought this for my husband on the recommendation from friends and couldn’t be happier. My husband was missing BEC sandwiches from NYC delis, but now he can make custom sandwiches daily. I highly recommend getting the double if you’re ever cooking for two. It’s easy just to use one side if needed. We use ours many times each week." —JEDB

    Price: $46.99

    16. A self-watering hydroponic indoor herb garden that's especially perfect for dads who downsized from a house to a condo or apartment after you and all your sibs left home, and still miss that backyard garden.

    An indoor herb garden kit with lush greens is on a kitchen counter, labeled &quot;great for areas with no sunlight.&quot;
    Target

    Promising review: "Self water [function] was amazing." —ffhhcfgg

    Price: $89.99

    17. A wireless Bluetooth speaker, so your dad can jam out anywhere they go (even if their favorite thing to jam out to is episodes of "This American Life").

    Round fabric-covered smart speaker with a cable on a white background
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Was pleasantly surprised to find this little speaker puts out full, rich sound equal to the high end speaker we own. Really happy with this purchase!" —MNBSR

    "I've had this speaker for about 6 months, and it's still working like new. Everything was easy to set up, it's very cute, and it has good sound quality. I've only had to charge it once since I've gotten it, however, I don't use it often." —Sue

    Price: $59.99

    18. A Nintendo Switch Lite that's perfect both for dads who want to dip a toe into gaming, and dads who are already seasoned riders of the Rainbow Road. Small and light, it's the perfect way for your pop to unwind in bed or kill some time on public transit.

    model playing with blue Nintendo Switch Lite
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This made a wonderful gift. Lots of games to choose from, and it’s lightweight and portable." —anonymous

    "I love the Switch Lite! I own an OG Switch, and when these were released back in 2019…I didn’t think the Lite was for anyone but kids! I WAS WRONG! Although I love the versatility of the original Switch, the Switch Lite does portability better than the OG Switch. I use it primarily on the go, at work, and gaming in bed. With a case, it’s the perfect size! I have no negatives to report here! Really enjoy this console and wish I considered it a long time ago!" —Mzgamr90

    Price: $199.99 (available in three colors)

    19. A bidet attachment, for the dad whose favorite room in the house is the bathroom (if this is not your dad, you have no idea what I'm talking about, but if this is your dad, you are already vigorously nodding). This attachment features side knobs for water pressure control, which means Dad can set it however they like it.

    Bidet attachment on a closed toilet, control dial visible on side
    Target

    Promising review: "Very affordable bidet! No need to pay hundreds of dollars for a fancy one. The only downside is you can’t really move the water head, but it gets the job done. After getting the first one, we got a second one." —Jubilee

    Price: $39.99+ (available in three colors)

    20. A sunrise alarm clock that's not just an alarm clock — it's also got functions to play white noise, nature sounds, and soothing sleep meditations. Give your dad the one gift that everyone loves — sleeping like a frickin' rock.

    The sunrise alarm clock on a bedside table
    Target

    Promising review: "Long ago, we bought another Hatch product for our son's nursery, and have loved that for the last 8 years. I didn't hesitate to buy this, and I'm so glad I didn't! It looks great, I love that it serves as a clock, can play relaxing sounds at night, and wakes me up gently in the morning." —ChristineT

    Price: $199.99

    21. A Theragun Relief massage device, so Dad'll stop doing that thing where they ask you to give them a back rub and then complains that you're not doing it hard enough. The device includes different attachments, including one especially designed for the lower back.

    A massage gun with attachments and a charging cable
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my son for Christmas, but one day my sciatica was acting up and I asked to borrow it. Just a few minutes of use gave me hours of relief." —Justme

    Price: $149.99 (available in two colors)

    22. A hanging toiletry bag that has two zip pockets and two slip pockets to securely hold all of Dad's shaving apparatus, shampoo, toothbrush, and other random Dad stuff when they're on the road (random Dad stuff = weird mints, toothpicks, inexplicable quantities of loose change).

    Target

    Promising review: "I got this as a gift for my husband, and he loves it! It was a great gift, and it fits a lot of stuff. It hangs up, so it was easy to grab everything while on vacation." —Cmor1952

    Price: $14.99

    23. A "Best Dad in Springfield" T-shirt to show them that, yes, you were paying attention during all those childhood hours spent watching The Simpsons together.

    Homer Simpson on a T-shirt with the text &quot;Best Dad in Springfield,&quot; holding a trophy and a remote
    Target

    Price: $21.99 (originally $29.99; available in sizes S–3XL)

    24. An Instax hybrid mini camera that's the best of both worlds. The built-in digital effects and option to upload photos directly to a phone will satisfy your dad's modern side, but their retro side will love that they can print out photos directly from the camera, like a classic Polaroid.

    the camera surrounded by scattered photo prints on a wooden surface
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love it. Great way to combine today’s digital cameras with the ability of Polaroids to get some really fun pictures that can become part of a physical album." —Neville F

    "Love my new camera — it’s the perfect fusion of keeping the classic camera style and look, but adding so many new features and a screen makes it super easy and cool to use. It was pretty easy to figure out how to use the camera properly, and it has many features that come in handy when taking pictures, like the selfie mirror in the front and saving pictures to print out later. Definitely would recommend It makes taking pictures so much fun." —ML08

    Price: $199.99

    25. A five-piece grilling accessory set for the dad who is almost as proud of their burgers as they are of their children. The kit includes tongs, a fork, a brush, a spatula, and a pair of heat-resistant gloves, meaning there is now no sausage or steak they can't conquer. So maybe this is also a gift for you? Shhh, don't worry, we won't tell.

    Five-piece grilling tool set with tongs, spatula, basting brush, cleaning brush, and gloves, displayed next to packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "I ordered these for my S/O for Christmas and was so impressed when he opened them! They are such nice quality for the price and seem to be made pretty well. Very happy with this purchase." —LaurenChristen

    Price: $39.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.