28 Skincare Products That’ll Make You Feel Like The Beauty Influencer You Were Always Meant To Be

1. A TikTok-famous Anua heartleaf soothing toner that works like a charm to soothe and hydrate your skin all while balancing out your pH level thanks to its high concentration of heartleaf extract. (77%, to be exact!) It also enhances the absorption of serums and moisturizers and works *perfectly* prepping your skin before makeup for a glowy glass skin look.
Promising review: "Guys. Guys. MAGIC IN A BOTTLE. I was slightly hesitant to buy this because of the price point, but I know it was highly praised on TikTok. I kid you not; I have not had a SINGLE whitehead since I started using this. I have EXTREMELY sensitive skin, and this toner has been amazing. My skin has quite literally never been clearer. I have tried so many freakin' products to try and get my skin clear, and this one is absolutely my new holy grail. I cannot recommend this enough if you have oily, acne-prone, super-sensitive skin. I cannot express how happy I am at how affordable it is!" —morgan
Get it from Amazon for $19.69+ (available in two sizes).
2. A The Saem hydrating eye stick, which has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "Within 10 minutes my under eye bags and discoloration was considerably better. I didn't think this would work but I just screamed at my boyfriend "I'm screwed because I'm going to need to never run out of this stuff." Such a difference. I'm highly satisfied and upset I didn't purchase more to give to the ladies in my life as a holiday present. There's always next year though!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.80 (also available as a collagen stick and in multipacks).
3. Or a fragrance-free CeraVe eye cream because don't you just love it when everyone points out how tired you look? This hydrates and repairs your undereye's delicate skin barrier with three essential ceramides so that you can say "see ya" to those dark circles.
Promising review: "I have tried dozens of eye creams and this is the only one that really worked. I had swelling, dark circles, and fine wrinkles around my eyes and this cream has made them look 100% better and taken over ten years off the look of my eyes. I also have very sensitive, problem skin and this cream calmed these conditions rather than trigger any bad reactions. Extremely satisfied. Will buy forever." —Katherine Al-Khanfar
Get it from Amazon for $12.60.
4. A gentle, healing discoloration-correcting serum because it improves the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots. Thanks to its mix of tranexamic acid and niacinamide, this magical bottle also helps with enlarged pores and dull texture. Say hello to a bright and even skin tone!
Good Molecules is a small biz that creates simple, effective skincare products using science-backed ingredients.
Promising review: "This is my holy grail product. It feels so good on my skin, I look hydrated and glowy after using it. I have a lot of acne scars and discoloration on my face, and I swear this product single-handedly boosted my confidence. Slowly but surely, a lot of those dark spots are fading. I use it almost every night (along with other serums and moisturizers), and I am glowing. I also love this brand SO much." —Gabriel Hoppe
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. A radiance-boosting vitamin C serum that many reviewers over 50 have raved about for giving them a smoother and happier complexion after just a few days of use. This multitasking serum is infused with ferulic acid to increase plumpness as well as vitamin E to help smooth the appearance of fine lines. Basically, it's the ultimate glow-up your skin deserves.
Promising review: "Magic!!!!! I have spent yearsss using creams (since my 20’s)... This product did in two applications what my creams have not done in 20 years. I looked in the mirror this morning, half asleep, and I did not recognize myself." —Johanne Welch
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
6. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, which is packed with lactic acid to target discoloration and dark spots, licorice with naturally brightening properties to help improve radiance, and lemongrass to refresh the skin for a toned complexion. TBH, I never thought a formula could sound so ~delicious~ for my skin.
Promising review: "This product is so amazing. I have been using it for a month now, and I see such a HUGE difference in the fine lines around my eyes." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $43+ (available in three sizes)
7. A viral dark spot correcting serum formulated with the powerful trio of niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and arbutin to help banish dull skin and enlarged pores to another dimension. It's also infused with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to soothe, hydrate, and protect your skin barrier. Many reviewers say it's become an *essential* part of their skincare routine!
