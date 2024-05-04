BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Stylish Target Pieces That'll Quickly Make You Hit "Add To Cart"

    It's never a bad time for a shopping montage.

    Gabrielle Moss
    by Gabrielle Moss

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A flutter sleeve lace slip dress, to let everyone know that you have entered your Coquette Era. 🌸

    Person wearing a sleeveless white lace dress with a ruffled hem
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute fit. Out of the three dresses I bought, this is the one I kept." —Amber

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XXS–4X)

    2. A seamed bust crop top because it updates the classic summer staple with a little bit of extra *zhuzh* (is that how you spell it? Well, luckily, you don't have to be able to spell it in order to have it!)

    model in the sleeveless bust seam crop top in blue
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute cut on the shirt. Fits great. Blue color almost looks like denim. Will look great for the summertime." —Gato

    Price: $12 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    3. A puff-sleeve empire waist dress that looks like a seriously high-end dress, but its price is closer to what you'd pay for a seriously high-end brunch. How egg-sellent (sorry).

    a person in a floral empire waist dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Great fit, nice and fluffy, not too long and very feminine." —Elaine

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and four prints)

    4. A cropped blazer, because it's time for you to finally live out all your '90s office chic fantasies. I say, go all the way with the look and put your glasses on your head! Push a pencil through your bun! Look adorable as you drop a bunch of papers! Etc!

    a person in a black cropped blazer
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute style. The sleeves are a bit wide at the wrist but I will wear it scrunched up anyway. Super lightweight feel and a more relaxed structure. Runs a bit big. I sized up one to layer with sweatshirts. It’s not ultra cropped but hits around the belly button." —Chloe

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XXS–4X and also in off-white)    

    5. A sash-tie denim shorts jumpsuit that's perfect for times when you want something fancier than your usual "jean shorts and a threadbare T-shirt" warm weather ensemble, but are just not in a dress mood.

    a model in the striped denim shorts jumpsuit with sash tie
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing down for folks with smaller torsos.

    Promising review: "It stylish and it's a good fit. You can dress it up or down." —Damita

    Price: $36 (available in sizes 00–30)

    6. A boxy cropped linen button down in a pastel shade, because Easter may be over, but dressing like an Easter candy egg is on trend ~forever~.

    Model in a pastel green long sleeve cropped button up shirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute crop shirt! I love that the fabric has structure. The crop length is not too short, which is great for occasions where you want to be comfy and chic! Love that it comes in very fun colors, too. Target is really getting it right with fashion!!" —JC

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    7. An open work crochet button down that's the perfect spring piece. This baby works over a tank top at work, over a crop or bra top for going out, over your bathing suit on that first beach day of the year...better get acquainted, because you two are going to be spending a LOT of quality time together.

    Model in a brown mesh button down short sleeve top
    Target

    Promising review: "It’s lovely, comfy, easy to layer or wear on its own. I only regret not getting the matching pants!" —Ady

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors)

    8. An asymmetrical hem midi slip dress, because this will be your key transition piece between the end of Layering Season and the beginning of Dang It Is Hot Season.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love this dress. The fit is great and I love the print. Very soft and flows nicely, too." —Jenn

    "This dress is so cute! I ordered it online after seeing it in store. Taking this on a cruise later this year. If you’re on the fence, GET THIS DRESS." —ASchmidt

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    9. A high-rise maxi skirt that will make you feel so utterly Y2K, you'll want to immediately run to the mall and buy an Avril Lavigne album. (PS: Do malls still exist?)

    Target

    There's also a matching tank, if you'd like to make it a set.

    Promising review: "Skirt is perf. Stretchy, high waisted, sleek and comfortable." —Lauren

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    10. An oversized cropped denim trucker jacket, because yes, I know, you already have a denim jacket, but the cropped length and frayed hem give it a more relaxed vibe.

    model in the cropped jacket in light wash denim
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing down if you want a more fitted look.

    Promising reviews: "This jacket exceeded my expectations! The quality is great for the price. I ordered it in black and white because I couldn't decide on a color and kept both. It has a slightly baggy fit, which works with this style, but if you want a more form-fitting jacket, size down. I will say that it is that it is notably cropped on my 5'10" frame. It can be styled with high-waisted pants, a skirt, or even a dress." —Loren

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)    

    11. A long-sleeve plisse top that's comfortable and casual, but also a little more sophisticated than your standard plain cotton top.

    a person in a black long sleeve top
    Target

    What's "plisse"? Don't worry, I had to look it up, too! Plisse is a fabric with a puckered surface folded into many tiny pleats.

    Promising reviews: "Beautiful color, got many compliments!" —Escobary

    "So cute!!!! Very vibrant and a soft material." —Jocelyn

    Price: $15.30 (originally $18; available in sizes XS–XXL, 2X and 4X)

    12. A strapless denim jumpsuit with a bustier top and cargo bottoms, because it's giving "Britney and Justin's matching denim outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards" in the best possible way.

    Model wearing a strapless denim jumpsuit with cargo pockets
    Target

    Promising review: "It was super comfortable, I wore this all day and got so many compliments. The top half has a gripping material inside, so it doesn’t slide down. Target really did a good job with this one!" —Gabby

    Price: $38 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    13. A slim-fit off-shoulder tank top made with easy-to-wear stretch fabric, so it's comfy, but the asymmetrical neckline creates some serious "Who IS that??" energy.

