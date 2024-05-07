30 Reviewer-Loved Wayfair Products That’ll Help Revive Your Bathroom

1. A metal over-the-toilet storage stand, because it has three shelves, a mesh basket, removable hooks, and a toilet paper holder — basically, everything you need to actually get your bathroom organized (and stop knocking your moisturizer into the sink).
2. A dimmable LED bath bar, for those who think traditional lightbulbs around your medicine cabinet look so old-fashioned.
3. A bidet toilet seat with a heated seat, dryer, and adjustable water temperature and control, because let's get real...we all spend a not-insignificant chunk of our lives sitting on these things. So why not make the experience as pleasant as possible?
4. A midcentury-inspired vanity with a ceramic sink basin and two under-sink shelves, for anyone who watched Mad Men just for the furniture (*guilty*).
5. A four-piece Mason jar bathroom accessory set, because you know how sometimes, you go over to someone else's house and they have coordinated bathroom accessories, and you're like, "Wow, how do they have it so together?" Well, they don't! They just bought this set! And now, you can, too.
6. A teak shower bench that's water and mold-resistant, has no-slip feet, and will make your bathroom look like a straight-up spa. And this beauty does double duty — when you're done showering, it's also suitable to use outdoors.
7. A recessed, rounded-edge metal frame mirror, because if you have ever low-key dreamed about having your very own fancy hotel bathroom, in your own home...this is your sign.
8. A freestanding two-shelf corner cabinet that will make the most of your space, because even tiny bathrooms deserve to look cute (and have all the TP hidden away).
9. A mirrored medicine cabinet with built-in LED lighting, because apparently, the future is now?!? The mirror has a push-button defogger and the cabinet's interior lights up automatically at night. If a cabinet gets this much done, do you have to officially consider it a roommate?
10. A teak shower mat to replace that mildewy old mat you have (it stinks — I'm sorry, but someone had to tell you!). Naturally mold and mildew-resistant, its raised design allows it to dry quickly, meaning your bathroom will feel less like a water park after you shower.
11. Or a set of three memory-foam bath mats, so your precious feet do not have to touch that cold, cold bathroom floor first thing in the morning.
12. A lidded braided fabric hamper, because it will enhance your bathroom's style quotient, while also giving you some place to put your damp towels that isn't a big ol' pile on the floor. Plus, it's mildew resistant!
13. A dimmable three-bulb vanity light perfect for anyone doing a modern farmhouse reno (or anyone who just wants to look at a cool light fixture while they brush their teeth).
14. A set of water-resistant mother of pearl peel-and-stick tiles, because the iridescent finish will give your bathroom a literal glow-up.
15. Or a set of vintage-style peel-and-stick gel tiles, for a retro-yet-timeless look on your walls or backsplash.
16. An ultra-modern rainfall shower set with overhead and handheld nozzles, because you don't just deserve a nice shower — you deserve to feel like you're living in the not-too-distant future while you do it.
17. A six-drawer vanity with two shelves of storage, a backsplash, and an engineered stone sink, for an instant bathroom makeover. Goodbye, messy weird bathroom with congealed Dr. Bronner's in the corner. Hello, mature adult powder room!
18. A three-tier wood-accented makeup organizer that actually fits in with your decor. It's a bathroom design miracle!
19. A two-shelf cabinet with towel bar, so you can add some polished farmhouse or shabby chic energy to your bathroom and hide your TP. The best of both worlds! (*Hannah Montana theme song plays faintly in distance*)
20. A tall freestanding linen cabinet, because we're not all lucky enough to live in a place that has built-in linen closets, but that doesn't mean we can't all pretend that we do.
21. An antique-style beveled mirror, so you can start every morning by going, "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the best-decorated bathroom of all?" (The mirror might not say anything back, but it knows that the answer is you.)
22. A mid-century–inspired dimmable vanity light, for folks looking to add a modern or industrial-influenced touch to their sink area.
23. A set of two arched mirrors, because their unique shape creates the illusion of more height and space. (And honestly, who doesn't need that in their bathroom?)
24. A ruched-accent shower curtain that evokes a spray of flowers — which is way better than your current shower curtain, which just evokes...ugh.
26. A nonslip microfiber bath mat that *looks* like any other bath mat, but has reviewers saying it's so soft, they wish they could sleep on it. Don't your toes deserve to know such luxury? I say yes!!
27. A 2-in-1 showerhead, for people seriously looking to upgrade their shower game. The two-nozzle shower head has a detachable handheld nozzle and a mounted nozzle, so you can use the handheld for some targeted washing, while still getting a flow of water overhead.
28. A sleek bathroom faucet, because one of the easiest ways to update your powder room is to swap out the faucet that came with the house for something a bit more modern.
29. A wood over-the-toilet storage stand, for anyone looking to add a little rustic chic into their WC.
30. A simple plastic cylinder trash can in matte bronze, because your lust for high-end design and your desire to not spend more than $30 on a bathroom trash can are surprisingly compatible.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.