Promising review: "I've had huge melasma spots on the side of my neck where the sun hits me in the car for probably 20 years. Idk what magic is in this, but I've been using this serum for maybe a week and a half, and my melasma has already faded significantly. I didn't even know that was a thing and thought I'd have it for the rest of my life. I'm so impressed at how fast this is making a difference. HIGHLY recommend if you need to fade any spots." —Lomo
Get it from Amazon for $19.
8. A supercharged Beauty of Joseon retinal eye serum because it'll breathe some life back into your under-eyes. It's infused with hydrating ginseng extract, retinal to stimulate collagen and help reduce fine lines, and niacinamide to help enhance your skin tone. You're about to need a lot less concealer to feel ready for the day. 😉
Promising review: "This eye cream makes my eyes so soft; it has this luxurious feel that is better than any high-end product I have tried and for the cost? This stuff is unbelievable. I tried Ogee and all sorts of products that people swear by, but this one keeps my eyes hydrated and soft all night and lasts until the next day. It also isn’t greasy, which I love. Since it has retinal, I only put it on at night and use a vitamin C serum in the morning. I love this product! You can feel and see a difference after one use." —AJ
Get it from Amazon for $16.62 (also available as a two-pack).
9. Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops that will brighten both your skin and your day. It's infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, and moringa oil to help even out your skin tone and give you a dewy finish that's perfect for spring. It also has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly, making it ideal for all skin types so you can glow from the inside out.
Glow Recipe is an Asian-owned business that aims to create fruit-forward, clean beauty formulas to incorporate into your skincare routine.
Promising reviews: "Glowing magic. I absolutely cannot stress this enough, but 100% absolutely, you should definitely invest your money on this product. Having dry skin and an affinity for glass skin, I was desperately seeking a product like this. This gives you a dewy complexion for literal hours. If you want that glass-skin look, this product does a brilliant job at incorporating it. Notably, its serum texture makes it easy to apply and set into your skin. Very unlike other products with similar claims, like the Glossier's Future Dew for reference. This product is quite effective for its intended purpose. I would absolutely recommend this product." —pchrisrivera
Get it from Amazon for $16.49+ or from Sephora for $20+ (available in two sizes).
10. A skin spatula to really and truly give you that feeling of ~clean skin~. This uses high-frequency vibrations to gently remove gunk and impurities from pores — not only will you feel refreshed, but it'll create the perfect canvas for your expensive skincare products to *actually* absorb.
Promising review: "The way this product has literally made a dramatic difference in my skin in 48 hours????? I’m shocked!! If you have problems with your skin breaking down and getting more breakouts this product is a miracle worker!!! This is a MUST HAVE in every home!!! I have never been so satisfied with a purchase! Thank you! All the nurses on my team have been informed!!! I want us all to be beautiful!" —Camille Rogers
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
11. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears. (Hopefully, tears of joy!) It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!
Promising review: "I love everything about this product! Will never use anything else. The smell is wonderful and fresh. I love the feel of it it goes on smooth and makes my skin just feel and look amazing. I always have issues with sunblocks burning my eyes and I have no issues at all with this one I slather it around my eyes. I have dark circles and sun damage the most around this area. It does not get greasy or look greasy that is another issue I have with any facial sunblock I have used. My skin has never looked better. I have ordered other Missha products because I am so satisfied." —Angelina Sarmiento
Get it from Amazon for $18.25.
12. Or a beloved Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 specifically formulated for those with melanated skin (and for good reason)! It settles into your skin flawlessly and doesn't leave any ashy white cast — finally!
Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned business whose sunscreen is designed not to leave a white cast on melanated skin. It's ultra sheer, water-resistant, and super nourishing thanks to its all-natural ingredients. Plus, it's cruelty-free! They also make sunscreen for kids with SPF 50.
Promising review: "I’ve tried many, many sunscreens that claim to blend and not leave a white cast when applied. This was so much better than I expected. A nickel-size amount goes a long way and blends into a smooth, dewy finish. I also didn’t notice a scent so there was no worries of walking around smelling like sunscreen." —Target Customer
Get it from Target for $15.99 or from Black Girl Sunscreen for $18.99.