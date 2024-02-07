32 Products If You Want To Come Home To A Spa-Like Space After A Long Day Of Work

1. A sleek, whisper-quiet air purifier that has an activated carbon filter and works to reduce lingering allergens (like pet hair!), smoke, and other toxins so you can breathe a bit easier. Oh, and it has over 77,000 5-star ratings!
This purifier includes several filter choices and a display light that can be turned off to enjoy a good night's sleep. Or, if you live in an apartment and could benefit from a purifier that reaches a smaller space, reviewers swear by this one too!
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed! I have chronic sinus issues and realized my new place previously had a cat living here, which Iâ€™m allergic to. My bedroom has carpet which has been hard to clean all the cat hair out of, so I bought this to help me sleep better and it has helped so much! I like the low sound it makes too. It helps me fall asleep.Â â€”Bella Bolch
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two colors).
2. A pair ofÂ Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillowsÂ for that noggin of yours because it deserves a resting space made for royalty. No more treating your pillow like a punching bag to fluff it back up in the middle of the night â€” many reviewers say these are cooling, supportive, and keep their shape!
Promising review:Â "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, itâ€™s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! Iâ€™m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Letâ€™s see if it helps." â€”M. George
Get a set of two queen-sized pillows from Amazon for $60.99+Â (available in two sizes and three materials).
3. A cute pair of Acorn memory foam slippers, which areÂ just the thing you need for walking around the house as the chilly season settles in. And tbh, slipping your precious feet into a pair of fluffy clouds first thing in the morning honestly sounds like the best thing ever.Â
Whether you're walking from you bedroom to your bathroom or from your front door to your car for a Starbucks drive-thru trip, you'll be walking on ~cloud nine~.
Prime members: You canÂ try before you buy!
Promising review: "These slippers are comfort to my feet. The way they are made, I enjoy a feeling of stability, and with the memory foam they mold to my feet. Also, because they have an 'indoor/outdoor' sole, I can put them on and run out to my backyard early in the a.m. with my dog and my feet don't get wet. Lastly, I like that they are washable. I previously had a wool Acorn pair of slippers that lasted for years. Thanks for a great slipper." â€”Bella's Mom
Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in women's sizes 5â€“12 and 22 styles).Â
4. A swoon-worthyÂ soft knit throw blanketÂ because 'tis the season to snuggle up on the couch with a peppermint mocha latte in hand. You can tryÂ notÂ to doze off with this wrapped around you but uh...you'll probably fail. Plus, reviewers compare it to the one from Barefoot Dreams!Â
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and itâ€™s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. Itâ€™s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" â€”Amy
"Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" â€”CC
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two sizes and 28 colors).
5. AÂ six-piece luxury towel setÂ made of Turkish cotton that made oneÂ reviewer say they were the "softest, most plush and absorbent towels" they've ever used.
The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.
Promising review: "These towels are so nice, my construction worker husband is not going to be allowed to use them haha. Immediately out of the bag, a soft, luxurious buttery feel. Large towels but not too heavy. After being washed, the towels only become fluffier, softer, more luxurious. I'm so blown away by the quality, I find myself now being loyal to a towel brand on Amazon. I will come back for any of my towel needs. Perhaps it's just entering midlife, but I never expected to write such a sentence." â€”April
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in 12 styles and 20 colors).
6. And a sleekÂ towel warmerÂ that heats up in just one minute and evenly warms up to three towels at a time. Why? Because you deserve to be wrapped up in cozy warmth when you've finished bathing after a long, tiresome day.
Promising review: "This was purchased as a gift for my wife. We've been using it regularly for about a month now and really enjoy it. It fits two large bath sheets. I look forward to also using it for bathrobes and throw blankets this winter. It makes any bathroom feel more luxurious. I also love the scented disc that goes in the lid. The aromatherapy makes it feel that much more spa like." â€”Ryan Harris
Get it from Amazon for $146.99 (available in four colors).
7. A set ofÂ shower steamersÂ if you want to take your shower experience to the zen level. These are handmade with essential oils and Epsom salt andÂ come in delightful scents such as lavender, grapefruit, and eucalyptus. Excuse me while I slowly turn into a prune because of how long I stay in this shower.
To use, just place one shower steamer as close to your head as possible when showering and allow some of the water to hit the steamer. It'll begin to dissolve and release its scent.Â
And bonus! You can also use it as a body scrub. Just hold the shower steamer in your hand and allow some water to be absorbed into it. The steamer will gently fizz and be ready to use as a body or foot scrub so the salt, seeds, and essential oils can exfoliate and moisturize your skin.
Lizush is a woman-owned small business in Sacramento, CAÂ specializing in all-natural high-quality bath and body products.
Promising review: "This was the second time I purchased this shower steamer set. They are great gifts for friends who live in cities with standup showers and no bathtubs. The scents are INCREDIBLE. 5 stars without a doubt." â€”Shannon Murphy
Get a set of 12 fromÂ LizushÂ on Etsy for $44.20+Â (originally $52+; available with personalization on the lid).
