    30 Reviewer-Loved Wayfair Products That’ll Help Revive Your Bathroom

    Never shop for bathroom products without input from a few of your closest friends (and also thousands of reviewers).

    Gabrielle Moss
    by Gabrielle Moss

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A metal over-the-toilet storage stand, because it has three shelves, a mesh basket, removable hooks, and a toilet paper holder — basically, everything you need to actually get your bathroom organized (and stop knocking your moisturizer into the sink).

    A freestanding over-the-toilet shelving unit
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this over the toilet shelf, was very easy to assemble, and is also very sturdy. I had a different one in here and am so glad I replaced it with this one." —Gina

    Price: $58.99+ (originally $109.99; available in four colors)

    2. A dimmable LED bath bar, for those who think traditional lightbulbs around your medicine cabinet look so old-fashioned.

    An LED over a bathroom mirror
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "I was looking to give our guest bathroom a more modernized look, and this light fixture did the trick! It is very sleek, and gives off a great amount of light." —Megan

    "Beautiful, nice light, dimmable, and I LOVE that you can turn the light towards you (good for applying makeup), to the sides, or towards the wall for a more subtle look." —Erin

    Price: $85.99+ (available in three finishes)

    3. A bidet toilet seat with a heated seat, dryer, and adjustable water temperature and control, because let's get real...we all spend a not-insignificant chunk of our lives sitting on these things. So why not make the experience as pleasant as possible?

    Electronic bidet toilet seat with remote control
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Best purchase and bidet we’ve purchased! Pressure is generous but not uncomfortably. Easy to use, easy to clean and attractive. Guests actually visit just for the privilege of using it and it makes for the most amusing conversations! We couldn’t be happier. This is absolutely the best." —Glennda

    Price: $549 

    4. A midcentury-inspired vanity with a ceramic sink basin and two under-sink shelves, for anyone who watched Mad Men just for the furniture (*guilty*).

    Wayfair, Abee/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "The perfect addition for the remodel we just completed. Easy to assemble, great quality, and amazing aesthetically. 10/10!" —Jase

    Price: $275.64+ (originally $751; available in four finishes)

    5. A four-piece Mason jar bathroom accessory set, because you know how sometimes, you go over to someone else's house and they have coordinated bathroom accessories, and you're like, "Wow, how do they have it so together?" Well, they don't! They just bought this set! And now, you can, too.

    Anne/ Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love my set, it makes my bathroom look so much nicer. It’s simple and it compliments my bathroom." —Joyce

    Price: $20.41+ (originally $22.86; available in two colors)

    6. A teak shower bench that's water and mold-resistant, has no-slip feet, and will make your bathroom look like a straight-up spa. And this beauty does double duty — when you're done showering, it's also suitable to use outdoors.

    Wooden shower bench with slatted design
    Daniel/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "So pretty! I love this bench! It makes my shower more spa-like and allows me to sit safely in the shower!" —Marianne

    Price: $194.99 (originally $259.99)

    7. A recessed, rounded-edge metal frame mirror, because if you have ever low-key dreamed about having your very own fancy hotel bathroom, in your own home...this is your sign.

    Wall mirror reflecting a bathroom vanity with a vase of yellow flowers and bathroom accessories
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It is great! Simple and fits perfectly and easy to hang. Will work with so many styles." —Michelle

    Price: $67.99+ (originally $97.99+; available in 17+ sizes and four finishes)

    8. A freestanding two-shelf corner cabinet that will make the most of your space, because even tiny bathrooms deserve to look cute (and have all the TP hidden away).

    the corner freestanding cabinet opened to reveal the two shelves within
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this corner bathroom cabinet. It sits in the corner, giving ample floor space and a different look. The color of the cabinet is nice and it’s easy to put the pieces together." —Vivian

    Price: $85.99+ (originally $103.05; available in two colors)

    9. A mirrored medicine cabinet with built-in LED lighting, because apparently, the future is now?!? The mirror has a push-button defogger and the cabinet's interior lights up automatically at night. If a cabinet gets this much done, do you have to officially consider it a roommate?

    A modern bathroom vanity with a square sink and LED mirror, suitable for home renovation shopping
    Tracey/ Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Love the look of this medicine cabinet. It's so sleek and all it takes is one easy touch to operate. My contractor didn't have any issues mounting it recessed into the wall. I've been using it for several weeks now and it's working great. So happy I bought it." —Craig

    "High quality and elegant way to store all my essentials - easy access and great with built-in LED which acts like a night light in the bathroom." —Lorraine

    Price: $539.99+ (originally $639.99+; available in five sizes and three orientations)

    10. A teak shower mat to replace that mildewy old mat you have (it stinks — I'm sorry, but someone had to tell you!). Naturally mold and mildew-resistant, its raised design allows it to dry quickly, meaning your bathroom will feel less like a water park after you shower.

