25 Stylish Target Pieces That'll Quickly Make You Hit "Add To Cart"

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A flutter sleeve lace slip dress, to let everyone know that you have entered your Coquette Era. 🌸
2. A seamed bust crop top because it updates the classic summer staple with a little bit of extra *zhuzh* (is that how you spell it? Well, luckily, you don't have to be able to spell it in order to have it!)
3. A puff-sleeve empire waist dress that looks like a seriously high-end dress, but its price is closer to what you'd pay for a seriously high-end brunch. How egg-sellent (sorry).
4. A cropped blazer, because it's time for you to finally live out all your '90s office chic fantasies. I say, go all the way with the look and put your glasses on your head! Push a pencil through your bun! Look adorable as you drop a bunch of papers! Etc!
5. A sash-tie denim shorts jumpsuit that's perfect for times when you want something fancier than your usual "jean shorts and a threadbare T-shirt" warm weather ensemble, but are just not in a dress mood.
6. A boxy cropped linen button down in a pastel shade, because Easter may be over, but dressing like an Easter candy egg is on trend ~forever~.
7. An open work crochet button down that's the perfect spring piece. This baby works over a tank top at work, over a crop or bra top for going out, over your bathing suit on that first beach day of the year...better get acquainted, because you two are going to be spending a LOT of quality time together.
8. An asymmetrical hem midi slip dress, because this will be your key transition piece between the end of Layering Season and the beginning of Dang It Is Hot Season.
9. A high-rise maxi skirt that will make you feel so utterly Y2K, you'll want to immediately run to the mall and buy an Avril Lavigne album. (PS: Do malls still exist?)
10. An oversized cropped denim trucker jacket, because yes, I know, you already have a denim jacket, but the cropped length and frayed hem give it a more relaxed vibe.
11. A long-sleeve plisse top that's comfortable and casual, but also a little more sophisticated than your standard plain cotton top.
12. A strapless denim jumpsuit with a bustier top and cargo bottoms, because it's giving "Britney and Justin's matching denim outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards" in the best possible way.
13. A slim-fit off-shoulder tank top made with easy-to-wear stretch fabric, so it's comfy, but the asymmetrical neckline creates some serious "Who IS that??" energy.
14. A bodycon maxi tank dress, because here's a little-known fact: wearing a tank dress is actually even lazier than walking around in sweatpants and a tank top, because you only had to pick out one piece of clothing...and yet everyone will think you got dressed up and put in a ton of effort. Witchcraft!
15. A pair of high-rise wide leg sailor pants that both go with everything *and* are more unique that your usual pair of jeans.
16. A short-sleeve pointelle mock turtleneck, because putting on a turtleneck instead of a T-shirt always instantly makes an outfit 80% fancier. (Don't argue with me, it's science.)
17. A pleather racing jacket, for style situations where your old jacket simply won't do. The racing-style neckline and tailoring set it apart from the moto jacket pack.
18. A long-sleeve cinch-front top that is perfect for transitional weather or when you're going someplace where you know they are going to BLAST the A/C (I know your tricks, Movie Theaters!)
19. A sleeveless denim jumpsuit, because the retro-inspired collared top and zip-front + ultra-current wide legs = a totally timeless look.
20. A linen-blend short sleeve button-down that simply ~exudes~ vacation energy (even if the closest thing you have to vacation plans is your plan to rewatch The White Lotus this weekend).
21. An Olivia Rodrigo "Guts" tour crewneck T-shirt, because it's cute, it's official Olivia merch, and it also definitely costs way less than buying a shirt at her concert (since we all know that concert T-shirts cost approximately one bajillion dollars).
22. A lace corset tank top that's exactly what you need to take your usual weekday "tank and jeans" look up a notch. You can also pop open a few of the corset's clasps if you want to convert it into a sexier, going-out top.
23. A button-back linen tank top, because warm weather is here, and if you want to look pulled together *and* prevent yourself from becoming so sweaty that it looks like you got hit with a water balloon, you need some linen.
24. A pair of super high-rise tapered jeans that are made with rigid denim in the front, and spandex-denim stretch fabric in the back — so you can get that structured denim look, without the extremely uncomfortable feeling of structured denim rubbing on your backside all day long.
25. A sheer mini-cardigan because it gives serious "Oh, me? I'm just on break from my art gallery job!" vibes.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.