If You Haven’t Nailed Your Skincare Routine, These 32 Magical Products Could Be Just What You Need

1. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser if you want to be able to wash your face without having it feel bone dry afterwards. Its relatively low pH helps balance and protect your skin from acne-causing irritants without stripping it. It's also enriched with tea-tree oil and BHA to help keep your skin nice and smooth.
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the pH of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the pH of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $11.
2. A The Saem hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 40,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!"
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.18.
4. A Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears. (Hopefully tears of joy!) It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $15.30.
5. A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
6. The Tree of Life face serum set — this triple threat of retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid serum will help brighten, firm, *and* hydrate your skin for maximum radiance. Plus, it smells like green tea!
For morning use, apply the vitamin C serum. For evening use, apply the retinol serum. Always finish off with the hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer. And don't forget to wear your sunscreen (retinol increases sun sensitivity)!
Promising Review: "Wow. I’m almost out of the first three bottles I bought so let me just say, even if you only do your morning routine (because you keep falling asleep before your night routine...) you will still see a major difference!! I swear it took less than two weeks for my skin to clear up. I look like I have glass skin!! I wash my face then use the serums (vitamin c then hyaluronic) then spray on rose water toner, use my CeraVe eye cream, then CeraVe moisturizer." —Bri
Get a set of three from Amazon for $29.99.
7. A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner that reviewers with dry skin say is hydration in a bottle. Its vegetable-originated extracts will leave your skin looking supple, smooth, and glowy without any heavy or sticky residue.
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down. Will definitely be buying again." —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $22.
8. A CeraVe eye cream because don't you just love it when everyone points out how tired you look? This hydrates and repairs your undereye's delicate skin barrier with three essential ceramides so that you can say "see ya" to those dark circles.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product daily for about three months and my dark undereyes look 10x better. I’ve used a lot of different products on Amazon that are supposed to help with dark circles, but never had much luck in seeing a difference. However, since using this cream, it’s been a game changer. I apply it at night before bed, which seem to help with puffiness when I wake up the next morning. I’m by no means a dermatologist, but I feel like this is the best product for me as a 25-year-old man. It’s a small tube, but it lasts a long time. For the price point and the results I’ve gotten, you can’t go wrong!" —Neko
Get it from Amazon for $14.20.
9. Or a nourishing Etude House eye cream with concentrated collagen that moisturizes and helps firm the delicate skin around your eyes while helping to prevent fine lines. It'll make your skin feel so supple, you'll want to add that eye cream step back into your regular routine.
Soko Glam is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a wife and husband team, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curate the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare market.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" —Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." —Mary
10. The Sdara Skincare Derma Roller so you can treat your skin to an at-home spa day. This little tool has teeny tiny micro-needles that help rejuvenate your skin by exfoliating dead cells and smoothing out bumpy and uneven texture as you roll it over your face. Even reviewers with sunken, atrophic scarring rave about the results!
Plus! You'll get a storage case included. And if you're new to derma rolling, here's some helpful tips on how to do it right and safely.
Promising review: "This is a MUST-HAVE. I had just recently moved from NYC to LA and the change in temperature has been really affecting my skin; it’s been red, puffy and frequent breakouts occur. Day one of using this product: I started off my cleansing my face at night, then used the Sdara Derma Roller (which left my skin with a tingly, though not at all painful, sensation), and finally applied my moisturizers and serums that I could literally feel were being soaked into my pores. The next day, my skin had totally changed! After ONE use! I plan to use it once a week and highly recommend this gem to everyone." —melbd
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (also available as a two-pack).
11. A Korean exfoliating mitt you can use in the bath or shower to achieve that ~buttery soft~ skin. It helps you gently lather off dead skin, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris. The best part? You can get specific about the exfoliation pressure, since it's on your own hand!
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle Gill
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
12. A Seoul Ceuticals Snail Repair Cream with organic green tea and vitamins that brighten dull skin and fade discoloration. And, thanks to its high concentration of snail mucin extract, your complexion will look plumped and ✨glowy✨
This snail cream is cruelty-free and non-comedogenic. (So no need to worry about clogged pores!)
Promising review: "This cream is the freaking holy grail in a jar. Oh my GAWD. It really reduces inflammation on my skin and it looks so much better the morning after. It's a pretty thick cream, so don't use too much and massage onto your fresh, just washed face. I use it only at night (but you can use during day and night. Whatever works for you) and OMG. Just OMG. Try it." —Leslie
Get it from Amazon for $20.
13. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks that have surprised reviewers with their immediate results. These fast-acting masks are made with albumin, aloe vera, and centella asiatica extract to hydrate and lift your skin, tighten enlarged pores, clear small breakouts, and give you that "just came fresh from the spa" glow.
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10–15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to heal wounds and protect the skin.
Promising review: "I purchased the three-pack. I have only tried the zombie so far, but wow! First time, immediate results. My skin was brighter, the tone was more even, my pores looked smaller. There was no shine to my skin. I was amazed! I have bad skin. Not terrible skin but bad. Nothing helps, but this mask floored me. I can not wait to try the others. I will say the zombie mask does get quite restricting as it dries. I would do it at a time when you're not trying to talk to anyone or do much of anything. Lol It didn't smell bad. I don't really recall the smell much at all. The mask came off super easily. It took about five minutes to completely remove. I love it. I rinsed the brush that was included with hot water and it's good as new, ready for next time. Very happy. Totally worth it." —Andrea Russell
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least 5 years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled." —Dayna
Get it from Amazon for $18.98+ (also available in a two-pack and in a variety three-pack).