8. A bamboo bathtub trayÂ because in this scenario, multitasking is a luxury. Use it to hold your tablet or favorite book, your third glass of wine, and a bowl of cherries that you can make your S.O. feed you with cucumbers on your eyes. Ahh, yes...this is the life.
Promising review:Â "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well made, balanced and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" â€”SindiMcG
Get it from Amazon for $49.97 (available in 12 other colors/styles).
9. And a plush, fast-dryingÂ bath pillowÂ with four non-slip suction cups for a firm grip on your tub's surface and material designed to contour your body. Now you can comfortably sit back and read your favorite novel or rewatch Friends for the 100th time. I might just...*starts snoring*.
Promising review: "This is the nicest bath pillow I have ever had! Good quality foam, very comfortable, quick drying. This is an actual pillow, not a dinky blow up toy. It came with a cute free puff and even has a little hook for the puff or to hang the pillow to dry. Iâ€™ve had RA for over 20 years and this is my new favorite accessory for my favorite time of day! Transformed my bath into a spa...Iâ€™m here for it!" â€”Sarah Brown
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
10. AÂ Dr Teal's "Soothe and Comfort" Epsom SaltÂ to further enhance your self-care ritual. It's made with oat milk protein and argan oil to help ease aches and soreness and deeply moisturize the skin while refreshing its appearance.
All you gotta do is pour two cups of it under warm, running bath water!
Psst â€” you can also use it as an exfoliant! Just mix a handful of it with your body wash and gently massage it into your skin.
Check out what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga has to say about it: Dr Teal's epsom salt is an important part of my pre-bedtime ritual. I'm a bath aficionado and have tried many (many) products in my tub â€” nothing compares. It smells heavenly, relieves any aches and pains in my body, and helps me to relax overall.
Promising review: "I was exclusively a shower person before I use this product. The subtle yet calming scent instantly transports me to a state of tranquility, while the Epsom salt works wonders on my tired muscles, providing relief and releasing tension. Any time I need to relax, I just put in two scoops and relax for like 30 min." â€”Matthew Pituk
Get it from Amazon for $5.87Â (available in five sizes and eight scents).
11. Or a box of fragrance-freeÂ Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment packets,Â because there's almost nothing worse than skin annoyances like poison ivy, bug bites, sunburns, and rashes. This is is enriched with colloidal oatmeal to gently cleanse, moisturize, and alleviate irritated skin. And don't worry â€” reviewers say it's mild enough to relieve even sensitive skin!
Simply sprinkle the contents from the packet into warm bath water and mix it in before you soak.
Promising reviews: "This oatmeal bath has made a world of difference with my increasing pregnancy itchiness. The next day after a bath, my skin feels so smooth and moisturized. I have even come to find that it works excellently for sunburns! I soaked for two days in this bath with a very painful sunburn (realizing quickly that pregnancy makes my skin more sensitive to the sun) and my sunburn was gone by day three with the itch decreased and no peeling. I highly recommend this product! FYI: The only inconvenience is the claylike residue that builds up around your bath drain. If you clean it while it is still wet, it comes off very easily." â€”Audrey
"I first started using this product when I developed unbearably itchy, dry skin during my pregnancy. After no success with lotions and bath oils, this was the first product to provide me with relief. Now my 3-year-old has eczema and we use it in her bath water to help reduce inflammation and itching." â€”scmom
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $6.77.Â
12. A set ofÂ Himalayan salt tea light candle holdersÂ if you're like me and want to get a little extra with your zen space. These candle holders are made of Himalayan salt with properties that are said to reduce stress and improve sleep. Plus, they release that calming soft pink glow for you to enjoy as you engage in the art of doing nothing at all.
Don't forget yourÂ tealight candlesÂ to complete the look!
Promising review: "I love these tea light holders! Each one is unique in shape and color. I love that they each have three little legs on the bottom, to help prevent from wobbling and from scratching surfaces! The light they give off is beautiful and relaxing. I have received many compliments. It's too bad my space is so small, or I would buy more. I have eight so far!!! â€”Julie
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three styles).
13. An ultra-quietÂ aromatherapy essential oil diffuserÂ with a soothing color-changing light and multiple mist modes so that your fave scents surround you as you sit back in your tub and reach for another sip of wine.
It also comes with a remote control and a safety auto-switch that prevents it from overheating in case it runs out of water.
Promising review: "I wanted a diffuser that I could also use for a small light in the spa room I was working in and this one fit the bill. The light is pretty and peaceful and you can change the intensity of the mist in the diffuser. I was surprised the plug actually detached from the diffuser, but when I emptied it the first time I didnâ€™t have to pick up a dragging plug, I just unplugged it from the body of the diffuser. I also forgot to empty it and left it for a few days and it didnâ€™t get gross inside which was a huge relief." â