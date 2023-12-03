41 Small, Simple Products That'll Make Life Just A Bit Easier

1. A The Saem hydrating eye stick so that you no longer have to worry about looking like a Tum Burton character after binge-watching a murder mystery docuseries all night. This has a cooling formula to help quickly de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles!
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.85 (available in two styles).
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes that have probably gone a little too long without your attention. 😬 It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon-fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Promising review: "This is by far the best cleaner for the disposal. It not only foams away grime from disposal, but also the drain in the next-door sink. I have tried other cleaners, which do little or nothing, and when I couldn't find Glisten at the big box store where I originally purchased it, I even tried the old standby of baking soda and vinegar. While that was better than using those little citrus smelling beads, I was really happy to find this product on Amazon. I now have several months' supply and will not be without again." —Anne B. Ward
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (available in five sizes).
3. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you'll appreciate because they power away the limescale and mineral buildup in your dishwasher so that you can restore it to its squeaky clean state and have one less thing on your plate. (Get it?)
It suits all dishwasher machine makes and models. Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "Best dishwasher cleaner yet. I've tried the other dishwasher cleaners. Some require require high temperature water to melt a wax plug. I don't want to add more chemicals that will stick to the surfaces. Others don't require melting wax, but they leave a cloying 'fragrance' that lingers for several washers. This product was so easy to use: cut the tablet from its sealed pouch and drop it into the detergent chamber inside the dishwasher and just press start. That SIMPLE! When it was done, the inside appeared to sparkle. Most of the gunk that had built up around the door and all the surfaces were clean. AND there was no lingering cloying odor. It smelled like nothing. Perfect." —David
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
4. A dental care water additive if you're always wrestling with your four-legged bestie when trying to brush their teeth. With just a capful of this glorious plaque-fighting liquid in their water bowl or fountain, your pet's teeth and gums will stay cleaner for longer between brushings. Plus, it helps eliminate that stinky breath!
Oxyfresh is a small business based in Idaho that creates dental care products just for pets.
Some reviewers noted that this product potentially gives sensitive pups some stomach issues, so it's recommended to work up from a half dose starting out and speak with a vet before use.
Promising reviews: "My littlest dog has (HAD) rancid breath. Rancid. He eats his poop and it's beyond disgusting. The vet has also stated that his teeth are not good. We've tried everything, natural things to other items, and decided to give this product a try. Every time I filled my dogs' water dish, I would add a capful of this stuff, and lo and behold, I can't believe it worked. Neither of them tasted it or smelled it, or if they did it didn't bother them because they continue to drink their water like it's no big deal. I purchased another bottle. I'm able to get close to my dog again." —Munchkins Great Aunt
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in three sizes and as a two-pack).
5. A pack of three compact pill organizers that make taking your daily vitamins and pills as easy as if you were home. They each have eight moisture-proof compartments, a double lock so that every pill stays in its place, and they come with handy labels.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I browsed several options for pill containers to use while traveling. I was looking for more than four compartments while still being compact. This container worked perfectly! The side with the two bigger compartments was necessary for my large daily multivitamin, while the smaller compartments held several doses of OTC medications to be used as needed. The container is very durable and I really like the security of the outside clasp. The standard weekly pill container I had been using was too long for my purse and the slots popped open on occasion. Not with this guy! I plan to use another one of the three containers for a first aid kit." —Melissa
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.97.
6. A super easy-to-use (and super cute) Tonymoly octopus-shaped blackhead remover — it'll become your nose's best friend. Just scrub it over your nose and watch as it gently exfoliates and removes excess sebum, blackheads, and other impurities. Bye-bye, pore strips!
Check out this TikTok of it in action!
Promising reviews: "This is hands down the best exfoliator I have ever had. It’s small so I was concerned but I exfoliate my face twice a week and it’s been a couple of months there’s still plenty left. 10/10 buy it now!" —Mars
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
7. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
8. A super handy luggage scale — once you have it, you'll never travel without it. Especially if you'll be traveling back with presents, and you know your luggage will be much heavier on the way back! This lets you know how much it weighs so that you don't have to worry about awkwardly stopping in the middle of a busy airport to re-distribute weight. Plus, reviewers rave about how accurate it is!
Promising reviews: "I would absolutely recommend this for anyone who travels, especially internationally, because of all the extra costs for going over in weight. We were among the few people in line who didn’t need to rearrange our luggage at the airport to meet the weight requirements in Milan. So easy to pack and take with you." —Addison
"This little device was well worth the money spent. It saved us a lot of money on our flight home since we knew the weight was over and could pre-purchase the overage in the app instead of paying double at the airport. I’ll never travel without it!! Very easy to use." —Michael Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and also as a two-pack).
9. A luggage drink caddy for anyone who considers Starbucks an airport essential. This slides right on top of your wheeled luggage and has two pockets so you can place your phone, snacks, and most importantly your PSL to power you through until you're *finally* seated on the plane!
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 26 colors and styles).
10. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover that picks up all your dog's (and your!) hair as you roll it back and forth across your couch's surface. It's a fan fave and requires no adhesives, sticky tape, or batteries to clean up after your furry family member. Seriously, this deserves ALL the rounds of appaws.
When you’re done, press the button, open the hair trap, empty it out, and it's ready to use again! See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "This thing is magic and worth every penny! We have a pit and husky and in the summer our home turns into a hairball all in itself. No vacuum could handle it but this! THIS RIGHT HERE! This thing takes up every last strand of hair and tucks it neatly behind its little door for an easy clean up. I was amazed and appalled at the same time because I had no idea how little our vacuum was actually doing on our couches until I used this!" —MCash
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
11. A tear-off daily self-care calendar because it serves as a soothing, yet productive start to the day. No more waking up stressed with a jumble of things to do in your head. This helps you stay mindful and organized with a to-do list, affirmations, things you're thankful for, reflections, meals, and plans for self-care.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." —katelyn
Get a 50-sheet pad from Amazon for $11.99 (available in eight styles).
12. Or a daily planner that's so adorably organized, you'll want to keep sneaking a peek at what your day is gonna look like. It helps you track your calls, goals, water intake, and even has a gratitude reminder section!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner and having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.