    Heather/ Wayfair, Nicole/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautifully stained and designed wood, well built with a good support base, including rubber feet for stability!" —Adam

    Price: $102.99

    11. Or a set of three memory-foam bath mats, so your precious feet do not have to touch that cold, cold bathroom floor first thing in the morning.

    Pinkey/ Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Before purchasing these rugs, I purchased so many different bathroom rugs, and hated them all. When I got these rugs in from Wayfair, I was skeptical at first, because they were folded up, and I was afraid they would never lay flat. However, the instructions inside the rug's packaging stated to lay the carpets flat and wait 24 hours. They flattened! Can I just tell you how COMFORTABLE AND SOFT they are?! I am honestly obsessed with these bathroom rugs. Worth every single penny!!!" —Stephanie

    Price: $29.99+ (available in 15 colors)

    12. A lidded braided fabric hamper, because it will enhance your bathroom's style quotient, while also giving you some place to put your damp towels that isn't a big ol' pile on the floor. Plus, it's mildew resistant!

    A white rope-style laundry basket with lid,
    Melissa/Wayfair

    Promising review: "My husband and I wanted to get a hamper that was large enough to accommodate all of our laundry throughout the week. We love the design, discreteness, size, durability and structural integrity of this hamper. Definitely recommend." —Kaitlyn

    Price: $82.99+ (originally $155+; available in two sizes and 23 colors)

    13. A dimmable three-bulb vanity light perfect for anyone doing a modern farmhouse reno (or anyone who just wants to look at a cool light fixture while they brush their teeth).

    Wall-mounted lighting fixture with three glass shades
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful fixture. Modern with just a little farmhouse! Beautiful with dimmable 40-watt Edison bulbs. Quality was excellent and easy to install!" —Penny

    Price: $95.99+ (originally $101.99; available in three finishes)

    14. A set of water-resistant mother of pearl peel-and-stick tiles, because the iridescent finish will give your bathroom a literal glow-up.

    the mother of pearl tiles on a wall around an electrical outlet
    Yvonne/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "These peel-and-stick tiles are absolutely gorgeous. Just a little bit as a border in my master bathroom has completely transformed the place. My friends now all want to try them. I made all the horizontal cuts and had a handyman with a tile saw make the vertical cuts." —Erin

    Price: $55.59

    15. Or a set of vintage-style peel-and-stick gel tiles, for a retro-yet-timeless look on your walls or backsplash.

    Four decorative tiles with intricate patterns
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh my friends think I tiled my kitchen backsplash myself! I tell them to touch it, and they can’t believe that it’s not real tile. They commend me on a good job. We didn’t want to put more money into this house before we sell eventually. Hope it holds up. Had to re-order more twice from my underestimating amount needed. Pleased with outcome." —Sheri

    Price: $35.05

    16. An ultra-modern rainfall shower set with overhead and handheld nozzles, because you don't just deserve a nice shower — you deserve to feel like you're living in the not-too-distant future while you do it.

    Judy/ Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the shower head, it's so awesome and beautiful. It makes my shower look amazing." —Angelica

    Price: $194.12+ (originally $223.72+; available in four finishes)

    17. A six-drawer vanity with two shelves of storage, a backsplash, and an engineered stone sink, for an instant bathroom makeover. Goodbye, messy weird bathroom with congealed Dr. Bronner's in the corner. Hello, mature adult powder room!

    Blue bathroom vanity with gold handles
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Very happy with this cabinet! Looks like it was custom-made for our bathroom. Lots of space, drawers are deep and overall the piece is well made." —Maureen

    "On a whim we decided to to order the blue vanity set. IT IS STUNNING! The finish of the paint, the beautiful sink/top, and the slow-close drawers make the vanity worth the price. It comes assembled (sans backsplash). We love the new look the vanity created for our bathroom!" —Amy

    Price: $1,373+ (originally $2,221; available in four colors)

    18. A three-tier wood-accented makeup organizer that actually fits in with your decor. It's a bathroom design miracle!

    Three-tiered storage unit with a variety of skincare products
    Amanda/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "This stand is perfect and it looks really nice. It hold quite a bit of stuff. The top shelf has a built-in cup. The bottom shelf is high enough to put tall items in." —margareth

    Price: $45

    19. A two-shelf cabinet with towel bar, so you can add some polished farmhouse or shabby chic energy to your bathroom and hide your TP. The best of both worlds! (*Hannah Montana theme song plays faintly in distance*)

    the cabinet hanging from a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This cabinet is exactly what I needed in my smallish bathroom. We placed it over the commode to save wall space. Easily assembled and good looking and roomy." —Barbara

    Price: $63.99 (originally $112.30)

    20. A tall freestanding linen cabinet, because we're not all lucky enough to live in a place that has built-in linen closets, but that doesn't mean we can't all pretend that we do.

    brown bathroom storage cabinet with shelves in a well-lit space
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This cabinet is a perfect piece for our long bathroom. Fits between the sink and tub. Has a decent amount of storage. The one drawer is convenient for main bathroom items. Was pretty easy to assemble and the instructions were easy to follow. Took at most two hours to assemble, start to finish!" —Crystal

    Price: $124.99

    21. An antique-style beveled mirror, so you can start every morning by going, "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the best-decorated bathroom of all?" (The mirror might not say anything back, but it knows that the answer is you.)

