50 Things For Anyone Who Thinks "I Want To Go Home" As Soon As They Leave The House

1. A backrest pillow filled with memory foam that will support you while you work on your laptop, dive into the next book on your list, or binge-watch the next show on Netflix's Top 10.
Promising review: "I bought this based on other reviews. There are cheaper products you can buy, but this one is quality. You get what you pay for. I was skeptical because it comes in a small box, and when you unwrap it the foam is compressed, and it looks like garbage. However, after you take the time to fluff it up and let the foam expand, it is amazing. Don't be fooled! I am actually using it as I write this review. A+ product." —Meghan R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and in gray and navy).
2. An art print that proves that your preference for staying in on a Friday night to eat pizza in your underwear is not "lazy," but rather a work of art.
3. A swoon-worthy plush blanket because 'tis the season to snuggle up on the couch with a peppermint mocha in hand. You can try not to doze off with this wrapped around you but uh...you'll probably fail. Plus, reviewers compare it to the one from Barefoot Dreams!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok, and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now, and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four sizes and 29 styles).
4. A soundproofing strip that'll truly let you immersive yourself in your own lil' world of piece and quiet, even when the party animals that live upstairs have other ideas. Now, you won't have to rely on the subtitles as much to understand what's going on in the movie you've started watching.
I still love me some subtitles though. They stay *permanently* on in my house.
PLUS: This also makes sure that your air-conditioning and heat doesn't escape under your doors, thus saving you energy and money!
Promising review: "I have been looking for a better solution to reduce the noises from one of my neighbors (loud car, loud parties, loud music, you name it). This item works great. It's not going to block all the noises, but it reduced at least 20%–30%, which has met my expectation. Thank you!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
5. A plush, moisture-resistant bath pillow with an upper cushion that'll cradle your head, neck, and shoulders in case you're in such a blissful trance, that you happen to doze off. Now all there's left to do is lay back and figure out how to tell your loved ones that you've officially moved into the tub.
This bath pillow is made a double-thick foam, large suction cups, and a two-panel bendable design, so it will conform and fit in any tub.
Promising review: "I love it! I've been annoyed for a long while now with laying my back against a cold, hard surface while trying to relax in the tub. I've owned those blow-up type pillows before, but they were a pain, always losing their air and their buoyancy caused them to continually lose suction. This pillow is thick, comfortable, and stays stuck very well. I've taken about six baths with it so far with no problems." —Dana
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two shapes).
6. And a waterproof bamboo bathtub tray because in this scenario, multitasking is a luxury. Use it to hold your tablet or favorite book, your third glass of wine, and a bowl of cherries that you can make your S.O. feed you with cucumbers on your eyes. Ahh, yes...this is the life.
The two-sided tray has extendable handles and accessory slots to fit books, magazines, or even an electronic device. It's waterproof and has nonslip silicone grips. The sides extend up to 43 inches to accommodate most bathtubs.
Promising review: "I love this caddy tray. It took a while for me to review. I needed to test it out a few times. Royal Craft Wood really had taken the time to construct this product for consumers. I did not know that the soap dish and small tray were removable/interchangeable. It's very convenient for additional space or storing elsewhere in the tub. The product comes with strips to place where you desire to prevent the wood from scratching your porcelain tub. Did I say I love it?!" —Lotlander
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in 13 colors and styles).
7. *AND* a wineglass holder — now you can wine and dine (or wine and bathe) yourself. No more having to save a spot for your drink on the edge of your tub. Now you can relax with zero worries about spilling your vino.
It also fits beer cans!
Promising review: "It works perfectly and it's nice to have a safe place to set my glass of wine while relaxing in the tub. The hold with the suction cup is great and I haven't lost a glass of wine yet." —Heather Roper
Get it from Amazon for $13.94+ (available in six colors).
8. An overflow drain cover so you can throw out that subpar stopper that seems to want to end your peaceful bathtime long before you're ready. This baby completely seals your drain with a suction cup that secures the stopper to the tub floor so that your bathtub of zen only drains whenever you so please.
Promising review: "I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner... I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." —HeartStar14
Get it on Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).
9. A super chic rechargeable electric lighter that'll replace all your old (and future!) gas ones. This flameless gem is made with a long stem so you can use it to light gas burners and candles without dealing with an open flame. Reviewers even rave about its long battery life and how it makes the simple act of lighting a candle just a little more fun!
Promising reviews: "This is the best thing ever! Everyone is getting one for Christmas this year! 😂 The charge lasts so long, too. Great product! Also, I like the safety feature of pushing the tab forward and back to ensure it doesn’t go off by itself. Great product!" —S. Daoud
"This is now probably the coolest little gadget I own. It sounds like a very tiny taser, haha. It’s super easy to use, you just charge it, and it doesn’t take very long to charge; then when it’s done, just slide it up and hold down on the power button. That’s it. It’s also so much fun to use." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 11 colors).
10. An Olive & June mani system so you no longer have to leave to house for a manicure — this gives you everything you need! Now you can give yourself your own gorgeous mani while you re-watch Legally Blonde... again. What, like it's hard?
The mani system includes cuticle serum, top coat, clean-up brush, polish remover pot, nail clipper, nail buffer, the Poppy, a box, and your choice of six polishes. Olive & June is my favorite nail polish to use at home. You can read more about it in our full Olive & June nail polish review here.
Promising review: "Bye-bye gel and time-consuming trips to the salon. I didn’t think I would love this so much! If you watch the videos, you really can give yourself the perfect manicure. And I swear this polish looks good for as long as gel, only it’s way easier to switch out and refresh when you’re ready. Just gave myself a perfect manicure in under 15 minutes. And with the dry drops, I am off and running. I’m officially obsessed!" —Kristie
Get a mani box with six colors from Olive & June for $85.
11. And a nail polish holder that fits almost any size bottle and keeps your nail polish within reach so that accidents and frantic cleanups are a thing of the past.
Promising review: "This item is genius! It works great when painting my nails. The seller sent an email giving some pointers for how to position polish with odd shaped bottles. I'm glad they did because I generally use OPI and was having issues with the bottle staying in place. Pulling up one of the leaves works perfectly." —MRusso
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 22 colors).
12. A two-piece lounge set because reviewers rave about how well it combines comfort with ~style~. It'll make you feel oh-so-chic while lounging at home, even if you'll only be having interaction with one living being today (which is your dog).
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $50.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 34 colors).
13. A self-therapy notepad a humorous and mindful way of organizing your thoughts when feeling stressed or anxious, or just a routine way of checking in with yourself!
Promising review: "I really enjoyed this product! It was a lighthearted, yet practical take to emotional trauma. I love that it is specifically for on the spot triggers and crisis. Because life doesn't give a 'trigger warning,' this is a great way to break down how you feel and where the trigger is coming from. The selections were on-point with a hip touch, but also realistic and approachable. I do wish there was a space to make the date, but that is just me." —B.W.
Get it from Amazon for $10.50.