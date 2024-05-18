These 34 Shoes Have One ~Sole~ Purpose, And It's To Keep You Comfy All Day Long

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Stunning handmade leather huarache sandals for any events coming up that require more formal footwear, but you'd rather skip out on the heels. (Wouldn't we all?) They give you a little height boost and have a miraculous way of perfectly molding to your feet, meaning you'll spend little to no time breaking them in!
Macarena Collection is a small business based in Buena Park, California, and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $48.28 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
2. Ultra-comfy Allbirds Tree Pipers I could've used on my breathtaking tour of the Vatican (the one I didn't know would be five. hours. long.) They're made of eucalyptus fiber to keep the insides nice and breathable, and their flexible fabric are designed to move with your feet.
P.S. They can be tossed in the washing machine when they start to get smelly, and they're made with renewable materials! ♻️
Promising review: "Just spent a week in Paris and these were the most comfortable shoes for hours of sightseeing and trekking around the city every day! My feet were happy, and they looked so cute with jeans and casual skirts, and were easy to keep clean, too. My new favorite shoes!" —Jessica G.
Get them from Allbirds for $84 (originally $105; available in sizes 5–11 and eight colors).
3. A pair of timeless Converse Chuck Taylors with a chic platform sole. Whether you pair them with your fave pair of jeans or juxtapose them with a dress, these'll have you looking on-trend wherever you go.
Promising review: "These are so cute on and feel great. My legs are much less fatigued after a day of wearing them. I have received lots of compliments and three people asked for the Amazon link. You won’t be disappointed!" —Kat
Get them from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in sizes 5.5—13 and in 39 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
4. A pair of gorgeous, super versatile heeled slip-ons if you want all the *slip on, slip off* ease, but in a classic open-toe design. These babies have a thick heel for stability as well as soft, thick braided straps to keep your feet in place. (Because having them slide all over the place can be so annoying!)
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10, in two heel heights, and eight colors, as well as with thinner straps).
5. Lug-sole Dr. Martens Rometty boots — even if you're the sundress-wearing friend in the group, these babies are sure to give you some edge. With a classic look and a comfy platform, these give you the freedom to pair them with whatever you so please.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Brittany Ross says about them: "I bought these boots last year and they quickly became the ones I reach for whenever I'm not wearing sneakers. They're SO comfortable (I've worn them walking around both NYC and Europe for hours on end), and that bit of extra height makes 5' tall me feel like I can take on the world. They're also ridiculously cute and worth every cent of what they cost, thanks to their durability and versatility. I've worn them in the rain and never once worried about slipping! Best of all, they look great with a casual jeans look or gussied up with a slip skirt, which I've paired them with on many occasions. I know they'll last me a long time, but I'm already certain I won't hesitate to buy a replacement pair when they finally give out. 10/10, buy them! Oh, and FYI, they run a little big, so consider sizing down!"
Promising review: "I have been wearing Docs for years now, and this pair has to take first place for comfort. They're incredibly cute and versatile, can be dressed up or down, and just like any other pair are faithfully durable. Docs always run big so I sized a full size down and still comfortably wear them with thin-thick socks. I brought them on a long trip, wore them in various weather conditions like rain/snow/forest trails, and they worked great." —Stacy Cruz
Get them from Amazon for $109.05+ (available in sizes 5–11 and three styles).
6. And some absurdly cheap yet cute waterproof Chelsea boots because I think we both know you're way past letting a rainy destination ruin your trip (or your outfit!). These will let you splash around in slushy puddles all you want without any worry of getting a dreadful wet sock.
Promising review: "I live in the desert and noticed our upcoming trip to London had rain in the forecast nearly every day. I didn’t want to walk around in wet tennis shoes, and we were planning a trip with heavy walking. I have problems with plantar fasciitis, so I was skeptical, I usually buy expensive, supportive shoes. But I took a chance. These boots did not disappoint. I ended up wearing them every day in London. They were very comfortable, my feet stayed dry, they were super cute and the best part, ZERO foot pain. We walked a lot, 7–8 miles a day. I will put these in my closet for other rainy-day trips!" —volvomom
Get them from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in sizes 4–13 and 15 colors).
7. Or some rain boots with a unique quilted mid-calf design that sets them apart from your regular rain boots. Reviewers rave about how roomy and lightweight they are!
Promising review: "I love these boots! They are comfortable to wear and look great. My feet are wide and I tend to have trouble with boots because they rub on my toes, but these have plenty of room. I'm very pleased with the fit and totally impressed with the customer service from this company! I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9 and seven colors).
8. A must-have pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals, which have a contoured footbed for that extra arch support. Whether you're wearing a classic pair of denim jeans or your favorite flowy dress, this laid back pair is just the thing you need to complete the look.
Promising review: "This is my second pair of Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals. I bought them for a trip that we will be doing a lot of walking. They are so comfortable. I can wear them all day and my feet won't hurt after walking for long periods of time." —EmmaSimm
Get it from DSW for $109.96 (available in sizes 4–11.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in five colors — not all designs available in all sizes) or from Birkenstock for $110 (available in sizes 4–12.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in three colors).
9. Super supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks — aka the new cushy pair of shoes you'll be reaching for when it's time to go to the airport. Since they're super easy to take on and off, TSA might just stop yelling at you as you try to make your way through security as quickly as possible.
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get them from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 29 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
10. Super pretty Toms canvas cutout sandals, because in a world where security and stability are a rare find, you should at least own shoes that give you *both*. This pair's thick straps and chunky heels will keep your feet in place, and will look oh-so-cute on you as you walk from your favorite café to a stroll in the park.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
Get them from Amazon for $56.30+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven styles).
11. Beautiful Tory Burch ballet flats, which are both elegant *and* friendly — their flexibility lets you fold them up and makes it easy to take them with you on-the-go! And don't worry about the sharp edge that tends to dig into the back of your foot when wearing flats (the elastic back helps you avoid that from happening).
Promising review: "I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" —lheff
Get them from Amazon for $210.07+ (available in sizes 4–13 and three colors) or Nordstrom for $91.20+ (originally $228; available in sizes 4–13 and 12 styles).
12. Or some less splurgy ballet flats — they come in too many wonderful colors and prints for you *not* to stock up on several pairs. Reviewers rave about how comfy these are!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get them from Amazon for $20.90+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 23 styles).