    Elegant wall mirror with a unique frame design displayed above a bathroom sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a gorgeous mirror. I wanted something that at least looked vintage and had hit a dry spell in all my favorite antique stores. When I saw this one on Wayfair I didn't hesitate to place an order. As several people have remarked, it is even prettier in person. It provides just the finishing touch my bathroom needed." —Karla

    Price: $127.99+ (originally $237; available in two sizes and colors)

    22. A mid-century–inspired dimmable vanity light, for folks looking to add a modern or industrial-influenced touch to their sink area.

    Modern wall-mounted light fixture with three exposed bulbs above a mirror,
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love how bright the light will give us in our bathroom. Very happy about that and the fixture is unique. Love it." —Anonymous

    Price: $109.99+ (originally $117.99; available in two colors)

    23. A set of two arched mirrors, because their unique shape creates the illusion of more height and space. (And honestly, who doesn't need that in their bathroom?)

    A pair of arched mirrors over a double-sink vanity
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful, relatively inexpensive upgrade that completely changed the look of our bathroom. Love it!" —Mark

    Price: $184.99+ (originally $219.99; available in three finishes)

    24. A ruched-accent shower curtain that evokes a spray of flowers — which is way better than your current shower curtain, which just evokes...ugh.

    Pink shower curtain with 3D floral pattern
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This shower curtain is gorgeous! Exactly what I needed for my bathroom makeover. Love it!!" —Stacey

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $85; available in eight colors)

    25. A round accent mirror for folks whose lavatories are *crying out* for a touch of whimsy.

    Jane/ Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "This mirror was perfect for my bathroom remodel. It’s very elegant yet fun!" —Mary

    "We love this mirror. The materials and look and feel were better than anticipated, higher quality - truly made our bathroom remodel great!" —Doria

    Price: $113.99+ (originally $190+; available in two sizes)

    26. A nonslip microfiber bath mat that *looks* like any other bath mat, but has reviewers saying it's so soft, they wish they could sleep on it. Don't your toes deserve to know such luxury? I say yes!!

    Green textured doormat on a wooden floor near a sheer curtain
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This mat is the softest thing I have felt in a long time. I ordered the small size. Perfect for space in one bathroom I have. I will say it doesn’t move or slide. Perfect. I wish it came in nap time size, haha. You will not be disappointed." —Terry

    Price: $9.86+ (originally $22.86; available in three sizes and nine colors)

    27. A 2-in-1 showerhead, for people seriously looking to upgrade their shower game. The two-nozzle shower head has a detachable handheld nozzle and a mounted nozzle, so you can use the handheld for some targeted washing, while still getting a flow of water overhead.

    Showerhead with dual nozzles mounted in the shower
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great dual head shower head. The hand held feature is a nice. The matte black finish is perfect with the other matte black accessories in my bathroom." —Lorraine

    Price: $48.38+ (originally $126.75; available in three colors)

    28. A sleek bathroom faucet, because one of the easiest ways to update your powder room is to swap out the faucet that came with the house for something a bit more modern.

    Bronze bathroom faucet set on a sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love these faucets. They appear to be modern but their simplistic design is timeless in our 120 year old cottage. Their flow lands solidly in the sink without splashing all over the place. Also, they don’t spot and are easy to wipe down. We ordered a second one of these for our other bathroom. Very happy with the product. Well made and worth the cost." —Birnist

    Price: $287.63+ (originally $415.15; available in five finishes)

    29. A wood over-the-toilet storage stand, for anyone looking to add a little rustic chic into their WC.

    A modern bathroom with a toilet, sink, mirror, and wooden storage cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is so gorgeous! Easy to assemble. Nice and sturdy as well. The wood feels and looks great. It’s perfect for storing hand towels, personal care items, toilet paper, etc. I love the sliding doors. It really brings my bathroom together." —Frances

    Price: $139.99 (originally $320)

    30. A simple plastic cylinder trash can in matte bronze, because your lust for high-end design and your desire to not spend more than $30 on a bathroom trash can are surprisingly compatible.

    Brushed brass look cylindrical wastebasket
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a gorgeous waste basket. Light-weight plastic, looks metal and much more substantial. Matches my bathroom's (Koehler vibrant brushed moderne brass) fixtures perfectly." —Cheryl Alethia

    Price: $20.78

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.