    Model in the one-shoulder top in brown with black stripes
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this top! I ordered black and I really want other colors. The fit is perfect — I bought size small and it does fit perfectly. I definitely recommend — plus, the price is on point." —bbsweet

    Price: $15 (available in sizes XS–4X and five colors)    

    14. A bodycon maxi tank dress, because here's a little-known fact: wearing a tank dress is actually even lazier than walking around in sweatpants and a tank top, because you only had to pick out one piece of clothing...and yet everyone will think you got dressed up and put in a ton of effort. Witchcraft!

    Model in butter yellow sleeveless maxi body con tank dress with slit near bottom
    Target

    Promising review: "The best thing I’ve purchased at Target in a decade. And I buy a lot of great stuff at Target. But this. This is amazing. My husband even complimented it and has requested I wear it on multiple occasions. It’s supremely comfortable, retains its shape after all day wear (and after multiple washes), it’s amazing quality fabric (thicker than you would expect — I’d honestly pay a lot more money for this), and it goes with every occasion. I’m in love with this dress." —This Must Be The Place

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors)

    15. A pair of high-rise wide leg sailor pants that both go with everything *and* are more unique that your usual pair of jeans.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "I love everything about these pants! The length, fit, style. I can move around in them and not feel restricted and they elevate any look! I will be buying these in other colors!!" —Target customer

    Price: $28 (available in sizes 00–30 and eight colors)

    16. A short-sleeve pointelle mock turtleneck, because putting on a turtleneck instead of a T-shirt always instantly makes an outfit 80% fancier. (Don't argue with me, it's science.)

    a person in a black short sleeved mock turtleneck
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute and so comforting." —Lian

    Price: $18.70 (originally $22; available in XXS–4X and three colors)    

    17. A pleather racing jacket, for style situations where your old jacket simply won't do. The racing-style neckline and tailoring set it apart from the moto jacket pack.

    a person in the brown pleather racing jacket
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing up.

    Promising review: "This jacket is literally perfection. It’s dark brown almost black in some light and it already comes with slight distressing. It’s such a good quality jacket the zippers, pockets, structure, and material of the jacket is amazing. My new favorite jacket and it elevates any outfit. I’m 5’4",120 lbs, and I don’t have a big chest, and a small fits perfectly. If you’re bigger-chested you might want to size up because the jacket is a snug fit, especially around the arms. The only thing that would make it perfect is if the length of the jacket was a little shorter so it’s perfectly at the top of my pants/skirts." —Tessa

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XXS–1X)

    18. A long-sleeve cinch-front top that is perfect for transitional weather or when you're going someplace where you know they are going to BLAST the A/C (I know your tricks, Movie Theaters!)

    Target

    Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with this top. It fits perfect and is cropped right where I want it. I want like five more but I wish they had basic colors." —SoBrittany

    Price: $14.40 (originally $18; available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    19. A sleeveless denim jumpsuit, because the retro-inspired collared top and zip-front + ultra-current wide legs = a totally timeless look.

    a person in a sleeveless denim jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m loving this casual cute jumpsuit. It can be thrown on for brunch with your girls or date night with bae. I think it runs just a tad large but is fitted in all the right places. Run don’t walk to pick this up." —calicandy

    Price: $44 (available in sizes 00–17, 22–30)    

    20. A linen-blend short sleeve button-down that simply ~exudes~ vacation energy (even if the closest thing you have to vacation plans is your plan to rewatch The White Lotus this weekend).

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Love my new shirt! Also purchased in three other colors because I loved these so much!" —Thuskey

    "Shirt is as pictured and super cute! The length is great too if you’re not into crop tops! Fits as expected/true to size as an oversized top. It’s a great everyday addition to your wardrobe!" —AndieA

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–4X and five colors/ patterns)

    21. An Olivia Rodrigo "Guts" tour crewneck T-shirt, because it's cute, it's official Olivia merch, and it also definitely costs way less than buying a shirt at her concert (since we all know that concert T-shirts cost approximately one bajillion dollars).

    Model in a black Olivia Rodrigo t-shirt with pink illustration of Olivia on it
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing down.

    Promising review: "I loveee this shirt. So comfy and light and slightly oversized, great fit!" —Lili

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    22. A lace corset tank top that's exactly what you need to take your usual weekday "tank and jeans" look up a notch. You can also pop open a few of the corset's clasps if you want to convert it into a sexier, going-out top.

    Target

    Promising review: "This corset fits me so well that I bought all the colors." —Melvin

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XXS–1X, 3X–4X and three colors)

    23. A button-back linen tank top, because warm weather is here, and if you want to look pulled together *and* prevent yourself from becoming so sweaty that it looks like you got hit with a water balloon, you need some linen.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "This is such a cute top. Definitely a little more cropped than I expected but it doesn’t show too much of my stomach with high-waisted pants. It’s super comfortable and is a nice shirt to dress up a pair of jeans." —mhov

    "These linen tops are the best I have found. They are long enough for women with long torsos or bigger chests. The colors are bright and the fit is great!" —jessica

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    24. A pair of super high-rise tapered jeans that are made with rigid denim in the front, and spandex-denim stretch fabric in the back — so you can get that structured denim look, without the extremely uncomfortable feeling of structured denim rubbing on your backside all day long.

    Target

    Promising review: "These are super comfy and fit great!" —Figs

    Price: $25 (available in sizes 00–30)

    25. A sheer mini-cardigan because it gives serious "Oh, me? I'm just on break from my art gallery job!" vibes.

    Target

    Price: $22 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.