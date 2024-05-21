25 TikTok-Approved Travel Items That Reviewers Will “Never Travel Without”

Check it out in this TikTok.



Promising reviews: "This little gem is amazing! This year we were fortunate enough to do some local traveling and attend quite a few concerts this year. I take a ton of videos and pictures, often draining the battery. This power-packed product charged not only my phone when it was low, but my boyfriend’s AND the girl next to her!! Since you can only take small bags into venues, this slipped right into the pocket behind my phone! We had numerous comments on it because of the little paw charge indicator. The flashing came in handy a few times when we found ourselves in the dark! I will be buying more and giving them as gifts this year!" —Annetastic

"Since my iPhone doesn’t hold charge all day, this portable charger was perfect! I slipped it in pocket of purse and could charge my phone on the go. Would never travel without this charger! Absolutely loved it!" —Dorothy Goyer



Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four colors).