38 TikTok Products That Are Very, Very Good At Their Jobs

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."



Promising review: "This mascara is the bomb! You can’t go wrong with this, especially with the price. Believe it or not I saw it on TikTok and had to try it. I am very pleased with it. I use makeup remover to remove it at night. I haven’t had any problems with smudging. I also love the look that it gives my eyelashes. I apply one coat to each eye and then apply another to each eye. So, give it a try! I think you will like it!" —Happy Shopper

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.